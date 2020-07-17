PaPreps - A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 300 High School Football Players in 2021

PA Preps takes a free look at 290 of our top 300 football players in the Class of 2021 in this article now!

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Aaron Depto Philipsburg-Osceola LB 6-1 180 lbs

Aaron Gunn Union Area OT 6-3 295 lbs

Aaron Willis Windber WR 6-0 165 lbs

Abdul Sabur Stewart Coatesville S 6-0 170 lbs

Adam Root Greencastle-Antrim WR 6-3 170 lbs

Ahmad Hool Benjamin Franklin DE 6-2 220 lbs

Aiden Chavis Episcopal Academy S 5-8 155 lbs

Alex Arledge Burrell QB 6-3 190 lbs

Alex Klingensmith Shaler Area OG 6-5 280 lbs

Amara Yobouet Northeast DT 6-1 255 lbs

Ameer Dudley Central Valley QB 6-1 185 lbs

Andrew Garwo Conwell Egan Catholic RB 5-11 175 lbs

Andrew Yanoshak Bishop Guilfoyle DE 6-3 195 lbs

Anthony Evans Belle Vernon OG 6-2 260 lbs

Anthony Giansante Norwin OG 6-3 270 lbs

Anthony Giordano Central Bucks East QB 6-1 185 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Anthony Jackson Aliquippa LB 6-2 205 lbs

Antonio Epps South Allegheny RB 5-11 170 lbs

Aonghas Evanick Souderton DT 6-1 215 lbs

Arnold Paramore Simon Gratz S 5-9 165 lbs

Austin Stoltzfus Lampeter-Strasburg WR 6-2 170 lbs

Balansama Kamara Central LB 6-3 215 lbs

Bay Blaschak Northern York LB 6-1 165 lbs

Ben Knapp Canton TE 6-4 215 lbs

Blaise Heshler Central Dauphin OT 6-5 285 lbs

Blane Cleaver Berwick LB 6-3 212 lbs

Bralen Henderson Central Catholic DE 6-3 245 lbs

Brandon Anderson Red Lion Christian Academy WR 5-10 150 lbs

Brandon Cox Episcopal Academy RB 5-11 175 lbs

Brandon Strausser Governor Mifflin LB 6-0 190 lbs

Brendon Bair Bishop McCort LB 6-1 195 lbs

Bryce Herb Williams Valley QB 5-11 180 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Bryce Walker St. Marys WR 5-10 155 lbs

Brycen Hassinger Mifflin County LB 6-2 185 lbs

Cade Adams Franklin WR 5-11 175 lbs

Caden Schweiger Pine-Richland S 5-11 170 lbs

Caleb Schmitz Warwick WR 6-3 185 lbs

Calvin German Clarion Area QB 6-0 155 lbs

Cam Dennis Springfield Township WR 5-10 155 lbs

Cameron Jackson Imhotep DB 5-11 180 lbs

Cameron McLaurin Montour DT 6-2 250 lbs

Camron Stewart Governor Mifflin LB 6-4 225 lbs

Chad Morningstar Tussey Mountain DE 6-0 215 lbs

Chad Parton Salisbury Township WR 5-11 170 lbs

Chamor Price Gateway RB 6-2 170 lbs

Chase Whatton Elizabeth Forward DE 6-3 235 lbs

Chris Juchno McDowell QB 6-2 190 lbs

Christian Sapp East Stroudsburg South WR 6-0 185 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Christian Suber Penn Wood DE 6-0 210 lbs

