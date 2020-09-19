PaPreps - Pennsylvania's Top Football Performers - 9/18

What individual performers dominated last night on the gridiron? PA Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks 457 total yards and four touchdowns

Dustin Horn, Seneca Valley 212 yards passing and 4 TDs

Jared Iavarone-Campbell, General McLane 192 yards rushing and two touchdowns

