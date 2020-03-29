PA Preps takes a free look at 265 of our top 275 football players in the Class of 2022 in this article now!



Aaron Panepinto Frazier LB 5-10 195 lbs

Abdul Carter La Salle College LB 6-3 210 lbs

Aidan Defeo Wissahickon QB 5-11 175 lbs

Aidan Herb Line Mountain WR 5-10 160 lbs

Aidan Mencia Waynesboro RB 5-10 180 lbs

Aiden Gallen Berks Catholic LB 5-10 195 lbs

Aiden Gray Windber QB 6-0 150 lbs

Andrew Bates Newport TE 6-2 180 lbs

Anthony Ivey Manheim Township WR 6-1 170 lbs

Anthony Jackson Farrell LB 5-9 185 lbs

Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti LB 6-2 210 lbs

Anthony Nguyen Wilkes-Barre LB 5-11 165 lbs

Anthony Smith Shippensburg DE 6-5 232 lbs

Anthony Stallworth Farrell RB 5-11 185 lbs

Anton Stratts Central Mountain DE 6-0 210 lbs

Ashton Wilson Lincoln WR 5-10 165 lbs

Avery Campbell Williamsport DE 6-2 195 lbs

Bailey Hadzinikolov Muncy LB 5-11 195 lbs

Beau Heyser Lampeter-Strasburg TE 6-1 210 lbs

Beau Pribula Central York QB 6-2 185 lbs

Ben Bladel Moon DE 5-11 215 lbs

Ben Estep Hollidaysburg LB 5-10 200 lbs

Bo Swartz West Shamokin QB 6-0 160 lbs

Braden Adams Shade QB 5-11 175 lbs

Brandon Hile Selinsgrove LB 5-11 160 lbs

Brayden Crocker Oil City LB 6-0 210 lbs

Brayden Dunmire Kiski Area LB 5-10 160 lbs

Brayden Horton Sayre QB 5-11 170 lbs

Brett Thompson Bradford LB 5-7 155 lbs

Brian Dickey Methacton S 5-11 175 lbs

Brock Wilkins Kiski Area LB 6-0 180 lbs

Brody Rhodes Waynesboro S 5-8 160 lbs

Bryce Enders Halifax LB 5-10 160 lbs

Bryce Wilson Central Valley S 5-9 155 lbs

Byron Hopkins Upper Moreland QB 6-0 170 lbs

Caden Brungard Western Wayne LB 6-0 175 lbs

Caden Rainey Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley RB 5-7 145 lbs

