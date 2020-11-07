PaPreps - Pennsylvania's Top Football Performers - 11/6

What individual performers dominated last night on the gridiron? PA Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland 324 yards passing

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls 368 yards rushing

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Mario Easterly, Bishop McDevitt 114 yards receiving, two touchdowns, and a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown

Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!

------------------------------