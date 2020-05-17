A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 175 High School Football Players in 2023
PA Preps takes a free look at 165 of our top 175 football players in the Class of 2023 in this article now!
Adam Howanitz Valley View S 5-8 155 lbs
Aidan Klahre Shade LB 5-10 165 lbs
Alan McAllister Warren DT 6-1 240 lbs
Alex Lukaschunis St. Marys DE 5-10 175 lbs
Alex Magnotta Saucon Valley WR 5-8 155 lbs
Amere Hibbler Cornell LB 5-10 180 lbs
Amier Burdine Reading QB 5-10 170 lbs
Amir Brunson Pottsgrove LB 5-11 190 lbs
Andre Weidman Ephrata LB 5-10 165 lbs
Andrew Sullivan Freeport LB 5-11 155 lbs
Andrew Vessels Jefferson-Morgan DL 6-1 305 lbs
Anthony Torres Jr. Boys' Latin Charter QB 6-0 175 lbs
Ashton Courvina Penns Manor DB 5-8 155 lbs
Ben Giliberto Maplewood LB 5-10 145 lbs
Ben Lane Freeport WR 5-9 160 lbs
Ben Oestrike Susquehannock RB 5-9 155 lbs
Blaine Moses Port Allegany DB 6-0 160 lbs
Blake Klosky Windber LB 5-11 180 lbs
Braiden Davis Brookville DE 6-1 205 lbs
Branson Eyer Muncy QB 5-8 140 lbs
Brayden Kunselman Brookville DB 5-7 150 lbs
Bret Fitzsimmons Central Valley DB 5-7 150 lbs
Brock Janeda Montour LB 5-10 170 lbs
Cam-ron Hays DuBois QB 5-9 150 lbs
Carson Persing Danville WR 5-8 155 lbs
Carson Spencer Curwensville LB 5-8 155 lbs
Carter Hontz Northwest Area DB 5-10 170 lbs
Charles Chevalier Fairview LB 6-0 175 lbs
Charlie Coudriet St. Marys QB 6-2 175 lbs
Chase Henry James Buchanan DT 5-9 185 lbs
Chuckie Drain Cocalico DT 6-0 215 lbs
Cody Flemming Cowanesque Valley RB 5-8 145 lbs
Cole Constable Cathedral Prep K 5-10 160 lbs
Cole Kakalecik Crestwood LB 6-0 185 lbs
Colin O'Sullivan Hatboro-Horsham QB 5-10 160 lbs
Conner Aquino Notre Dame-Green Pond QB 5-9 150 lbs
Connor Goehring Schuylkill Haven RB 6-1 190 lbs
Cooper Rother Bishop Guilfoyle DB 5-10 150 lbs
Dalton Heath Jefferson-Morgan LB 6-0 165 lbs
David Fiorito Jim Thorpe RB 5-9 145 lbs
Davion Hill Loyalsock Township RB 6-0 180 lbs
Devin Shepherd Central Dauphin LB 6-0 175 lbs
Devon Brezovec Forest Hills LB 6-0 190 lbs
Dominic Donatelli Thomas Jefferson RB 5-9 180 lbs
Dominico Spataro Lakeland S 5-11 160 lbs
Donato Stepney Scranton S 5-10 160 lbs
Drew Evens Port Allegany QB 5-9 155 lbs
Drew Mruk Wyoming Area LB 5-10 155 lbs
Dylan Rotondo Central Bucks East RB 5-11 155 lbs
Dylan Wolfe West Shamokin DB 5-8 155 lbs
Ej Dawson Jr. Cornell DE 5-11 175 lbs
Emmanuel Ulrich Mifflinburg DT 5-10 255 lbs
Ethan Babay Butler LB 5-10 200 lbs
Ethan Brady Windber LB 5-10 155 lbs
Ethan Brown Cocalico S 5-9 150 lbs
Ethan Weber Bedford LB 5-10 150 lbs
Ezeekai Thomas Carlisle DB 5-11 175 lbs
Ezi Hite Williams Valley DT 6-1 215 lbs
Frankie Macioce Plum DB 5-9 180 lbs
Garrett Harrold Penn Cambria QB 6-2 180 lbs
Gavin Eckley Bald Eagle Area WR 5-8 155 lbs
Gavin Hockenberry Westmont Hilltop RB 5-9 155 lbs
Gavin Papp Council Rock North DB 5-11 160 lbs
Griffin Barrick Punxsutawney LB 5-10 210 lbs
Harrison Susi Coatesville QB 5-10 170 lbs
Hayden Packer Jersey Shore LB 5-10 185 lbs
Holby Mcclucas Berlin Brothersvalley LB 5-11 155 lbs
Ian Bednar Wilkes-Barre DT 6-0 260 lbs
Ibn Shaheed Greater Johnstown WR 5-6 130 lbs
Jack Dean Blue Mountain LB 6-3 205 lbs
Jack Visco Fox Chapel LB 5-9 155 lbs
Jacksen Reiser Freeport LB 5-11 170 lbs
Jackson Tonya Central Valley DL 6-1 200 lbs
Jacob Collazo Berks Catholic DT 6-2 295 lbs
Jacob Kohl Cocalico DB 5-8 160 lbs
Jacob Schmitt Cowanesque Valley WR 5-11 160 lbs
Jake Bobersky Northwest Area LB 5-7 175 lbs
Jake Scheib Tri-Valley DE 5-10 195 lbs
Jamal Saunders Bellefonte RB 5-10 195 lbs
