PaPreps - Top Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch

Top Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch
Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!
See our game by game predictions now!
Archbishop Wood vs. La Salle College
Berks Catholic vs. Governor Mifflin
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Allentown Central Catholic
Bishop McDevitt vs. Hershey
Central Cambria vs. Richland
Central York vs. William Penn
Jersey Shore vs. Montoursville
Lackawanna Trail vs. Old Forge
Lake-Lehman vs. Crestwood
Northern Bedford County vs. Mount Union
Northwestern vs. Iroquois
Southern Columbia vs. Danville
Steelton-Highspire vs. Boiling Springs
Warwick vs. Hempfield
