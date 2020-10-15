PaPreps - Top Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch

Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!

See our game by game predictions now!

Aliquippa vs. Montour

Altoona vs. Central Dauphin

Bedford vs. Penn Cambria

Berks Catholic vs. Exeter Township

Gateway vs. Woodland Hills

Harbor Creek vs. General McLane

Jeannette vs. Bishop Canevin

Lackawanna Trail vs. Dunmore

Nazareth vs. Freedom

North Allegheny vs. Canon-McMillan

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Palisades

Smethport vs. Coudersport

Warwick vs. Solanco

Western Beaver vs. Sto-Rox