James Batkowski Montoursville RB 5-7 145 lbs
Jamesson Britton Cameron County LB 6-0 165 lbs
Jared Gennuso Fairview S 5-8 165 lbs
Jason Pearson Wyoming Valley West DE 6-0 180 lbs
Jayvin Thompson Central Valley DB 6-1 180 lbs
Jeff Hoenstine Central QB 5-9 170 lbs
Jer Aiken Eisenhower LB 5-11 165 lbs
Jeremy Burda Forest Hills WR 5-8 155 lbs
Jj Waller Yough S 5-8 155 lbs
Joe Brown Wellsboro LB 6-1 185 lbs
Joey Schlaffer Exeter Township WR 6-4 175 lbs
John Shuster Windber RB 5-10 175 lbs
Johnny DiNapoli East Allegheny QB 6-0 200 lbs
Jose Garcia J.P. McCaskey LB 5-10 165 lbs
Josh Jenkins Sto-Rox DE 6-1 155 lbs
Josiah Forren Solanco S 5-10 160 lbs
Josiah Jordan Berks Catholic DB 5-9 155 lbs
Judah Miller Halifax WR 6-0 165 lbs
Kameron Wetzel Tri-Valley S 5-10 165 lbs
Kelin Geary Mount Carmel DT 6-1 225 lbs
Kenny Johnson York Suburban RB 5-10 165 lbs
Kohen Lehman North Penn-Mansfield LB 5-10 175 lbs
Kyle Lehman Wissahickon RB 5-9 155 lbs
Lebryn Smith Kiski Area QB 6-2 150 lbs
Logan Mosier St. Marys WR 5-9 160 lbs
Lucas Palange Exeter Township LB 6-0 200 lbs
Luke Hendricks Blue Mountain DT 5-11 200 lbs
Luke Horton Sayre WR 6-1 175 lbs
Marquese Williams Bishop McDevitt RB 5-10 175 lbs
Mason Raup Danville LB 5-10 165 lbs
Matt Jasper Conemaugh Valley LB 5-10 155 lbs
Matt Kelley Mount Carmel OT 6-3 310 lbs
Matthew Cusatis Hazleton WR 5-11 160 lbs
Matthew Martino Moniteau LB 6-1 210 lbs
Matthew Remash J.P. McCaskey QB 6-4 190 lbs
Max Heckert Pine-Richland DE 6-0 180 lbs
Max Nestor Upper Dauphin Area DE 6-1 175 lbs
Michael Prisco Dallastown DT 6-1 245 lbs
Mike Bentivegna York Suburban S 5-8 165 lbs
Mike Fitzgerald Wallenpaupack Area DT 6-1 200 lbs
Mike Schanck Serra Catholic LB 5-9 155 lbs
Mikel Holden Waynesboro RB 5-10 180 lbs
Nasir Gooden High School of the Future RB 5-9 155 lbs
Nate Girdlestone Bradford DB 5-8 140 lbs
Nate Myers Southern Huntingdon County S 5-10 150 lbs
Nick Curci Apollo Ridge LB 6-0 165 lbs
Nick Defrancesco Solanco LB 5-8 175 lbs
Nick Magnifico Lincoln DB 5-11 155 lbs
Nodin Tracy West Allegheny DB 5-10 165 lbs
Nyfise Mcintyre Hatboro-Horsham WR 5-8 155 lbs
Parker Bolesta Dallas DB 5-11 175 lbs
Peyton Hetrick Punxsutawney QB 5-9 150 lbs
Phil Picciotti Pennridge LB 6-2 195 lbs
Raequan Troutman Cornell WR 5-10 150 lbs
Rahmir Stewart Imhotep Charter WR 6-0 185 lbs
Rian Glunk Loyalsock Township S 6-0 175 lbs
Ricky Zampogna Kane LB 6-1 155 lbs
Riley Robell Bishop McDevitt LB 6-0 205 lbs
Rodney Gallagher Laurel Highlands WR 5-11 150 lbs
Roman Levant Wallenpaupack Area K 5-8 150 lbs
Roman Mason Fox Chapel DE 5-10 195 lbs
Ronel Nukah Norhteast DE 6-2 210 lbs
Ross Eyer Muncy WR 6-3 165 lbs
Ryan Matyas Hazleton LB 5-11 185 lbs
Semaj Bridgeman Bishop McDevitt LB 6-1 220 lbs
Seth Stewart Brockway LB 6-1 175 lbs
Shawn Battle Neumann-Goretti DB 5-11 175 lbs
Staring Reaves Chester DB 5-9 150 lbs
Stephen Scourtis State College DE 6-3 200 lbs
Steven Miller Selinsgrove DE 5-11 210 lbs
Taivon Murphy Solanco DB 6-0 155 lbs
Ta'Mere Robinson Brashear S 6-2 190 lbs
Tanner Pierce California DE 6-2 180 lbs
Tavione Thomas Greater Johnstown WR 6-0 175 lbs
Troy Adkins Bradford DB 5-8 155 lbs
Ty Pfizenmayer Saucon Valley LB 5-9 165 lbs
Ty Stauffer Danville RB 5-10 170 lbs
Tyler Angstadt Cocalico LB 5-7 150 lbs
Tyler Weil-Kaspar Methacton LB 5-10 165 lbs
Tymir Aimes High School of the Future DB 5-8 155 lbs
Waylon Wehler St. Marys DE 5-10 195 lbs
Wilson Spires General McLane DT 5-11 230 lbs
Xavier Ocasio Marian Catholic RB 5-8 155 lbs
Zach Grove Penn Cambria RB 5-10 155 lbs
Zay Davis Sto-Rox RB 5-7 160 lbs
Zeke Bennett Punxsutawney WR 5-6 145 lbs
