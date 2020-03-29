A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 275 High School Football Players in 2022
PA Preps takes a free look at 265 of our top 275 football players in the Class of 2022 in this article now!
Aaron Panepinto Frazier LB 5-10 195 lbs
Abdul Carter La Salle College LB 6-3 210 lbs
Aidan Defeo Wissahickon QB 5-11 175 lbs
Aidan Herb Line Mountain WR 5-10 160 lbs
Aidan Mencia Waynesboro RB 5-10 180 lbs
Aiden Gallen Berks Catholic LB 5-10 195 lbs
Aiden Gray Windber QB 6-0 150 lbs
Andrew Bates Newport TE 6-2 180 lbs
Anthony Ivey Manheim Township WR 6-1 170 lbs
Anthony Jackson Farrell LB 5-9 185 lbs
Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti LB 6-2 210 lbs
Anthony Nguyen Wilkes-Barre LB 5-11 165 lbs
Anthony Smith Shippensburg DE 6-5 232 lbs
Anthony Stallworth Farrell RB 5-11 185 lbs
Anton Stratts Central Mountain DE 6-0 210 lbs
Ashton Wilson Lincoln WR 5-10 165 lbs
Avery Campbell Williamsport DE 6-2 195 lbs
Bailey Hadzinikolov Muncy LB 5-11 195 lbs
Beau Heyser Lampeter-Strasburg TE 6-1 210 lbs
Beau Pribula Central York QB 6-2 185 lbs
Ben Bladel Moon DE 5-11 215 lbs
Ben Estep Hollidaysburg LB 5-10 200 lbs
Bo Swartz West Shamokin QB 6-0 160 lbs
Braden Adams Shade QB 5-11 175 lbs
Brandon Hile Selinsgrove LB 5-11 160 lbs
Brayden Crocker Oil City LB 6-0 210 lbs
Brayden Dunmire Kiski Area LB 5-10 160 lbs
Brayden Horton Sayre QB 5-11 170 lbs
Brett Thompson Bradford LB 5-7 155 lbs
Brian Dickey Methacton S 5-11 175 lbs
Brock Wilkins Kiski Area LB 6-0 180 lbs
Brody Rhodes Waynesboro S 5-8 160 lbs
Bryce Enders Halifax LB 5-10 160 lbs
Bryce Wilson Central Valley S 5-9 155 lbs
Byron Hopkins Upper Moreland QB 6-0 170 lbs
Caden Brungard Western Wayne LB 6-0 175 lbs
Caden Rainey Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley RB 5-7 145 lbs
Caleb Kulikowski Fox Chapel DT 6-2 205 lbs
Caleb Nellis Keystone LB 5-8 155 lbs
Callin Kauffman Waynesboro LB 5-9 175 lbs
Cam Hill Central Bucks South DB 5-6 150 lbs
Cam Swartz Dover LB 5-11 200 lbs
Cameryn Jackson Upper Moreland RB 5-10 160 lbs
Camron Owens Neshannock WR 6-2 180 lbs
Carson Heckathorn Blackhawk DB 6-3 185 lbs
Cayden Hess Jersey Shore WR 6-2 186 lbs
Cayden Stem Wilson Area QB 6-3 210 lbs
Charles Crews Williamsport DT 6-0 220 lbs
Charlie Box Marple Newtown RB 5-9 170 lbs
Chase Evans Red Lion LB 5-9 180 lbs
Chase Maguire Annville-Cleona LB 5-8 155 lbs
Chris Augustine Methacton LB 6-0 185 lbs
Chris Gearhart James Buchanan S 5-10 150 lbs
Chrishon Avery Hatboro-Horsham WR 6-1 175 lbs
Christian Cacchione Berks Catholic WR 5-11 165 lbs
Christian Coudriet St. Marys QB 6-1 175 lbs
Cole Hetz Berlin Brothersvalley DB 5-9 155 lbs
Cole Transue Easton Area QB 6-1 180 lbs
Cole Weightman Belle Vernon LB 6-2 195 lbs
Colin Kwiatkowski Fox Chapel LB 6-2 165 lbs
Collin Quintano Notre Dame-Green Pond QB 6-1 175 lbs
