News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Returning Offensive Football Players - Schuylkill 1

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

PA Preps names the top returning players for this conference for the 2020 season now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!

-----------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021

Part 1 - 5/11

Part 2 - 5/12

Part 3 - 5/13

Part 4 - 5/14

Part 5 - 5/15

Part 6 - 5/16

Part 7 - 5/17

Top 2020 Returning Offensive Players by Conference

Philadelphia Public National - 5/11

Pioneer Frontier - 5/12

Pioneer Liberty - 5/13

Pittsburgh City - 5/14

Schuylkill 1 - 5/15

Schuylkill 2 - 5/16

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Wyoming Valley 6A/5A

York-Adams 1

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Tri-Valley

Western Pennsylvania

WPIAL A Big Seven

WPIAL A Eastern

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Wyoming Valley 4A

Freelance

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Independence

Inter Academic

Philadelphia Public American

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

WPIAL A Tri-County South

WPIAL AA Allegheny

WPIAL AA Interstate

WPIAL AA Midwestern

WPIAL AA Three Rivers

WPIAL AAA Big East

WPIAL AAA Tri-County West

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Mountain

Northern Tier Large

Northern Tier Small

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Northwest Eight

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Eight

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northern

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Wyoming Valley 3A-A

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mid-Penn Keystone

Delaware Valley

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Colonial

Ches-Mont American

Ches-Mont National

Top 2020 Returning Defensive Players by Conference

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Wyoming Valley 6A/5A

York-Adams 1

York-Adams 1 - 5/10

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Tri-Valley

Western Pennsylvania

WPIAL A Big Seven

WPIAL A Eastern

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Wyoming Valley 4A

Freelance

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Independence

Inter Academic

Philadelphia Public American

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

WPIAL A Tri-County South

WPIAL AA Allegheny

WPIAL AA Interstate

WPIAL AA Midwestern

WPIAL AA Three Rivers

WPIAL AAA Big East

WPIAL AAA Tri-County West

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Mountain

Northern Tier Large

Northern Tier Small

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Northwest Eight

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Eight

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northern

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Wyoming Valley 3A-A

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mid-Penn Keystone

Delaware Valley

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont American

Ches-Mont National

Colonial

Player Rankings by Class

Top 250 in 2020

Top 275 in 2021

Top 275 in 2022

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Players by Position (2023)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Safeties

Defensive Backs

Kickers

Punters

Database

Top Players by Position (2022)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Guards

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

Top Players by Position (2021)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Guards

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

2019 Football Honors

Sophomore Linebacker of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year

Sophomore Kicker of the Year

Sophomore Punter of the Year

Junior Linebacker of the Year

Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Defensive Back of the Year

Junior Kicker of the Year

Junior Punter of the Year

Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Linebacker of the Year

Defensive Back of the Year

Kicker of the Year

Punter of the Year

Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Wide Receiver of the Year

Junior Quarterback of the Year

Junior Running Back of the Year

Junior Wide Receiver of the Year

Sophomore Quarterback of the Year

Sophomore Running Back of the Year

Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year

Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Quarterback of the Year

Running Back of the Year

Final 2019 Rankings

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

In-Season Stock Risers

2020 Defensive Linemen

2021 Defensive Linemen

2022 Defensive Linemen

2023 Defensive Linemen

2020 Wide Receivers

2021 Wide Receivers

2022 Wide Receivers

2020 Running Backs

2021 Running Backs

2022 Running Backs

2023 Running Backs

2020 Quarterbacks

2021 Quarterbacks

2022 Quarterbacks

2023 Quarterbacks

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2020

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}