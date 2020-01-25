PA Preps takes a free look at 265 of our top 275 football players in the Class of 2021 in this article now!



Aaron Depto Philipsburg-Osceola LB 6-1 180 lbs

Aaron Gunn Union Area OT 6-3 295 lbs

Adam Root Greencastle-Antrim WR 6-3 170 lbs

Ahmad Hool Benjamin Franklin DE 6-2 220 lbs

Alex Tejada Northeastern LB 5-10 200 lbs

Amara Yobouet Northeast DT 6-1 250 lbs

Ameer Dudley Central Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs

Andrew Garwo Conwell Egan Catholic RB 5-11 175 lbs

Andrew Yanoshak Bishop Guilfoyle DE 6-3 195 lbs

Anthony Evans Belle Vernon OG 6-2 260 lbs

Anthony Giansante Norwin OG 6-3 270 lbs

Anthony Giordano Central Bucks East QB 6-1 185 lbs

Antonio Epps South Allegheny RB 5-11 170 lbs

Aonghas Evanick Souderton DT 6-1 215 lbs

Austin Stoltzfus Lampeter-Strasburg WR 6-2 170 lbs

Bay Blaschak Northern York LB 6-1 165 lbs

Ben Knapp Canton TE 6-4 215 lbs

Brandon Anderson Red Lion Christian Academy WR 5-10 150 lbs

Brandon Cox Episcopal Academy RB 5-11 175 lbs

Brandon Strausser Governor Mifflin LB 6-0 190 lbs

Brandt Kightlinger Coudersport DT 6-2 220 lbs

Brendon Bair Bishop McCort LB 6-1 195 lbs

Bruce Lepore Waynesboro LB 5-10 165 lbs

Bryce Herb Williams Valley QB 5-11 180 lbs

Bryce Walker St. Marys WR 5-10 155 lbs

Brycen Hassinger Mifflin County LB 6-2 185 lbs

C.J. Dippre Lakeland TE 6-5 245 lbs

Cade Adams Franklin WR 5-11 175 lbs

Caden Schweiger Pine-Richland S 5-11 170 lbs

Caleb Schmitz Warwick S 6-3 180 lbs

Calvin German Clarion Area QB 6-0 155 lbs

Cam Dennis Springfield Township WR 5-10 155 lbs

Cameron Russell Oil City LB 5-11 190 lbs

Camron Stewart Governor Mifflin LB 6-4 215 lbs

Chad Morningstar Tussey Mountain DE 6-0 215 lbs

Chad Parton Salisbury Township WR 5-11 170 lbs

Chamor Price Gateway RB 6-2 170 lbs

Charley Rossi South Fayette WR 5-7 150 lbs

Chase Cavanaugh Loyalsock Township QB 5-11 165 lbs

Chase Herb Tri-Valley LB 5-10 175 lbs

Chris James Neshaminy RB 5-6 175 lbs

Chris Juchno McDowell QB 6-2 190 lbs

Christian Sapp East Stroudsburg South WR 6-0 185 lbs

Christian Suber Penn Wood DE 6-0 210 lbs

Cj Waldier Yough WR 6-1 175 lbs

Cole Cenci Central Bucks South LB 6-1 205 lbs

Cole Spencer Pine-Richland QB 5-10 180 lbs

Cole Toy Reynolds RB 6-0 195 lbs

Colin Look Butler DB 6-1 160 lbs

Colt Bickford Glendale OT 6-5 295 lbs

Coltin Deery Garnet Valley OG 6-2 260 lbs

Colton Johns Franklin Regional LB 6-2 195 lbs

Colton Litzelman North Penn-Mansfield QB 6-0 175 lbs

Colton Miller Warwick RB 6-2 200 lbs

Connor Hummer Hanover Area TE 6-2 215 lbs

Corban Hondru Peters Township LB 6-1 220 lbs

Corey Chamberlain Claysburg-Kimmel QB 6-1 155 lbs

Cross Douglas Lakeland DT 6-1 265 lbs

Dajuan Harris Conwell-Egan FB 6-2 190 lbs

Dakota Cole Oil City S 6-0 160 lbs

Dalton Beatty Hickory DE 6-1 180 lbs

Dalton Smith Northern Bedford County RB 5-10 175 lbs

Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Clairton OT 6-5 310 lbs

Daniel Doegan Penn Wood DB 6-0 175 lbs

Daniel Ficca Central Dauphin LB 5-10 205 lbs

Dante Denardo Owen J. Roberts WR 6-1 175 lbs

Davay Johnson Pine Richland WR 6-3 195 lbs

David Moye York Suburban DB 5-9 160 lbs

David Pantelis Upper St. Clair WR 5-10 165 lbs

Davion Rochelle Woodland Hills WR 6-1 170 lbs

De'kzeon Wyche York County Tech RB 5-10 175 lbs

Derik Sauve Cumberland Valley LB 6-0 180 lbs

Derrick Davis Gateway S 6-0 185 lbs

Derrik Cosenza William Tennent LB 6-3 215 lbs

Devon Witmer Blairsville TE 6-3 175 lbs

Diontae Givens Sto-Rox LB 6-1 210 lbs

Dom Sheidy Governor Mifflin DT 6-2 245 lbs

Dominick Bridi Line Mountain DT 6-0 225 lbs

Dorien Ford Baldwin DT 6-4 290 lbs

Dresyn Green State College RB 5-8 160 lbs

Drew Harper Avonworth WR 6-0 165 lbs

Dshaun Seals Imhotep WR 5-8 155 lbs

Eddy Tillman Central Catholic RB 5-7 155 lbs

Eli Jochem Pine-Richland WR 5-11 160 lbs

Elijah Jeudy Northeast DE 6-3 215 lbs

Elliot Donald Central Catholic DT 6-3 255 lbs

Eric Gentry Neumann-Goretti DE 6-7 215 lbs

Ethan Dahlem Upper St. Clair QB 5-10 175 lbs

Ethan Smith Otto-Eldred/Oswayo Valley WR 5-10 180 lbs

Evan Kutzler Souderton DB 6-2 155 lbs

Gabe Davis Minersville WR 6-1 175 lbs

Gabe Hulslander Kennard-Dale DT 6-2 225 lbs

Gage Ripka Penns Valley Area K 5-11 170 lbs

Gannon Kadlecik Montour LB 5-11 190 lbs

Garrett Blake Donegal S 6-0 165 lbs

Gary Satterwhite III Farrell OG 6-2 280 lbs

Gavin Amerman Pen Argyl DB 5-9 150 lbs

Gavin McCusker Exeter Township QB 6-2 180 lbs

George May Northwest Area RB 5-6 225 lbs

Giovanni Spataro Lakeland RB 5-9 185 lbs

Harrison Hayes Pine-Richland OG 6-4 265 lbs

Holden Stahl Oil City LB 6-1 175 lbs

Hunter Cameron United RB 5-8 160 lbs

Hunter Craddock Clarion Area DE 6-2 190 lbs

Hunter Gibbons Hollidaysburg LB 6-1 215 lbs

Isaac Devault Lakeview DE 6-2 210 lbs

Isaiah Pineda York Suburban TE 6-3 225 lbs

Isaiah Rogers Academy Park DE 6-4 230 lbs

Isiah Rico Parkland RB 5-9 195 lbs

Jack Ferguson Pennridge DE 6-0 200 lbs

Jack Howell Bloomsburg QB 6-4 185 lbs

Jack Krug Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs

Jack Mcanally East LB 6-0 180 lbs

Jack Pedrosky Franklin Regional DE 6-3 185 lbs

Jacob Feese Line Mountain RB 6-0 195 lbs

Jacob Horton Souderton LB 5-9 175 lbs

Jacob Shermeyer East Pennsboro RB 5-10 170 lbs

Jahaire Johnson Upper Moreland WR 6-1 165 lbs

Jaheim Williams Cathedral Prep LB 6-0 195 lbs

Jakai Boegertey Chester LB 5-10 175 lbs

Jake Hull Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 6-0 225 lbs

Jake Lezzer Clearfield WR 6-1 185 lbs

Jason Henderson Delaware Valley LB 5-11 175 lbs

Javon Mcintyre Imhotep Institute Charter S 6-2 180 lbs

Jeremiah Carothers Carlisle DE 6-1 260 lbs

Jeremiah Nixon Exeter Township RB 5-10 205 lbs

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. St. Joseph's LB 6-0 200 lbs