Colt Fowler Jefferson-Morgan WR 6-2 185 lbs
Conner Olisewski Wyoming Valley West LB 5-11 160 lbs
Cooper Baxter Butler QB 6-1 180 lbs
Cooper Keen Bellwood-Antis LB 6-2 180 lbs
Curtis Hovis Grove City LB 5-8 160 lbs
Dallas Griess Williamsport QB 5-9 160 lbs
Dalton Moyer Northeastern LB 5-10 155 lbs
Damian Falcone Radnor LB 5-10 175 lbs
Damian Garcia Saucon Valley RB 5-9 170 lbs
Damien Landon Troy RB 6-0 220 lbs
Damien Wolf Cocalico DT 5-10 190 lbs
Damon Crawley Forest Hills RB 5-10 160 lbs
Daniel Shoch Selinsgrove QB 6-3 205 lbs
Dante Mahaffey Saucon Valley QB 5-10 150 lbs
Darron Miller Chester DB 6-1 165 lbs
David Niebauer Greencastle-Antrim RB 5-10 170 lbs
Derek Berlitz Notre Dame-Green Pond DB 6-2 175 lbs
Devan Zirwas West Allegheny LB 6-2 195 lbs
Devin Toth Northwestern Lehigh LB 5-9 175 lbs
Devin Whitlock Belle Vernon RB 5-7 155 lbs
Dom Barca Norwin S 5-9 175 lbs
Dominic Caruso Twin Valley RB 5-7 160 lbs
Donnie Nicoline Spring-Ford DT 5-11 210 lbs
Dylan Lease Dallastown S 5-11 160 lbs
Dylan Pindle Northeast LB 5-9 200 lbs
Dylan Tomlinson Windber RB 5-6 155 lbs
Easton Hultberg Warren DT 5-10 220 lbs
Eddie Smink Henderson QB 5-11 195 lbs
Elliott Good Cowanesque Valley LB 5-8 160 lbs
Emmanuel Sia Bishop McDevitt WR 5-9 165 lbs
Enai White Imhotep Charter TE 6-5 225 lbs
Eric Willis Academy Park WR 5-8 155 lbs
Ethan Dominick Lewisburg WR 5-10 175 lbs
Ethan Eicher Central LB 6-1 185 lbs
Ethan Hemminger Somerset LB 5-9 160 lbs
Ethan Kohler Perkiomen Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs
Ethan Webb Moshannon Valley S 5-9 160 lbs
Felice Panebianco Westmont Hilltop LB 5-10 165 lbs
Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia Area RB 5-8 175 lbs
Gavin Gibbs Notre Dame-Green Pond DB 5-11 160 lbs
Gavin Wentz Dallastown DE 6-0 190 lbs
George Shultz Connellsville LB 5-10 185 lbs
Griffin Buzzell Meadville LB 6-1 180 lbs
Griffin Larue Richland WR 6-2 190 lbs
Gunner Mangiantini Redbank Valley QB 5-11 180 lbs
Haiden Garner Southern Huntingdon County WR 6-2 160 lbs
Harlem Cook Delaware Valley DB 5-10 155 lbs
Harley Morris Kane S 5-8 155 lbs
Harrison Laman East Pennsboro LB 5-10 185 lbs
Heath Williams Downingtown West LB 5-10 215 lbs
Hobbs Dill Central Cambria LB 5-9 155 lbs
Hunter Wolfgang Williams Valley DE 6-1 155 lbs
Ian Syam Avonworth RB 5-7 160 lbs
Ibrahim Sanogo Academy Park LB 5-11 180 lbs
Imeire Manigault Central York RB 5-9 160 lbs
Isaac Eckley Thomas Jefferson LB 5-11 165 lbs
Isaac Keane Wellsboro QB 6-0 160 lbs
Isaac Witmer Blairsville WR 5-11 185 lbs
J.R. Strauss Exeter Township LB 6-0 175 lbs
Jack Bible Central Valley LB 6-0 200 lbs
Jackson Pryts Hickory LB 6-3 180 lbs
Jacob Blair Grove City DE 6-1 195 lbs
Jacob Condo Juniata QB 5-10 185 lbs
Jacob Deimling Palmyra DB 5-10 165 lbs
Jake Bradley Red Lion LB 6-0 175 lbs
Jake Miller Plum QB 6-0 165 lbs
Jamal Lewis York Suburban LB 5-9 185 lbs
Jamal Minifield Susquehanna Township OT 6-5 320 lbs
