PA Preps releases version 2.0 of our 2019 preseason top ten football team rankings now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?



2019 Preseason Team Rankings

Class 6A - 7/7

Class 5A - 7/1

Class 4A - 7/2

Class 3A - 7/3

Class 2A - 7/4

Class 1A - 7/5

2019 Conference Previews

Heritage - 7/1

Inter-Academic - 7/2

Lackawanna 1 - 7/3

Lackawanna 2 - 7/4

Lackawanna 3 - 7/5

Lackawanna 4 - 7/6

Heartland III - 7/7

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Heartland I

Heartland II

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Delaware Valley

District 9 - Large

District 9 - Small North

District 9 - Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Colonial

Ches-Mont - Americanl

Ches-Mont - National

2019 Preseason All State Teams

5A, Third Team Offense - 7/2

5A, Third Team Defense - 7/3

4A, Third Team Defense - 7/4

3A, Third Team Defense - 7/5

Elite, Fourth Team Offense

Elite, Fourth Team Defense

6A, Second Team Defense

Elite, Fifth Team Offense

Elite, Fifth Team Defense

4A, Third Team Defense

3A, Third Team Offense

6A, Third Team Defense

6A, Third Team Offense

2A, Third Team Defense

2A, Third Team Offense

1A, Third Team Defense

1A, Third Team Offense

Top Returning Players by Conference - Defense

WPIAL 3A Interstate

WPIAL 4A Big Nine

WPIAL 4A Northwest Eight

WPIAL 5A Allegheny Eight

WPIAL 5A Big East

WPIAL 5A Northern

WPIAL 6A

Wyoming Valley 1

Wyoming Valley 2

Wyoming Valley 3

York-Adams 1

York-Adams 2

York-Adams 3

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Tri-Valley

WPIAL 1A Big Seven

WPIAL 1A Eastern

WPIAL 2A Three Rivers

WPIAL 3A Beaver Valley

WPIAL 1A Tri-County South

WPIAL 2A Allegheny

WPIAL 2A Century

WPIAL 2A Midwestern

Phil Public National

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Schuylkill 1

Schuylkill 2

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Northern Tier - Large

Northern Tier - Small

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn - Capital

Mid-Penn - Colonial

Mid-Penn - Commonwealth

Mid-Penn - Keystone

Mountain

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania - North

Eastern Pennsylvania - South

Delaware Valley

District 9 - Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont - American

Ches-Mont - National

Colonial

Top Juniors (Class of 2020)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Fullbacks

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Top Player Database

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Returning Players by Conference - Offense

WPIAL 3A Interstate

WPIAL 4A Big Nine

WPIAL 4A Northwest Eight

WPIAL 5A Allegheny Eight

WPIAL 5A Big East

WPIAL 5A Northern

WPIAL 6A

Wyoming Valley 1

Wyoming Valley 2

Wyoming Valley 3

York-Adams 1

York-Adams 2

York-Adams 3

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Tri-Valley

WPIAL 1A Big Seven

WPIAL 1A Eastern

WPIAL 2A Three Rivers

WPIAL 3A Beaver Valley

WPIAL 1A Tri-County South

WPIAL 2A Allegheny

WPIAL 2A Century

WPIAL 2A Midwestern

Phil Public National

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Schuylkill 1

Schuylkill 2

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Northern Tier - Large

Northern Tier - Small

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mid-Penn - Keystone

Mountain

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania - North

Eastern Pennsylvania - South

Delaware Valley

District 9 - Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont - American

Ches-Mont - National

Colonial

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2020

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Database

Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Fullbacks

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Postseason Honors

Sophomore Punter of the Year

Sophomore Kicker of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year

Sophomore Linebacker of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year

Sophomore Running Back of the Year

Sophomore Quarterback of the Year

Junior Punter of the Year

Junior Kicker of the Year

Junior Defensive Back of the Year

Junior Linebacker of the Year

Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Wide Receiver of the Year

Junior Running Back of the Year

Junior Quarterback of the Year

Punter of the Year

Quarterback of the Year

Wide Receiver of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Linebacker of the Year

Defensive Back of the Year

Kicker of the Year

Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Running Back of the Year