CJ Dippre Lakeland TE 6-5 245 lbs

CJ Robbins Baldwin DB 6-0 175 lbs

Cj Waldier Yough WR 6-1 175 lbs

Cole Cenci Central Bucks South LB 6-1 205 lbs

Cole Spencer Pine-Richland QB 5-10 180 lbs

Cole Toy Reynolds RB 6-0 195 lbs

Colt Bickford Glendale OT 6-5 295 lbs

Coltin Deery Garnet Valley OG 6-4 275 lbs

Colton Johns Franklin Regional LB 6-2 195 lbs

Colton Litzelman North Penn-Mansfield QB 6-0 175 lbs

Colton Miller Warwick RB 6-2 200 lbs

Connor Hummer Hanover Area TE 6-2 215 lbs

Connor Lavelle Baldwin S 6-1 195 lbs

Connor Rager Richland DT 6-3 260 lbs

Corban Hondru Peters Township LB 6-1 220 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Corey Chamberlain Claysburg-Kimmel QB 6-1 155 lbs

Dalton Smith Northern Bedford County RB 5-10 175 lbs

Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Clairton OT 6-6 310 lbs

Daniel Doegan Penn Wood DB 6-0 175 lbs

Daniel Ogundipe Imhotep OT 6-5 270 lbs

Dante Denardo Owen J. Roberts WR 6-1 175 lbs

Darius Bruce Westinghouse DB 5-10 150 lbs

Davay Johnson Pine Richland WR 6-3 195 lbs

David Moye York Suburban DB 5-9 160 lbs

David Pantelis Upper St. Clair WR 6-1 175 lbs

Davion Rochelle Woodland Hills WR 6-1 170 lbs

Derik Sauve Cumberland Valley LB 6-0 180 lbs

Derrick Davis Gateway S 6-0 195 lbs

Derrik Cosenza William Tennent LB 6-3 215 lbs

Devon Witmer Blairsville TE 6-3 175 lbs

Diandre Green High School of the Future QB 5-11 180 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Diontae Givens Sto-Rox LB 6-1 210 lbs

Dom Sheidy Governor Mifflin DT 6-2 245 lbs

Dominick Bridi Line Mountain DT 6-0 225 lbs

Donovan McMillon Peters Township S 6-2 180 lbs

Dontae Pollard Penn Hills DB 5-10 175 lbs

Dorien Ford Baldwin DT 6-4 290 lbs

Dresyn Green State College RB 5-8 160 lbs

Dshaun Seals Imhotep WR 5-8 155 lbs

Eddy Tillman Central Catholic RB 5-7 155 lbs

Eli Jochem Pine-Richland WR 5-11 160 lbs

Elijah Jeudy Northeast DE 6-2 230 lbs

Elijah Philippe Lower Merion OT 6-6 230 lbs

Elliot Donald Central Catholic DT 6-3 255 lbs

Eric Benson Jr. Central Catholic WR 6-1 200 lbs

Eric Gentry Neumann-Goretti DE 6-7 215 lbs

Eric McClung Allderdice OG 6-3 265 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Ethan Carr Penn-Trafford WR 6-2 195 lbs

Ethan Dahlem Upper St. Clair QB 5-10 175 lbs

Ethan Smith Otto-Eldred/Oswayo Valley WR 5-10 180 lbs

Ethan West Seneca Valley LB 6-2 205 lbs

Evan Kutzler Souderton DB 6-2 155 lbs

Evan Niedrowski Wyomissing LB 6-2 230 lbs

Gabe Davis Minersville WR 6-1 175 lbs

Gabe Hulslander Kennard-Dale DT 6-2 225 lbs

Garrett Carter Central Columbia LB 6-2 220 lbs

Gary Satterwhite III Farrell OG 6-2 280 lbs

Gavin Bartholomew Blue Mountain TE 6-5 250 lbs

Gavin McCusker Exeter Township QB 6-2 180 lbs

Harrison Hayes Pine-Richland OT 6-4 270 lbs

Hunter Cameron United RB 5-8 160 lbs

Hunter Craddock Clarion Area DE 6-2 190 lbs

Isaac Devault Lakeview DE 6-2 210 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Isaiah Pineda York Suburban TE 6-3 225 lbs