James Taylor Octorara Area WR 6-1 165 lbs
Jaon Phillips Sharon WR 5-9 160 lbs
Jared Graeff Minersville WR 5-10 160 lbs
Jayce Reck Mount Union S 5-10 160 lbs
Jayvon Campbell-Holt Serra Catholic RB 6-0 175 lbs
JD Younger Central Catholic DB 5-10 185 lbs
Jeremiah Hasley Pine-Richland LB 6-2 190 lbs
Jesse McFadden Maplewood WR 5-10 185 lbs
Jesus Bayete Erie LB 5-10 155 lbs
Joel Martin Garden Spot DB 6-0 165 lbs
Joey Sciascia Delaware Valley DB 5-11 160 lbs
John Stewart J.P. McCaskey DB 5-7 150 lbs
Johnny Pergine Spring-Ford LB 6-0 210 lbs
Jonah Hillegass Chestnut Ridge LB 6-1 155 lbs
Jonah Martin Bermudian Springs LB 5-11 180 lbs
Jonathan Revolorio Morales Solanco RB 5-9 165 lbs
Jordin Jones Penn Wood WR 5-8 165 lbs
Josh Little Pope John Paul II LB 5-9 180 lbs
Josh Pelusi Franklin Regional DT 5-11 300 lbs
Joshua Orozco Reading LB 6-1 190 lbs
Jseth Owens Spring-Ford LB 6-0 200 lbs
Justin Holmes Northwestern Lehigh WR 6-3 200 lbs
Kael Godshalk Bangor S 5-10 165 lbs
Kamden Wyatt Cheltenham S 5-11 190 lbs
Kamil Foster Bishop McDevitt WR 5-11 175 lbs
Kaoz Baker Clarion Area DT 6-0 250 lbs
Karter Peacock Jersey Shore LB 6-1 175 lbs
Kashawn Wade Wilkes-Barre DE 5-10 165 lbs
Kayden White Pottsgrove LB 5-9 175 lbs
Keenan Nelson Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-0 190 lbs
Keith Freeman Williamsport S 6-0 175 lbs
Kellan Stahl Richland QB 5-11 190 lbs
Ken Talley Northeast DE 6-2 200 lbs
Kendrel Marino Southern Huntingdon County RB 5-7 165 lbs
Kendrick Hostetler Cochranton LB 5-10 160 lbs
Keon Johnson South Fayette DE 5-8 200 lbs
Keon Wylie Imhotep Charter DE 6-3 195 lbs
Khalif Kemp Upper Dublin LB 6-3 185 lbs
Khyrie Isaac High School of the Future WR 5-9 155 lbs
Kody Cresswell Lackawanna Trail RB 6-0 175 lbs
Kyrell Hutcherson Kiski Area DE 6-2 175 lbs
Lajear Whaley Williamsport LB 5-11 175 lbs
Landen Eckert York Catholic LB 6-0 175 lbs
Levi Swartz Greenville RB 5-10 150 lbs
Logan Brooks Plum WR 5-10 155 lbs
Logan Klitsch Conrad Weiser QB 6-1 160 lbs
Logan Smedley Warrior Run LB 5-8 195 lbs
Lorenzo Jenkins Fox Chapel WR 6-2 165 lbs
Luke Garing Karns City LB 6-2 205 lbs
Luke Moore Chestnut Ridge LB 5-10 165 lbs
Luke Pollock Souderton LB 5-11 190 lbs
Luke Williams Eastern Lebanon County LB 6-1 175 lbs
Mario Easterly Bishop McDevitt WR 6-0 175 lbs
Marquell Darnell Erie TE 6-7 210 lbs
Mason Hartmann Towanda LB 6-2 180 lbs
Mateo Cepullio Upper St. Clair WR 5-9 150 lbs
Matt Blakemore Methacton LB 5-9 160 lbs
Matt Merritt Central Valley LB 6-2 185 lbs
Matt Whysong Chestnut Ridge WR 5-11 160 lbs
Matthew Marinchak Ligonier Valley WR 6-1 170 lbs
Matthew Trollinger Carlisle DB 5-10 175 lbs
Max Bowman West Chester East OT 6-6 280 lbs
Max Mosey Central Dauphin QB 6-0 170 lbs
Max Neeson Pottsgrove LB 5-10 205 lbs
Max Rocco Serra Catholic QB 6-0 170 lbs
Mehki Flowers Steelton-Highspire WR 6-1 190 lbs
Mercury Swaim Bedford WR 5-9 160 lbs
Micah Walizer Central Mountain LB 5-11 190 lbs
