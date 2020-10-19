PaPreps - Top Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch

Top Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch
Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!
See our game by game predictions now!
Avonworth vs. Central Valley
Canton vs. Northwest Area
Cocalico vs. Warwick
Dunmore vs. Lakeland
Freeport vs. North Catholic
Governor Mifflin vs. Daniel Boone
Imhotep Charter vs. Olney
Jersey Shore vs. Central Mountain
Neshannock vs. Beaver Falls
Penn-Trafford vs. Franklin Regional
Portage vs. Windber
Springdale vs. Clairton
Tri-Valley vs. Williams Valley
West Allegheny vs. Peters Township
Wyalusing Valley vs. Muncy
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Players by Position (2023)
Quarterbacks - 10/20
Running Backs - 10/21
Fullbacks - 10/22
Wide Receivers - 10/23
Tight Ends - 10/24
Offensive Guards - 10/25
Offensive Tackles - 10/24
Defensive Ends - 10/25
2022 Football Stock Risers
Top Players by Position (2022)
Database - 10/19
Preseason Top 10 Football Teams for 2021
2021 Football Stock Risers
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021
Top Players by Position (2021)
2020 Football Season Coverage
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Most Recruited Players in 2022
Most Recruited Players in 2023
2020 Preseason Honors
2020 Conference Previews
Philadelphia Public Independence
Preseason All State Teams
Player Rankings by Class
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2022