Jerry Griffen-Batchler Germantown Academy WR 5-10 165 lbs

Jesse Engle Williams Valley WR 6-0 180 lbs

Jett Kelly Elizabethtown DE 6-1 200 lbs

Jibril Jones Boys' Latin Charter LB 5-11 190 lbs

Joey Audia South Fayette WR 5-9 160 lbs

Joey McCracken Warwick QB 6-2 175 lbs

Joey Rivituso Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 5-11 215 lbs

Jon Luke Peaker Bishop McDevitt RB 5-9 171 lbs

Jonathan Stochla Wyoming Valley West LB 6-0 165 lbs

Jonathan Wolfe Jefferson-Morgan RB 5-11 220 lbs

Jordan Laudato Henderson DE 6-5 240 lbs

Joseph Jacobson Titusville DE 6-3 220 lbs

Josh Fulton Delone Catholic RB 5-9 205 lbs

Josh Hough Beaver Falls RB 6-2 217 lbs

Josh Syster Purchase Line RB 5-10 180 lbs

Julian Bakos Bishop McDevitt LB 5-10 175 lbs

Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II WR 5-10 165 lbs

Justin Thompson Central Valley DE 6-3 220 lbs

Kaden Lucko Tussey Mountain LB 6-0 150 lbs

Kaleb Brown Wilson DB 5-11 165 lbs

Kaleb Donor Maplewood RB 5-9 180 lbs

Kayden Riley Danville QB 5-10 150 lbs

Keegan Myrick Bishop Guilfoyle RB 5-11 155 lbs

Kenneth Blake Kiski Area RB 6-2 180 lbs

Khalil Dinkins North Allegheny WR 6-4 205 lbs

Klay Fitzroy Apollo Ridge WR 6-3 185 lbs

Klay Slifer Central Bucks East S 5-11 185 lbs

Kristen McAdams Imhotep Charter WR 6-3 180 lbs

Kyle Macbeth Brookville DB 5-8 150 lbs

Kyle McCord St. Joseph's QB 6-3 185 lbs

Kyle Williams Central Dauphin East OG 6-3 255 lbs

Kyler Cunningham Bald Eagle Area LB 6-1 190 lbs

Ky'ron Craggette Connellsville RB 5-10 210 lbs

Lacey Snowden Germantown Academy RB 5-10 160 lbs

Lamir Johnson Harrisburg LB 5-11 215 lbs

Lek Powell Bishop McDevitt QB 6-0 175 lbs

Logan Arnold Crestwood LB 6-1 220 lbs

Logan Harmon Apollo Ridge RB 5-8 205 lbs

Logan Pfeuffer Peters Township QB 6-0 160 lbs

Logan Pfister Chestnut Ridge QB 6-2 170 lbs

Lonnie White Jr. Malvern Prep QB 6-1 190 lbs

Luke Banbury Upper St. Clair LB 6-2 215 lbs

Luke Kaiser Pottsgrove K 6-3 210 lbs

Luke Miller Pine-Richland LB 6-2 175 lbs

Luke Pierson Elizabethtown WR 6-1 175 lbs

Macrae Plummer Annville-Cleona K 5-9 150 lbs

Malachi Bowman Central Dauphin DB 5-10 165 lbs

Malcolm Folk Episcopal Academy S 6-1 190 lbs

Malik Cooper St. Joseph's WR 5-9 165 lbs

Manny Capo Northeastern RB 5-10 175 lbs

Mario Fontanazza Oil City DT 6-0 270 lbs

Mark Lapioli Central Bucks East DE 5-11 170 lbs

Marvin Harrison Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-4 175 lbs

Mason Laubach Berwick DE 6-2 240 lbs

Matt Frauen, jr. Notre Dame-Green Pond RB 6-1 185 lbs

Matt Marshall William Penn Charter S 5-11 170 lbs

Matthew Kordich Frazier LB 6-1 225 lbs

Matthew Pajuste Martin Luther King OG 6-2 267 lbs

Max Matolcsy Plum WR 6-1 195 lbs

Max Moyers Lewisburg RB 5-9 170 lbs

Micah Kunkle Quakertown LB 5-11 190 lbs

Michael Fitzgerald St. Marys WR 5-10 155 lbs

Michael Peyton Peters Township RB 5-11 180 lbs

Mitch Miles Laurel OG 6-4 290 lbs

Nahjee Adams Easton RB 5-10 170 lbs

Nahki Johnson Steel Valley LB 6-3 210 lbs

Naman Alemada South Fayette QB 6-5 200 lbs

Nassir Jones Williamsport DE 6-3 215 lbs

