A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 275 High School Football Players in 2021
PA Preps takes a free look at 265 of our top 275 football players in the Class of 2021 in this article now!
Aaron Depto Philipsburg-Osceola LB 6-1 180 lbs
Aaron Gunn Union Area OT 6-3 295 lbs
Adam Root Greencastle-Antrim WR 6-3 170 lbs
Ahmad Hool Benjamin Franklin DE 6-2 220 lbs
Alex Tejada Northeastern LB 5-10 200 lbs
Amara Yobouet Northeast DT 6-1 250 lbs
Ameer Dudley Central Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs
Andrew Garwo Conwell Egan Catholic RB 5-11 175 lbs
Andrew Yanoshak Bishop Guilfoyle DE 6-3 195 lbs
Anthony Evans Belle Vernon OG 6-2 260 lbs
Anthony Giansante Norwin OG 6-3 270 lbs
Anthony Giordano Central Bucks East QB 6-1 185 lbs
Antonio Epps South Allegheny RB 5-11 170 lbs
Aonghas Evanick Souderton DT 6-1 215 lbs
Austin Stoltzfus Lampeter-Strasburg WR 6-2 170 lbs
Bay Blaschak Northern York LB 6-1 165 lbs
Ben Knapp Canton TE 6-4 215 lbs
Brandon Anderson Red Lion Christian Academy WR 5-10 150 lbs
Brandon Cox Episcopal Academy RB 5-11 175 lbs
Brandon Strausser Governor Mifflin LB 6-0 190 lbs
Brandt Kightlinger Coudersport DT 6-2 220 lbs
Brendon Bair Bishop McCort LB 6-1 195 lbs
Bruce Lepore Waynesboro LB 5-10 165 lbs
Bryce Herb Williams Valley QB 5-11 180 lbs
Bryce Walker St. Marys WR 5-10 155 lbs
Brycen Hassinger Mifflin County LB 6-2 185 lbs
C.J. Dippre Lakeland TE 6-5 245 lbs
Cade Adams Franklin WR 5-11 175 lbs
Caden Schweiger Pine-Richland S 5-11 170 lbs
Caleb Schmitz Warwick S 6-3 180 lbs
Calvin German Clarion Area QB 6-0 155 lbs
Cam Dennis Springfield Township WR 5-10 155 lbs
Cameron Russell Oil City LB 5-11 190 lbs
Camron Stewart Governor Mifflin LB 6-4 215 lbs
Chad Morningstar Tussey Mountain DE 6-0 215 lbs
Chad Parton Salisbury Township WR 5-11 170 lbs
Chamor Price Gateway RB 6-2 170 lbs
Charley Rossi South Fayette WR 5-7 150 lbs
Chase Cavanaugh Loyalsock Township QB 5-11 165 lbs
Chase Herb Tri-Valley LB 5-10 175 lbs
Chris James Neshaminy RB 5-6 175 lbs
Chris Juchno McDowell QB 6-2 190 lbs
Christian Sapp East Stroudsburg South WR 6-0 185 lbs
Christian Suber Penn Wood DE 6-0 210 lbs
Cj Waldier Yough WR 6-1 175 lbs
Cole Cenci Central Bucks South LB 6-1 205 lbs
Cole Spencer Pine-Richland QB 5-10 180 lbs
Cole Toy Reynolds RB 6-0 195 lbs
Colin Look Butler DB 6-1 160 lbs
Colt Bickford Glendale OT 6-5 295 lbs
Coltin Deery Garnet Valley OG 6-2 260 lbs
Colton Johns Franklin Regional LB 6-2 195 lbs
Colton Litzelman North Penn-Mansfield QB 6-0 175 lbs
Colton Miller Warwick RB 6-2 200 lbs
Connor Hummer Hanover Area TE 6-2 215 lbs
Corban Hondru Peters Township LB 6-1 220 lbs
Corey Chamberlain Claysburg-Kimmel QB 6-1 155 lbs
Cross Douglas Lakeland DT 6-1 265 lbs
Dajuan Harris Conwell-Egan FB 6-2 190 lbs
Dakota Cole Oil City S 6-0 160 lbs
Dalton Beatty Hickory DE 6-1 180 lbs
Dalton Smith Northern Bedford County RB 5-10 175 lbs
Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Clairton OT 6-5 310 lbs