Caleb Kulikowski Fox Chapel DT 6-2 205 lbs

Caleb Nellis Keystone LB 5-8 155 lbs

Callin Kauffman Waynesboro LB 5-9 175 lbs

Cam Hill Central Bucks South DB 5-6 150 lbs

Cam Swartz Dover LB 5-11 200 lbs

Cameryn Jackson Upper Moreland RB 5-10 160 lbs

Camron Owens Neshannock WR 6-2 180 lbs

Carson Heckathorn Blackhawk DB 6-3 185 lbs

Cayden Hess Jersey Shore WR 6-2 186 lbs

Cayden Stem Wilson Area QB 6-3 210 lbs

Charles Crews Williamsport DT 6-0 220 lbs

Charlie Box Marple Newtown RB 5-9 170 lbs

Chase Evans Red Lion LB 5-9 180 lbs

Chase Maguire Annville-Cleona LB 5-8 155 lbs

Chris Augustine Methacton LB 6-0 185 lbs

Chris Gearhart James Buchanan S 5-10 150 lbs

Chrishon Avery Hatboro-Horsham WR 6-1 175 lbs

Christian Cacchione Berks Catholic WR 5-11 165 lbs

Christian Coudriet St. Marys QB 6-1 175 lbs

Cole Hetz Berlin Brothersvalley DB 5-9 155 lbs

Cole Transue Easton Area QB 6-1 180 lbs

Cole Weightman Belle Vernon LB 6-2 195 lbs

Colin Kwiatkowski Fox Chapel LB 6-2 165 lbs

Collin Quintano Notre Dame-Green Pond QB 6-1 175 lbs

Colt Fowler Jefferson-Morgan WR 6-2 185 lbs

Conner Olisewski Wyoming Valley West LB 5-11 160 lbs

Cooper Baxter Butler QB 6-1 180 lbs

Cooper Keen Bellwood-Antis LB 6-2 180 lbs

Curtis Hovis Grove City LB 5-8 160 lbs

Dallas Griess Williamsport QB 5-9 160 lbs

Dalton Moyer Northeastern LB 5-10 155 lbs

Damian Falcone Radnor LB 5-10 175 lbs

Damian Garcia Saucon Valley RB 5-9 170 lbs

Damien Landon Troy RB 6-0 220 lbs

Damien Wolf Cocalico DT 5-10 190 lbs

Damon Crawley Forest Hills RB 5-10 160 lbs

Daniel Shoch Selinsgrove QB 6-3 205 lbs

Dante Mahaffey Saucon Valley QB 5-10 150 lbs

Darron Miller Chester DB 6-1 165 lbs

David Niebauer Greencastle-Antrim RB 5-10 170 lbs

Derek Berlitz Notre Dame-Green Pond DB 6-2 175 lbs

Devan Zirwas West Allegheny LB 6-2 195 lbs

Devin Toth Northwestern Lehigh LB 5-9 175 lbs

Devin Whitlock Belle Vernon RB 5-7 155 lbs

Dom Barca Norwin S 5-9 175 lbs

Dominic Caruso Twin Valley RB 5-7 160 lbs

Donnie Nicoline Spring-Ford DT 5-11 210 lbs

Dylan Lease Dallastown S 5-11 160 lbs

Dylan Pindle Northeast LB 5-9 200 lbs

Dylan Tomlinson Windber RB 5-6 155 lbs

Easton Hultberg Warren DT 5-10 220 lbs

Eddie Smink Henderson QB 5-11 195 lbs

Elliott Good Cowanesque Valley LB 5-8 160 lbs

Emmanuel Sia Bishop McDevitt WR 5-9 165 lbs

Enai White Imhotep Charter TE 6-5 225 lbs

Eric Willis Academy Park WR 5-8 155 lbs

Ethan Dominick Lewisburg WR 5-10 175 lbs

Ethan Eicher Central LB 6-1 185 lbs

Ethan Hemminger Somerset LB 5-9 160 lbs

Ethan Kohler Perkiomen Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs

Ethan Webb Moshannon Valley S 5-9 160 lbs

Felice Panebianco Westmont Hilltop LB 5-10 165 lbs

Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia Area RB 5-8 175 lbs

Gavin Gibbs Notre Dame-Green Pond DB 5-11 160 lbs

Gavin Wentz Dallastown DE 6-0 190 lbs

George Shultz Connellsville LB 5-10 185 lbs

Griffin Buzzell Meadville LB 6-1 180 lbs

Griffin Larue Richland WR 6-2 190 lbs

Gunner Mangiantini Redbank Valley QB 5-11 180 lbs

Haiden Garner Southern Huntingdon County WR 6-2 160 lbs

Harlem Cook Delaware Valley DB 5-10 155 lbs

Harley Morris Kane S 5-8 155 lbs

Harrison Laman East Pennsboro LB 5-10 185 lbs

Heath Williams Downingtown West LB 5-10 215 lbs

Hobbs Dill Central Cambria LB 5-9 155 lbs