Nate Bruce Harrisburg OT 6-3 325 lbs

Nathan Hoke North Allegheny LB 6-2 215 lbs

Nathan Kniss Richland DE 6-2 215 lbs

Nathan Taylor Brookville LB 6-1 210 lbs

Nathan Waltman Karns City LB 6-4 225 lbs

Nick Fleming Norwin LB 6-2 200 lbs

Nick Henry Northwestern Lehigh RB 5-11 180 lbs

Nick Plank Bellwood-Antis RB 5-11 190 lbs

Nick Santo Wissahickon QB 6-1 175 lbs

Nick Weaver Keystone RB 6-0 185 lbs

Nick Yagodich St. Joseph’s Prep DE 6-3 225 lbs

Nicolas Domico Clearfield LB 6-0 210 lbs

Noah Hoffner West Branch WR 6-0 165 lbs

Nolan Rucci Warwick OT 6-8 275 lbs

Oreck Frazier Abington DB 6-2 190 lbs

Owen Buck Palmerton DE 6-3 205 lbs

Owen Coffield Northwestern Lehigh DE 5-11 175 lbs

Owen Kling Donegal DT 6-2 235 lbs

Owen Trumbull Eisenhower QB 6-4 175 lbs

Paul Clark Central Dauphin LB 5-10 205 lbs

Peyton Johnson Central Mountain WR 5-10 175 lbs

Quintin Stephens Salisbury Township QB 6-2 175 lbs

Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail RB 5-11 205 lbs

Robert Keth Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs

Rocco Grassi Hollidaysburg LB 6-0 165 lbs

Rocco Iacino Hickory DE 6-1 215 lbs

Ryan Aument Selinsgrove LB 5-11 195 lbs

Ryan Mcguire South Fayette WR 6-1 165 lbs

Ryan Wills La Salle College OG 6-4 290 lbs

Sahmir Hagans St. Joseph's WR 5-9 175 lbs

Saint McLeod Imhotep S 6-0 190 lbs

Sam Sykes Cheltenham DB 5-8 175 lbs

Sammy Knipe State College S 6-1 200 lbs

Sean Knight Hempfield Area DT 6-3 240 lbs

Sean McTaggart Lampeter-Strasburg QB 6-1 195 lbs

Seth Harnish Solanco LB 5-9 200 lbs

Shafeek Smith Imhotep DB 5-10 160 lbs

Shaine Hughes Abington Heights LB 5-10 175 lbs

Shane Hartzell Pennridge LB 6-0 200 lbs

Shane Martin Blue Mountain DE 6-3 200 lbs

Shane Thrift Seton LaSalle DB 6-0 165 lbs

Sharif Johnson High School of the Future LB 5-11 185 lbs

Shayne Lynch Wissahickon DE 6-2 275 lbs

Shoes Brinkley Northeast RB 5-9 175 lbs

Stephen Ripka Penns Valley Area WR 6-1 160 lbs

Steve Smith Mercyhurst Prep WR 6-1 180 lbs

Taelen Brooks Woodland Hills RB 6-1 180 lbs

Taleeq Robbins Imhotep Institute Charter DT 6-3 280 lbs

Tamir Jackson Easton LB 5-8 185 lbs

Tanner Krevokuch Norwin TE 6-4 205 lbs

Taylor Wright-Rawls Central York WR 6-2 165 lbs

Teddy Ruffner Mars RB 5-9 195 lbs

Timmy Smith Central Dauphin LB 5-11 185 lbs

Trent Cavanaugh Bentworth LB 5-9 170 lbs

Trevor Faulkner Avonworth DE 6-4 215 lbs

Trey Lauver Midd-West LB 5-10 215 lbs

Ty Needham William Penn Charter OT 6-4 270 lbs

Tyreek Chappell Northeast WR 5-11 164 lbs

Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti S 6-0 175 lbs

Vince Fyock Shade LB 5-10 180 lbs

Will Silverman Central Bucks East WR 6-1 180 lbs

Will Spochart Berlin Brothersvalley RB 6-3 175 lbs

William Fish East Stroudsburg South QB 5-11 160 lbs

Yadyn Cooper East DT 6-1 235 lbs

Zach Cole Greencastle-Antrim QB 6-3 170 lbs

Zach Mallon Bellwood-Antis RB 6-1 185 lbs

Zachary Belles Sayre OT 6-5 290 lbs

Zachary Gaffin Cheltenham S 5-9 170 lbs

Zaire McLaurin La Salle College S 6-1 180 lbs

Zane Janiszewski Western Wayne LB 5-9 160 lbs