Isaiah Rodriguez Lebanon QB 6-5 208 lbs

Isaiah Rogers Academy Park DE 6-4 230 lbs

Isiah Rico Parkland RB 5-9 195 lbs

Jack Ferguson Pennridge DE 6-0 200 lbs

Jack Howell Bloomsburg QB 6-4 185 lbs

Jack Krug Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs

Jahaire Johnson Upper Moreland WR 6-1 165 lbs

Jaheim Williams Cathedral Prep LB 6-0 195 lbs

Jakai Boegertey Chester LB 5-10 175 lbs

Jake Davis Southern Columbia CB 5-11 165 lbs

Jake Lezzer Clearfield WR 6-1 185 lbs

Jason Henderson Delaware Valley LB 5-11 175 lbs

Javon Mcintyre Imhotep S 6-1 180 lbs

Jayden Pope Roman Catholic QB 6-4 202 lbs

Jeremiah Carothers Carlisle DE 6-1 260 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. St. Joseph's LB 6-1 210 lbs

Jeron Phillips Jr. Lansdale Catholic QB 6-2 175 lbs

Jerry Griffen-Batchler Germantown Academy WR 5-10 165 lbs

Jesse Engle Williams Valley WR 6-0 180 lbs

Jett Kelly Elizabethtown DE 6-1 200 lbs

Joey Antuono Neshannock DT 6-1 260 lbs

Joey Audia South Fayette WR 5-9 160 lbs

Joey McCracken Warwick QB 6-2 175 lbs

John Ebert Marple Newtown DE 6-3 240 lbs

John Hutchinson Neshaminy LB 6-1 218 lbs

John McNeil Harrisburg QB 6-0 185 lbs

Jonathan Wolfe Jefferson-Morgan RB 5-11 220 lbs

Jon-Luke Peaker Northeast RB 5-9 170 lbs

Jordan Laudato Henderson DE 6-6 240 lbs

Joseph Jacobson Titusville DE 6-3 220 lbs

Josh Hough Beaver Falls RB 6-1 245 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Josh Syster Purchase Line RB 5-10 180 lbs

Jshawn Schofield West Mifflin DT 6-2 270 lbs

Judah Tomb Central York WR 6-0 180 lbs

Julian Talley St. Joseph’s Prep S 5-9 170 lbs

Julian Williams Downingtown West ATH 5-8 165 lbs

Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II WR 5-10 165 lbs

Justin Thompson Central Valley DE 6-3 220 lbs

Kaleb Brown Wilson DB 5-11 165 lbs

Kaleb Donor Maplewood RB 5-9 180 lbs

Kayden Riley Danville QB 5-10 150 lbs

Keegan Myrick Bishop Guilfoyle RB 5-11 155 lbs

Keith Boyle Upper Merion OT 6-6 275 lbs

Kenneth Blake Kiski Area RB 6-2 180 lbs

Kevin Pineda Wissahickon OT 6-4 275 lbs

Khalil Dinkins North Allegheny WR 6-4 205 lbs

Klay Fitzroy Apollo Ridge WR 6-3 185 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Kristen McAdams Imhotep WR 6-3 180 lbs

Kyle McCord St. Joseph's QB 6-3 200 lbs

Kyle Williams Central Dauphin East OG 6-3 255 lbs

Kyler Cunningham Bald Eagle Area LB 6-1 190 lbs

Lacey Snowden Germantown Academy RB 5-10 160 lbs

Lamir Johnson Harrisburg LB 5-11 215 lbs

Layne Brannon Harrisburg OT 6-5 300 lbs

Lek Powell Bishop McDevitt QB 6-0 175 lbs

Logan Arnold Crestwood LB 6-1 220 lbs

Logan Harmon Apollo Ridge RB 5-8 205 lbs

Logan Pfeuffer Peters Township QB 6-0 160 lbs

Logan Pfister Chestnut Ridge QB 6-2 170 lbs

Lonnie White Jr. Malvern Prep QB 6-1 190 lbs

Luke Banbury Upper St. Clair LB 6-2 215 lbs

Luke Duska Roman Catholic OT 6-5 270 lbs

Luke Immel Susquehannock DE 6-2 180 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Luke Miller Pine-Richland LB 6-2 205 lbs