Daniel Doegan Penn Wood DB 6-0 175 lbs
Daniel Ficca Central Dauphin LB 5-10 205 lbs
Dante Denardo Owen J. Roberts WR 6-1 175 lbs
Davay Johnson Pine Richland WR 6-3 195 lbs
David Moye York Suburban DB 5-9 160 lbs
David Pantelis Upper St. Clair WR 5-10 165 lbs
Davion Rochelle Woodland Hills WR 6-1 170 lbs
De'kzeon Wyche York County Tech RB 5-10 175 lbs
Derik Sauve Cumberland Valley LB 6-0 180 lbs
Derrick Davis Gateway S 6-0 185 lbs
Derrik Cosenza William Tennent LB 6-3 215 lbs
Devon Witmer Blairsville TE 6-3 175 lbs
Diontae Givens Sto-Rox LB 6-1 210 lbs
Dom Sheidy Governor Mifflin DT 6-2 245 lbs
Dominick Bridi Line Mountain DT 6-0 225 lbs
Dorien Ford Baldwin DT 6-4 290 lbs
Dresyn Green State College RB 5-8 160 lbs
Drew Harper Avonworth WR 6-0 165 lbs
Dshaun Seals Imhotep WR 5-8 155 lbs
Eddy Tillman Central Catholic RB 5-7 155 lbs
Eli Jochem Pine-Richland WR 5-11 160 lbs
Elijah Jeudy Northeast DE 6-3 215 lbs
Elliot Donald Central Catholic DT 6-3 255 lbs
Eric Gentry Neumann-Goretti DE 6-7 215 lbs
Ethan Dahlem Upper St. Clair QB 5-10 175 lbs
Ethan Smith Otto-Eldred/Oswayo Valley WR 5-10 180 lbs
Evan Kutzler Souderton DB 6-2 155 lbs
Gabe Davis Minersville WR 6-1 175 lbs
Gabe Hulslander Kennard-Dale DT 6-2 225 lbs
Gage Ripka Penns Valley Area K 5-11 170 lbs
Gannon Kadlecik Montour LB 5-11 190 lbs
Garrett Blake Donegal S 6-0 165 lbs
Gary Satterwhite III Farrell OG 6-2 280 lbs
Gavin Amerman Pen Argyl DB 5-9 150 lbs
Gavin McCusker Exeter Township QB 6-2 180 lbs
George May Northwest Area RB 5-6 225 lbs
Giovanni Spataro Lakeland RB 5-9 185 lbs
Harrison Hayes Pine-Richland OG 6-4 265 lbs
Holden Stahl Oil City LB 6-1 175 lbs
Hunter Cameron United RB 5-8 160 lbs
Hunter Craddock Clarion Area DE 6-2 190 lbs
Hunter Gibbons Hollidaysburg LB 6-1 215 lbs
Isaac Devault Lakeview DE 6-2 210 lbs
Isaiah Pineda York Suburban TE 6-3 225 lbs
Isaiah Rogers Academy Park DE 6-4 230 lbs
Isiah Rico Parkland RB 5-9 195 lbs
Jack Ferguson Pennridge DE 6-0 200 lbs
Jack Howell Bloomsburg QB 6-4 185 lbs
Jack Krug Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs
Jack Mcanally East LB 6-0 180 lbs
Jack Pedrosky Franklin Regional DE 6-3 185 lbs
Jacob Feese Line Mountain RB 6-0 195 lbs
Jacob Horton Souderton LB 5-9 175 lbs
Jacob Shermeyer East Pennsboro RB 5-10 170 lbs
Jahaire Johnson Upper Moreland WR 6-1 165 lbs
Jaheim Williams Cathedral Prep LB 6-0 195 lbs
Jakai Boegertey Chester LB 5-10 175 lbs
Jake Hull Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 6-0 225 lbs
Jake Lezzer Clearfield WR 6-1 185 lbs
Jason Henderson Delaware Valley LB 5-11 175 lbs
Javon Mcintyre Imhotep Institute Charter S 6-2 180 lbs
Jeremiah Carothers Carlisle DE 6-1 260 lbs
Jeremiah Nixon Exeter Township RB 5-10 205 lbs
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. St. Joseph's LB 6-0 200 lbs
Jerry Griffen-Batchler Germantown Academy WR 5-10 165 lbs
Jesse Engle Williams Valley WR 6-0 180 lbs
Jett Kelly Elizabethtown DE 6-1 200 lbs
