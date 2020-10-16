PaPreps - Class of 2022 Defensive Linemen Stock Risers

Class of 2022 Defensive Linemen Stock Risers
Which players at this position have improved their stock the most this football season within this class?
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
---------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2022 Football Stock Risers
Quarterbacks - 10/13
Running Backs - 10/14
Wide Receivers - 10/15
Defensive Linemen - 10/16
Linebackers - 10/18
Top Players by Position (2022)
Defensive Ends - 10/12
Defensive Tackles - 10/13
Linebackers - 10/14
Defensive Backs - 10/15
Safeties - 10/16
Kickers - 10/17
Punters - 10/18
Preseason Top 10 Football Teams for 2021
2021 Football Stock Risers
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021
Top Players by Position (2021)
2020 Football Season Coverage
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Most Recruited Players in 2022
Most Recruited Players in 2023
2020 Preseason Honors
2020 Conference Previews
Philadelphia Public Independence
Preseason All State Teams
Player Rankings by Class
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2022
Top Players by Position (2023)