Luke Persinger Montour QB 6-2 175 lbs

Luke Pierson Elizabethtown WR 6-1 175 lbs

Macrae Plummer Annville-Cleona K 5-9 150 lbs

Maisen Bourquin Baldwin OG 6-2 280 lbs

Malachi Bowman Central Dauphin DB 5-10 165 lbs

Malcolm Folk Episcopal Academy S 6-1 190 lbs

Malik Cooper St. Joseph's WR 5-9 165 lbs

Manny Capo Northeastern RB 5-10 175 lbs

Mario Fontanazza Oil City DT 6-0 270 lbs

Marvin Harrison Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-4 175 lbs

Mason Laubach Berwick DE 6-2 240 lbs

Matt Carlino The Haverford School TE 6-5 225 lbs

Matt Frauen Jr. Notre Dame-Green Pond RB 6-1 185 lbs

Matt Marshall William Penn Charter S 5-11 175 lbs

Matthew Kordich Frazier LB 6-1 225 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Matthew Pajuste Martin Luther King OG 6-3 280 lbs

Max Matolcsy Plum LB 6-1 215 lbs

Max Moyers Lewisburg RB 5-9 170 lbs

Michael Fath Wissahickon OC 6-3 285 lbs

Michael Fitzgerald St. Marys WR 5-10 155 lbs

Michael Peyton Peters Township RB 5-11 180 lbs

Michael Rowan Germantown Academy DE 6-3 225 lbs

Miguel Jackson Pine-Richland DE 6-2 240 lbs

Mitch Miles Laurel OG 6-4 290 lbs

Myles Walker Central Valley WR 5-10 160 lbs

Nadir McLeod Martin Luther King WR 5-10 170 lbs

Nahjee Adams Easton RB 5-10 200 lbs

Nahki Johnson Steel Valley LB 6-3 210 lbs

Naman Alemada South Fayette QB 6-5 200 lbs

Nasiim Rhodes Nelson Bonner Prendie LB 6-2 200 lbs

Nassir Jones Williamsport DE 6-3 215 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Nate Bruce Harrisburg OT 6-3 325 lbs

Nate Schon Selinsgrove DT 6-0 225 lbs

Nathan Hoke North Allegheny LB 6-2 215 lbs

Nathan Kniss Richland DE 6-2 215 lbs

Nathan Taylor Brookville LB 6-1 210 lbs

Nathan Waltman Karns City LB 6-4 225 lbs

Nick Fleming Norwin LB 6-2 200 lbs

Nick Henry Northwestern Lehigh LB 5-11 180 lbs

Nick Weaver Keystone RB 6-0 185 lbs

Nick Yagodich St. Joseph’s Prep DE 6-4 250 lbs

Noah Hoffner West Branch WR 6-0 165 lbs

Noel Roach Penn Hills WR 6-2 175 lbs

Nolan Rucci Warwick OT 6-8 285 lbs

Nyasanu Greene New Brighton LB 6-3 227 lbs

Omari Hopkins Bishop McDevitt WR 6-1 170 lbs

Oreck Frazier Abington DB 6-2 200 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Owen Buck Palmerton DE 6-3 205 lbs