Jibril Jones Boys' Latin Charter LB 5-11 190 lbs
Joey Audia South Fayette WR 5-9 160 lbs
Joey McCracken Warwick QB 6-2 175 lbs
Joey Rivituso Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 5-11 215 lbs
Jon Luke Peaker Bishop McDevitt RB 5-9 171 lbs
Jonathan Stochla Wyoming Valley West LB 6-0 165 lbs
Jonathan Wolfe Jefferson-Morgan RB 5-11 220 lbs
Jordan Laudato Henderson DE 6-5 240 lbs
Joseph Jacobson Titusville DE 6-3 220 lbs
Josh Fulton Delone Catholic RB 5-9 205 lbs
Josh Hough Beaver Falls RB 6-2 217 lbs
Josh Syster Purchase Line RB 5-10 180 lbs
Julian Bakos Bishop McDevitt LB 5-10 175 lbs
Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II WR 5-10 165 lbs
Justin Thompson Central Valley DE 6-3 220 lbs
Kaden Lucko Tussey Mountain LB 6-0 150 lbs
Kaleb Brown Wilson DB 5-11 165 lbs
Kaleb Donor Maplewood RB 5-9 180 lbs
Kayden Riley Danville QB 5-10 150 lbs
Keegan Myrick Bishop Guilfoyle RB 5-11 155 lbs
Kenneth Blake Kiski Area RB 6-2 180 lbs
Khalil Dinkins North Allegheny WR 6-4 205 lbs
Klay Fitzroy Apollo Ridge WR 6-3 185 lbs
Klay Slifer Central Bucks East S 5-11 185 lbs
Kristen McAdams Imhotep Charter WR 6-3 180 lbs
Kyle Macbeth Brookville DB 5-8 150 lbs
Kyle McCord St. Joseph's QB 6-3 185 lbs
Kyle Williams Central Dauphin East OG 6-3 255 lbs
Kyler Cunningham Bald Eagle Area LB 6-1 190 lbs
Ky'ron Craggette Connellsville RB 5-10 210 lbs
Lacey Snowden Germantown Academy RB 5-10 160 lbs
Lamir Johnson Harrisburg LB 5-11 215 lbs
Lek Powell Bishop McDevitt QB 6-0 175 lbs
Logan Arnold Crestwood LB 6-1 220 lbs
Logan Harmon Apollo Ridge RB 5-8 205 lbs
Logan Pfeuffer Peters Township QB 6-0 160 lbs
Logan Pfister Chestnut Ridge QB 6-2 170 lbs
Lonnie White Jr. Malvern Prep QB 6-1 190 lbs
Luke Banbury Upper St. Clair LB 6-2 215 lbs
Luke Kaiser Pottsgrove K 6-3 210 lbs
Luke Miller Pine-Richland LB 6-2 175 lbs
Luke Pierson Elizabethtown WR 6-1 175 lbs
Macrae Plummer Annville-Cleona K 5-9 150 lbs
Malachi Bowman Central Dauphin DB 5-10 165 lbs
Malcolm Folk Episcopal Academy S 6-1 190 lbs
Malik Cooper St. Joseph's WR 5-9 165 lbs
Manny Capo Northeastern RB 5-10 175 lbs
Mario Fontanazza Oil City DT 6-0 270 lbs
Mark Lapioli Central Bucks East DE 5-11 170 lbs
Marvin Harrison Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-4 175 lbs
Mason Laubach Berwick DE 6-2 240 lbs
Matt Frauen, jr. Notre Dame-Green Pond RB 6-1 185 lbs
Matt Marshall William Penn Charter S 5-11 170 lbs
Matthew Kordich Frazier LB 6-1 225 lbs
Matthew Pajuste Martin Luther King OG 6-2 267 lbs
Max Matolcsy Plum WR 6-1 195 lbs
Max Moyers Lewisburg RB 5-9 170 lbs
Micah Kunkle Quakertown LB 5-11 190 lbs
Michael Fitzgerald St. Marys WR 5-10 155 lbs
Michael Peyton Peters Township RB 5-11 180 lbs
Mitch Miles Laurel OG 6-4 290 lbs
Nahjee Adams Easton RB 5-10 170 lbs
Nahki Johnson Steel Valley LB 6-3 210 lbs
Naman Alemada South Fayette QB 6-5 200 lbs
Nassir Jones Williamsport DE 6-3 215 lbs
Nate Bruce Harrisburg OT 6-3 325 lbs
