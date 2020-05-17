PA Preps takes a free look at 165 of our top 175 football players in the Class of 2023 in this article now!



Adam Howanitz Valley View S 5-8 155 lbs

Aidan Klahre Shade LB 5-10 165 lbs

Alan McAllister Warren DT 6-1 240 lbs

Alex Lukaschunis St. Marys DE 5-10 175 lbs

Alex Magnotta Saucon Valley WR 5-8 155 lbs

Amere Hibbler Cornell LB 5-10 180 lbs

Amier Burdine Reading QB 5-10 170 lbs

Amir Brunson Pottsgrove LB 5-11 190 lbs

Andre Weidman Ephrata LB 5-10 165 lbs

Andrew Sullivan Freeport LB 5-11 155 lbs

Andrew Vessels Jefferson-Morgan DL 6-1 305 lbs

Anthony Torres Jr. Boys' Latin Charter QB 6-0 175 lbs

Ashton Courvina Penns Manor DB 5-8 155 lbs

Ben Giliberto Maplewood LB 5-10 145 lbs

Ben Lane Freeport WR 5-9 160 lbs

Ben Oestrike Susquehannock RB 5-9 155 lbs

Blaine Moses Port Allegany DB 6-0 160 lbs

Blake Klosky Windber LB 5-11 180 lbs

Braiden Davis Brookville DE 6-1 205 lbs

Branson Eyer Muncy QB 5-8 140 lbs

Brayden Kunselman Brookville DB 5-7 150 lbs

Bret Fitzsimmons Central Valley DB 5-7 150 lbs

Brock Janeda Montour LB 5-10 170 lbs

Cam-ron Hays DuBois QB 5-9 150 lbs

Carson Persing Danville WR 5-8 155 lbs

Carson Spencer Curwensville LB 5-8 155 lbs

Carter Hontz Northwest Area DB 5-10 170 lbs

Charles Chevalier Fairview LB 6-0 175 lbs

Charlie Coudriet St. Marys QB 6-2 175 lbs

Chase Henry James Buchanan DT 5-9 185 lbs

Chuckie Drain Cocalico DT 6-0 215 lbs

Cody Flemming Cowanesque Valley RB 5-8 145 lbs

Cole Constable Cathedral Prep K 5-10 160 lbs

Cole Kakalecik Crestwood LB 6-0 185 lbs

Colin O'Sullivan Hatboro-Horsham QB 5-10 160 lbs

Conner Aquino Notre Dame-Green Pond QB 5-9 150 lbs

Connor Goehring Schuylkill Haven RB 6-1 190 lbs

Cooper Rother Bishop Guilfoyle DB 5-10 150 lbs

Dalton Heath Jefferson-Morgan LB 6-0 165 lbs

David Fiorito Jim Thorpe RB 5-9 145 lbs

Davion Hill Loyalsock Township RB 6-0 180 lbs

Devin Shepherd Central Dauphin LB 6-0 175 lbs

Devon Brezovec Forest Hills LB 6-0 190 lbs

Dominic Donatelli Thomas Jefferson RB 5-9 180 lbs

Dominico Spataro Lakeland S 5-11 160 lbs

Donato Stepney Scranton S 5-10 160 lbs

Drew Evens Port Allegany QB 5-9 155 lbs

Drew Mruk Wyoming Area LB 5-10 155 lbs

Dylan Rotondo Central Bucks East RB 5-11 155 lbs

Dylan Wolfe West Shamokin DB 5-8 155 lbs

Ej Dawson Jr. Cornell DE 5-11 175 lbs

Emmanuel Ulrich Mifflinburg DT 5-10 255 lbs

Ethan Babay Butler LB 5-10 200 lbs

Ethan Brady Windber LB 5-10 155 lbs

Ethan Brown Cocalico S 5-9 150 lbs

Ethan Weber Bedford LB 5-10 150 lbs

Ezeekai Thomas Carlisle DB 5-11 175 lbs

Ezi Hite Williams Valley DT 6-1 215 lbs

Frankie Macioce Plum DB 5-9 180 lbs

Garrett Harrold Penn Cambria QB 6-2 180 lbs

Gavin Eckley Bald Eagle Area WR 5-8 155 lbs

Gavin Hockenberry Westmont Hilltop RB 5-9 155 lbs

Gavin Papp Council Rock North DB 5-11 160 lbs

Griffin Barrick Punxsutawney LB 5-10 210 lbs

Harrison Susi Coatesville QB 5-10 170 lbs

Hayden Packer Jersey Shore LB 5-10 185 lbs

Holby Mcclucas Berlin Brothersvalley LB 5-11 155 lbs

Ian Bednar Wilkes-Barre DT 6-0 260 lbs

Ibn Shaheed Greater Johnstown WR 5-6 130 lbs

Jack Dean Blue Mountain LB 6-3 205 lbs

Jack Visco Fox Chapel LB 5-9 155 lbs

Jacksen Reiser Freeport LB 5-11 170 lbs

Jackson Tonya Central Valley DL 6-1 200 lbs

Jacob Collazo Berks Catholic DT 6-2 295 lbs

Jacob Kohl Cocalico DB 5-8 160 lbs

Jacob Schmitt Cowanesque Valley WR 5-11 160 lbs

Jake Bobersky Northwest Area LB 5-7 175 lbs

Jake Scheib Tri-Valley DE 5-10 195 lbs

Jamal Saunders Bellefonte RB 5-10 195 lbs

James Batkowski Montoursville RB 5-7 145 lbs

