Pennsylvania's Top Linebackers in 2020
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2020? PaPreps resolves that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Returning Players by Conference - Defense
WPIAL 3A Interstate - 6/3
WPIAL 4A Big Nine - 6/4
WPIAL 4A Northwest Eight - 6/5
WPIAL 5A Allegheny Eight - 6/6
WPIAL 5A Big East - 6/7
WPIAL 5A Northern - 6/8
WPIAL 6A - 6/9
Wyoming Valley 1 - 6/4
Wyoming Valley 2 - 6/5
Wyoming Valley 3 - 6/6
York-Adams 1 - 6/7
York-Adams 2 - 6/8
York-Adams 3 - 6/9
Philadelphia Public Independence
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Defensive Ends - 6/3
Top Defensive Tackles - 6/4
Top Linebackers - 6/5
Top Defensive Backs - 6/6
Top Safeties - 6/7
Top Punters - 6/9
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021
Top Returning Players by Conference - Offense
Philadelphia Public Independence
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2020
Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Postseason Honors
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year