Mike Trainor Octorara Area RB 5-6 150 lbs
Mikey Smith East Allegheny WR 5-9 165 lbs
Mitchell Cook Fort Cherry LB 5-10 175 lbs
Naquil Bertrand Imhotep Charter TE 6-5 220 lbs
Nate Kern Plymouth Whitemarsh LB 5-10 150 lbs
Nick Beitel Ligonier Valley RB 5-7 160 lbs
Nick Delgrande Lampeter-Strasburg LB 6-4 230 lbs
Nick Singleton Governor Mifflin RB 5-11 185 lbs
Nijhay Burt Steel Valley RB 5-11 165 lbs
Noah Lent Smethport QB 5-11 160 lbs
Nolan Gonzalez Bradford DE 6-0 205 lbs
Nolan OHara Coatesville LB 5-10 190 lbs
Oliver Billotte Clearfield QB 6-4 220 lbs
Owen Ordonez Lewisburg DE 6-3 205 lbs
Patrick Gilhool Elizabethtown QB 6-1 170 lbs
Paul Pearson Serra Catholic DE 5-10 185 lbs
Peyton Stadler Fairfield LB 5-11 175 lbs
Pharoh Fisher Imani Christian WR 6-0 163 lbs
Quinn Moody Central Bucks East S 5-10 175 lbs
R.J. Schirg Lackawanna Trail OG 6-1 245 lbs
Ramarion Whitehead Hickory WR 6-2 175 lbs
Ray Shreckengost Redbank Valley RB 5-11 185 lbs
Reece Werner Central Cambria DT 6-1 245 lbs
Ricardo Delgado William Tennent LB 5-10 175 lbs
Rj Rickabaugh Coatesville LB 5-10 180 lbs
Rocco Capara Plum LB 5-11 185 lbs
Rocco Pulizzi Montoursville RB 5-7 165 lbs
Roman Morrone Williamsport S 5-11 155 lbs
Ryan Domico State College LB 5-11 185 lbs
Ryan Waters Downingtown West LB 6-0 175 lbs
Samir Hill Wilkes-Barre LB 5-11 160 lbs
Samuel Brown La Salle College RB 6-2 180 lbs
Sean Fitzsimmons Central Valley DE 6-3 270 lbs
Shadrak Agyei Wallenpaupack Area RB 5-9 175 lbs
Sincere McFarlin Blairsville RB 5-8 165 lbs
Stavon Jefferson Williamsport LB 5-9 165 lbs
Steele Depetrillo Pope John Paul II LB 5-8 185 lbs
Steven Flinton Cocalico RB 5-10 175 lbs
Steven Lukes Kennard-Dale LB 5-10 160 lbs
Taidon Strickland Farrell DB 5-10 195 lbs
Tajae Broadie Middletown DE 6-4 220 lbs
Talik Birton Imhotep Charter LB 5-10 200 lbs
Taylor Conrad Greencastle-Antrim LB 5-10 170 lbs
Taylor Wikert Northwestern Lehigh DB 5-10 155 lbs
Teague Hoover Selinsgrove DB 5-9 150 lbs
Terrance Adams Imhotep Charter WR 6-1 170 lbs
Terrell Booth Serra Catholic WR 5-10 160 lbs
Thomas Chernasky Western Wayne DB 6-6 220 lbs
Thomas Jeffries Westmont Hilltop DE 6-2 175 lbs
Tj Schmalzle Wallenpaupack Area DB 5-9 165 lbs
Trace Brown Reading S 5-11 170 lbs
Travis Cooney Smethport LB 5-10 175 lbs
Trent Martin Juniata LB 5-10 180 lbs
Trenton Price Bedford LB 5-10 175 lbs
Trevor Weyandt Chestnut Ridge LB 5-8 150 lbs
Ty Cromer South Western LB 5-11 170 lbs
Ty Tremba Parkland QB 5-11 175 lbs
Tyler Fahnestock Manheim Central DT 5-11 220 lbs
Tyler Gillenwater Garden Spot LB 5-7 165 lbs
Tyler Yocum Exeter Township LB 6-0 205 lbs
Tyriq Hughes Bishop McDevitt DT 5-10 295 lbs
Will Mahmud Downingtown West LB 6-1 185 lbs
Will Robinson Imhotep Charter RB 5-8 177 lbs
Will Steich Quakertown QB 5-10 155 lbs
Xander Bainey Hollidaysburg LB 6-0 200 lbs
Zach Rodgers Grove City DB 5-9 150 lbs
Zack Gillen Wilson Area WR 5-8 150 lbs
Zander McHenry Keystone S 5-8 150 lbs