Hunter Wolfgang Williams Valley DE 6-1 155 lbs

Ian Syam Avonworth RB 5-7 160 lbs

Ibrahim Sanogo Academy Park LB 5-11 180 lbs

Imeire Manigault Central York RB 5-9 160 lbs

Isaac Eckley Thomas Jefferson LB 5-11 165 lbs

Isaac Keane Wellsboro QB 6-0 160 lbs

Isaac Witmer Blairsville WR 5-11 185 lbs

J.R. Strauss Exeter Township LB 6-0 175 lbs

Jack Bible Central Valley LB 6-0 200 lbs

Jackson Pryts Hickory LB 6-3 180 lbs

Jacob Blair Grove City DE 6-1 195 lbs

Jacob Condo Juniata QB 5-10 185 lbs

Jacob Deimling Palmyra DB 5-10 165 lbs

Jake Bradley Red Lion LB 6-0 175 lbs

Jake Miller Plum QB 6-0 165 lbs

Jamal Lewis York Suburban LB 5-9 185 lbs

Jamal Minifield Susquehanna Township OT 6-5 320 lbs

James Taylor Octorara Area WR 6-1 165 lbs

Jaon Phillips Sharon WR 5-9 160 lbs

Jared Graeff Minersville WR 5-10 160 lbs

Jayce Reck Mount Union S 5-10 160 lbs

Jayvon Campbell-Holt Serra Catholic RB 6-0 175 lbs

JD Younger Central Catholic DB 5-10 185 lbs

Jeremiah Hasley Pine-Richland LB 6-2 190 lbs

Jesse McFadden Maplewood WR 5-10 185 lbs

Jesus Bayete Erie LB 5-10 155 lbs

Joel Martin Garden Spot DB 6-0 165 lbs

Joey Sciascia Delaware Valley DB 5-11 160 lbs

John Stewart J.P. McCaskey DB 5-7 150 lbs

Johnny Pergine Spring-Ford LB 6-0 210 lbs

Jonah Hillegass Chestnut Ridge LB 6-1 155 lbs

Jonah Martin Bermudian Springs LB 5-11 180 lbs

Jonathan Revolorio Morales Solanco RB 5-9 165 lbs

Jordin Jones Penn Wood WR 5-8 165 lbs

Josh Little Pope John Paul II LB 5-9 180 lbs

Josh Pelusi Franklin Regional DT 5-11 300 lbs

Joshua Orozco Reading LB 6-1 190 lbs

Jseth Owens Spring-Ford LB 6-0 200 lbs

Justin Holmes Northwestern Lehigh WR 6-3 200 lbs

Kael Godshalk Bangor S 5-10 165 lbs

Kamden Wyatt Cheltenham S 5-11 190 lbs

Kamil Foster Bishop McDevitt WR 5-11 175 lbs

Kaoz Baker Clarion Area DT 6-0 250 lbs

Karter Peacock Jersey Shore LB 6-1 175 lbs

Kashawn Wade Wilkes-Barre DE 5-10 165 lbs

Kayden White Pottsgrove LB 5-9 175 lbs

Keenan Nelson Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-0 190 lbs

Keith Freeman Williamsport S 6-0 175 lbs

Kellan Stahl Richland QB 5-11 190 lbs

Ken Talley Northeast DE 6-2 200 lbs

Kendrel Marino Southern Huntingdon County RB 5-7 165 lbs

Kendrick Hostetler Cochranton LB 5-10 160 lbs

Keon Johnson South Fayette DE 5-8 200 lbs

Keon Wylie Imhotep Charter DE 6-3 195 lbs

Khalif Kemp Upper Dublin LB 6-3 185 lbs

Khyrie Isaac High School of the Future WR 5-9 155 lbs

Kody Cresswell Lackawanna Trail RB 6-0 175 lbs

Kyrell Hutcherson Kiski Area DE 6-2 175 lbs

Lajear Whaley Williamsport LB 5-11 175 lbs

Landen Eckert York Catholic LB 6-0 175 lbs

Levi Swartz Greenville RB 5-10 150 lbs

Logan Brooks Plum WR 5-10 155 lbs

Logan Klitsch Conrad Weiser QB 6-1 160 lbs

Logan Smedley Warrior Run LB 5-8 195 lbs

Lorenzo Jenkins Fox Chapel WR 6-2 165 lbs

Luke Garing Karns City LB 6-2 205 lbs

Luke Moore Chestnut Ridge LB 5-10 165 lbs

Luke Pollock Souderton LB 5-11 190 lbs

Luke Williams Eastern Lebanon County LB 6-1 175 lbs

Mario Easterly Bishop McDevitt WR 6-0 175 lbs

Marquell Darnell Erie TE 6-7 210 lbs

Mason Hartmann Towanda LB 6-2 180 lbs

Mateo Cepullio Upper St. Clair WR 5-9 150 lbs

Matt Blakemore Methacton LB 5-9 160 lbs

Matt Merritt Central Valley LB 6-2 185 lbs

Matt Whysong Chestnut Ridge WR 5-11 160 lbs

Matthew Marinchak Ligonier Valley WR 6-1 170 lbs

