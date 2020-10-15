PaPreps - Top Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch

Top Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch
Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!
See our game by game predictions now!
Aliquippa vs. Montour
Altoona vs. Central Dauphin
Bedford vs. Penn Cambria
Berks Catholic vs. Exeter Township
Gateway vs. Woodland Hills
Harbor Creek vs. General McLane
Jeannette vs. Bishop Canevin
Lackawanna Trail vs. Dunmore
Nazareth vs. Freedom
North Allegheny vs. Canon-McMillan
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Palisades
Smethport vs. Coudersport
Warwick vs. Solanco
Western Beaver vs. Sto-Rox