Owen Kling Donegal DT 6-2 235 lbs

Owen Trumbull Eisenhower QB 6-4 175 lbs

Paul Clark Central Dauphin LB 5-10 205 lbs

Peyton Johnson Central Mountain WR 5-10 175 lbs

Quintin Stephens Salisbury Township QB 6-2 175 lbs

Randy Fizer Jr. Red Lion WR 6-0 160 lbs

Reed Martin Plum K 5-8 165 lbs

Robbie Bartram Penn-Trafford OT 6-6 300 lbs

Robert Jackson Archbishop Wood DE 6-6 240 lbs

Robert Keth Brookville WR 5-11 155 lbs

Rocco Iacino Hickory DE 6-1 215 lbs

Ryan Aument Selinsgrove LB 5-11 195 lbs

Ryan Duell West Chester East QB 6-4 215 lbs

Ryan Lain Marple Newtown OG 6-4 270 lbs

Ryan Mcguire South Fayette WR 6-1 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Ryan O’Hair South Fayette OT 6-8 290 lbs

Ryan Schernecke Upper Moreland OT 6-6 273 lbs

Ryan Wills La Salle College OG 6-4 290 lbs

Ryan Wreath William Penn Charter OC 6-3 260 lbs

Sahmir Hagans St. Joseph's WR 5-9 175 lbs

Saint McLeod Imhotep S 6-0 190 lbs

Sam Sykes Cheltenham DB 5-8 175 lbs

Sammy Knipe State College S 6-1 220 lbs

Sander Sahaydak Liberty K 6-2 160 lbs

Scott Cummings West Chester East TE 6-5 245 lbs

Sean Knight Hempfield Area DT 6-3 240 lbs

Sean McTaggart Lampeter-Strasburg QB 6-1 195 lbs

Shafeek Smith Imhotep DB 5-10 165 lbs

Shane Collier Archbishop Wood LB 6-0 205 lbs

Shane Hartzell Pennridge LB 6-0 200 lbs

Shane Martin Blue Mountain DE 6-3 200 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Shane Thrift Seton LaSalle DB 6-0 165 lbs

Sharif Johnson High School of the Future LB 5-11 185 lbs

Shawn Williams Imhotep DT 6-4 250 lbs

Shayne Lynch Wissahickon DE 6-2 275 lbs

Shoes Brinkley Northeast RB 5-9 175 lbs

Stanley Bryant Downingtown East RB 5-11 190 lbs

Stephen Ripka Penns Valley Area WR 6-1 160 lbs

Stephon Hall Central Valley S 6-2 165 lbs

Steve Smith Mercyhurst Prep WR 6-1 180 lbs

Steven Rose Malvern Prep S 5-10 185 lbs

T’iar Young High School of the Future WR 6-0 180 lbs

Taelen Brooks Woodland Hills RB 6-1 180 lbs

Taleeq Robbins Imhotep DT 6-3 280 lbs

Tanner Krevokuch Norwin TE 6-4 220 lbs

Taylor Wright-Rawls Central York WR 6-1 165 lbs

Teddy Ruffner Mars RB 5-9 195 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Timmy Smith Central Dauphin LB 5-11 185 lbs

Trevor Faulkner Avonworth DE 6-4 215 lbs

Tristan Holmbeck Springside Chestnut Hill OG 6-4 250 lbs

Ty Needham William Penn Charter OT 6-4 270 lbs

Tyler Christner DuBois LB 6-3 180 lbs

Tyreek Chappell Northeast WR 6-0 175 lbs

Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti S 6-0 175 lbs

Vernon Redd Aliquippa DB 5-10 165 lbs

Vince Fyock Shade LB 5-10 180 lbs

Wahkeem Roman Highlands DE 6-4 285 lbs

Will Silverman Central Bucks East WR 6-1 180 lbs

Will Spochart Berlin Brothersvalley RB 6-3 175 lbs

Willie Goods Souderton RB 5-10 145 lbs

Yadyn Cooper East DT 6-1 235 lbs

Zach Mallon Bellwood-Antis RB 6-1 185 lbs

Zachary Belles Sayre OT 6-5 290 lbs

Zachary Gaffin Cheltenham S 5-9 170 lbs

Zaire McLaurin La Salle College S 6-1 195 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!