Matthew Trollinger Carlisle DB 5-10 175 lbs

Max Bowman West Chester East OT 6-6 280 lbs

Max Mosey Central Dauphin QB 6-0 170 lbs

Max Neeson Pottsgrove LB 5-10 205 lbs

Max Rocco Serra Catholic QB 6-0 170 lbs

Mehki Flowers Steelton-Highspire WR 6-1 190 lbs

Mercury Swaim Bedford WR 5-9 160 lbs

Micah Walizer Central Mountain LB 5-11 190 lbs

Mike Trainor Octorara Area RB 5-6 150 lbs

Mikey Smith East Allegheny WR 5-9 165 lbs

Mitchell Cook Fort Cherry LB 5-10 175 lbs

Naquil Bertrand Imhotep Charter TE 6-5 220 lbs

Nate Kern Plymouth Whitemarsh LB 5-10 150 lbs

Nick Beitel Ligonier Valley RB 5-7 160 lbs

Nick Delgrande Lampeter-Strasburg LB 6-4 230 lbs

Nick Singleton Governor Mifflin RB 5-11 185 lbs

Nijhay Burt Steel Valley RB 5-11 165 lbs

Noah Lent Smethport QB 5-11 160 lbs

Nolan Gonzalez Bradford DE 6-0 205 lbs

Nolan OHara Coatesville LB 5-10 190 lbs

Oliver Billotte Clearfield QB 6-4 220 lbs

Owen Ordonez Lewisburg DE 6-3 205 lbs

Patrick Gilhool Elizabethtown QB 6-1 170 lbs

Paul Pearson Serra Catholic DE 5-10 185 lbs

Peyton Stadler Fairfield LB 5-11 175 lbs

Pharoh Fisher Imani Christian WR 6-0 163 lbs

Quinn Moody Central Bucks East S 5-10 175 lbs

R.J. Schirg Lackawanna Trail OG 6-1 245 lbs

Ramarion Whitehead Hickory WR 6-2 175 lbs

Ray Shreckengost Redbank Valley RB 5-11 185 lbs

Reece Werner Central Cambria DT 6-1 245 lbs

Ricardo Delgado William Tennent LB 5-10 175 lbs

Rj Rickabaugh Coatesville LB 5-10 180 lbs

Rocco Capara Plum LB 5-11 185 lbs

Rocco Pulizzi Montoursville RB 5-7 165 lbs

Roman Morrone Williamsport S 5-11 155 lbs

Ryan Domico State College LB 5-11 185 lbs

Ryan Waters Downingtown West LB 6-0 175 lbs

Samir Hill Wilkes-Barre LB 5-11 160 lbs

Samuel Brown La Salle College RB 6-2 180 lbs

Sean Fitzsimmons Central Valley DE 6-3 270 lbs

Shadrak Agyei Wallenpaupack Area RB 5-9 175 lbs

Sincere McFarlin Blairsville RB 5-8 165 lbs

Stavon Jefferson Williamsport LB 5-9 165 lbs

Steele Depetrillo Pope John Paul II LB 5-8 185 lbs

Steven Flinton Cocalico RB 5-10 175 lbs

Steven Lukes Kennard-Dale LB 5-10 160 lbs

Taidon Strickland Farrell DB 5-10 195 lbs

Tajae Broadie Middletown DE 6-4 220 lbs

Talik Birton Imhotep Charter LB 5-10 200 lbs

Taylor Conrad Greencastle-Antrim LB 5-10 170 lbs

Taylor Wikert Northwestern Lehigh DB 5-10 155 lbs

Teague Hoover Selinsgrove DB 5-9 150 lbs

Terrance Adams Imhotep Charter WR 6-1 170 lbs

Terrell Booth Serra Catholic WR 5-10 160 lbs

Thomas Chernasky Western Wayne DB 6-6 220 lbs

Thomas Jeffries Westmont Hilltop DE 6-2 175 lbs

Tj Schmalzle Wallenpaupack Area DB 5-9 165 lbs

Trace Brown Reading S 5-11 170 lbs

Travis Cooney Smethport LB 5-10 175 lbs

Trent Martin Juniata LB 5-10 180 lbs

Trenton Price Bedford LB 5-10 175 lbs

Trevor Weyandt Chestnut Ridge LB 5-8 150 lbs

Ty Cromer South Western LB 5-11 170 lbs

Ty Tremba Parkland QB 5-11 175 lbs

Tyler Fahnestock Manheim Central DT 5-11 220 lbs

Tyler Gillenwater Garden Spot LB 5-7 165 lbs

Tyler Yocum Exeter Township LB 6-0 205 lbs

Tyriq Hughes Bishop McDevitt DT 5-10 295 lbs

Will Mahmud Downingtown West LB 6-1 185 lbs

Will Robinson Imhotep Charter RB 5-8 177 lbs

Will Steich Quakertown QB 5-10 155 lbs

Xander Bainey Hollidaysburg LB 6-0 200 lbs

Zach Rodgers Grove City DB 5-9 150 lbs

Zack Gillen Wilson Area WR 5-8 150 lbs

Zander McHenry Keystone S 5-8 150 lbs