Jamesson Britton Cameron County LB 6-0 165 lbs

Jared Gennuso Fairview S 5-8 165 lbs

Jason Pearson Wyoming Valley West DE 6-0 180 lbs

Jayvin Thompson Central Valley DB 6-1 180 lbs

Jeff Hoenstine Central QB 5-9 170 lbs

Jer Aiken Eisenhower LB 5-11 165 lbs

Jeremy Burda Forest Hills WR 5-8 155 lbs

Jj Waller Yough S 5-8 155 lbs

Joe Brown Wellsboro LB 6-1 185 lbs

Joey Schlaffer Exeter Township WR 6-4 175 lbs

John Shuster Windber RB 5-10 175 lbs

Johnny DiNapoli East Allegheny QB 6-0 200 lbs

Jose Garcia J.P. McCaskey LB 5-10 165 lbs

Josh Jenkins Sto-Rox DE 6-1 155 lbs

Josiah Forren Solanco S 5-10 160 lbs

Josiah Jordan Berks Catholic DB 5-9 155 lbs

Judah Miller Halifax WR 6-0 165 lbs

Kameron Wetzel Tri-Valley S 5-10 165 lbs

Kelin Geary Mount Carmel DT 6-1 225 lbs

Kenny Johnson York Suburban RB 5-10 165 lbs

Kohen Lehman North Penn-Mansfield LB 5-10 175 lbs

Kyle Lehman Wissahickon RB 5-9 155 lbs

Lebryn Smith Kiski Area QB 6-2 150 lbs

Logan Mosier St. Marys WR 5-9 160 lbs

Lucas Palange Exeter Township LB 6-0 200 lbs

Luke Hendricks Blue Mountain DT 5-11 200 lbs

Luke Horton Sayre WR 6-1 175 lbs

Marquese Williams Bishop McDevitt RB 5-10 175 lbs

Mason Raup Danville LB 5-10 165 lbs

Matt Jasper Conemaugh Valley LB 5-10 155 lbs

Matt Kelley Mount Carmel OT 6-3 310 lbs

Matthew Cusatis Hazleton WR 5-11 160 lbs

Matthew Martino Moniteau LB 6-1 210 lbs

Matthew Remash J.P. McCaskey QB 6-4 190 lbs

Max Heckert Pine-Richland DE 6-0 180 lbs

Max Nestor Upper Dauphin Area DE 6-1 175 lbs

Michael Prisco Dallastown DT 6-1 245 lbs

Mike Bentivegna York Suburban S 5-8 165 lbs

Mike Fitzgerald Wallenpaupack Area DT 6-1 200 lbs

Mike Schanck Serra Catholic LB 5-9 155 lbs

Mikel Holden Waynesboro RB 5-10 180 lbs

Nasir Gooden High School of the Future RB 5-9 155 lbs

Nate Girdlestone Bradford DB 5-8 140 lbs

Nate Myers Southern Huntingdon County S 5-10 150 lbs

Nick Curci Apollo Ridge LB 6-0 165 lbs

Nick Defrancesco Solanco LB 5-8 175 lbs

Nick Magnifico Lincoln DB 5-11 155 lbs

Nodin Tracy West Allegheny DB 5-10 165 lbs

Nyfise Mcintyre Hatboro-Horsham WR 5-8 155 lbs

Parker Bolesta Dallas DB 5-11 175 lbs

Peyton Hetrick Punxsutawney QB 5-9 150 lbs

Phil Picciotti Pennridge LB 6-2 195 lbs

Raequan Troutman Cornell WR 5-10 150 lbs

Rahmir Stewart Imhotep Charter WR 6-0 185 lbs

Rian Glunk Loyalsock Township S 6-0 175 lbs

Ricky Zampogna Kane LB 6-1 155 lbs

Riley Robell Bishop McDevitt LB 6-0 205 lbs

Rodney Gallagher Laurel Highlands WR 5-11 150 lbs

Roman Levant Wallenpaupack Area K 5-8 150 lbs

Roman Mason Fox Chapel DE 5-10 195 lbs

Ronel Nukah Norhteast DE 6-2 210 lbs

Ross Eyer Muncy WR 6-3 165 lbs

Ryan Matyas Hazleton LB 5-11 185 lbs

Semaj Bridgeman Bishop McDevitt LB 6-1 220 lbs

Seth Stewart Brockway LB 6-1 175 lbs

Shawn Battle Neumann-Goretti DB 5-11 175 lbs

Staring Reaves Chester DB 5-9 150 lbs

Stephen Scourtis State College DE 6-3 200 lbs

Steven Miller Selinsgrove DE 5-11 210 lbs

Taivon Murphy Solanco DB 6-0 155 lbs

Ta'Mere Robinson Brashear S 6-2 190 lbs

Tanner Pierce California DE 6-2 180 lbs

Tavione Thomas Greater Johnstown WR 6-0 175 lbs

Troy Adkins Bradford DB 5-8 155 lbs

Ty Pfizenmayer Saucon Valley LB 5-9 165 lbs

Ty Stauffer Danville RB 5-10 170 lbs

Tyler Angstadt Cocalico LB 5-7 150 lbs

Tyler Weil-Kaspar Methacton LB 5-10 165 lbs

Tymir Aimes High School of the Future DB 5-8 155 lbs

Waylon Wehler St. Marys DE 5-10 195 lbs

Wilson Spires General McLane DT 5-11 230 lbs

Xavier Ocasio Marian Catholic RB 5-8 155 lbs

Zach Grove Penn Cambria RB 5-10 155 lbs

Zay Davis Sto-Rox RB 5-7 160 lbs

Zeke Bennett Punxsutawney WR 5-6 145 lbs