Nathan Hoke North Allegheny LB 6-2 215 lbs
Nathan Kniss Richland DE 6-2 215 lbs
Nathan Taylor Brookville LB 6-1 210 lbs
Nathan Waltman Karns City LB 6-4 225 lbs
Nick Fleming Norwin LB 6-2 200 lbs
Nick Henry Northwestern Lehigh RB 5-11 180 lbs
Nick Plank Bellwood-Antis RB 5-11 190 lbs
Nick Santo Wissahickon QB 6-1 175 lbs
Nick Weaver Keystone RB 6-0 185 lbs
Nick Yagodich St. Joseph’s Prep DE 6-3 225 lbs
Nicolas Domico Clearfield LB 6-0 210 lbs
Noah Hoffner West Branch WR 6-0 165 lbs
Nolan Rucci Warwick OT 6-8 275 lbs
Oreck Frazier Abington DB 6-2 190 lbs
Owen Buck Palmerton DE 6-3 205 lbs
Owen Coffield Northwestern Lehigh DE 5-11 175 lbs
Owen Kling Donegal DT 6-2 235 lbs
Owen Trumbull Eisenhower QB 6-4 175 lbs
Paul Clark Central Dauphin LB 5-10 205 lbs
Peyton Johnson Central Mountain WR 5-10 175 lbs
Quintin Stephens Salisbury Township QB 6-2 175 lbs
Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail RB 5-11 205 lbs
Robert Keth Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs
Rocco Grassi Hollidaysburg LB 6-0 165 lbs
Rocco Iacino Hickory DE 6-1 215 lbs
Ryan Aument Selinsgrove LB 5-11 195 lbs
Ryan Mcguire South Fayette WR 6-1 165 lbs
Ryan Wills La Salle College OG 6-4 290 lbs
Sahmir Hagans St. Joseph's WR 5-9 175 lbs
Saint McLeod Imhotep S 6-0 190 lbs
Sam Sykes Cheltenham DB 5-8 175 lbs
Sammy Knipe State College S 6-1 200 lbs
Sean Knight Hempfield Area DT 6-3 240 lbs
Sean McTaggart Lampeter-Strasburg QB 6-1 195 lbs
Seth Harnish Solanco LB 5-9 200 lbs
Shafeek Smith Imhotep DB 5-10 160 lbs
Shaine Hughes Abington Heights LB 5-10 175 lbs
Shane Hartzell Pennridge LB 6-0 200 lbs
Shane Martin Blue Mountain DE 6-3 200 lbs
Shane Thrift Seton LaSalle DB 6-0 165 lbs
Sharif Johnson High School of the Future LB 5-11 185 lbs
Shayne Lynch Wissahickon DE 6-2 275 lbs
Shoes Brinkley Northeast RB 5-9 175 lbs
Stephen Ripka Penns Valley Area WR 6-1 160 lbs
Steve Smith Mercyhurst Prep WR 6-1 180 lbs
Taelen Brooks Woodland Hills RB 6-1 180 lbs
Taleeq Robbins Imhotep Institute Charter DT 6-3 280 lbs
Tamir Jackson Easton LB 5-8 185 lbs
Tanner Krevokuch Norwin TE 6-4 205 lbs
Taylor Wright-Rawls Central York WR 6-2 165 lbs
Teddy Ruffner Mars RB 5-9 195 lbs
Timmy Smith Central Dauphin LB 5-11 185 lbs
Trent Cavanaugh Bentworth LB 5-9 170 lbs
Trevor Faulkner Avonworth DE 6-4 215 lbs
Trey Lauver Midd-West LB 5-10 215 lbs
Ty Needham William Penn Charter OT 6-4 270 lbs
Tyreek Chappell Northeast WR 5-11 164 lbs
Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti S 6-0 175 lbs
Vince Fyock Shade LB 5-10 180 lbs
Will Silverman Central Bucks East WR 6-1 180 lbs
Will Spochart Berlin Brothersvalley RB 6-3 175 lbs
William Fish East Stroudsburg South QB 5-11 160 lbs
Yadyn Cooper East DT 6-1 235 lbs
Zach Cole Greencastle-Antrim QB 6-3 170 lbs
Zach Mallon Bellwood-Antis RB 6-1 185 lbs
Zachary Belles Sayre OT 6-5 290 lbs
Zachary Gaffin Cheltenham S 5-9 170 lbs
Zaire McLaurin La Salle College S 6-1 180 lbs
Zane Janiszewski Western Wayne LB 5-9 160 lbs
