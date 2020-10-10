PaPreps - Pennsylvania's Top Football Performers - 10/9

Pennsylvania's Top Football Performers - 10/9
What individual performers dominated last night on the gridiron? PA Preps dives in and answers that now!
Players Included/Stats
Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon 343 yards passing and four touchdowns
(Click here to see the full top performer list now)
Teddy Ruffner, Mars Six touchdown runs
(Click here to see the full top performer list now)
Mason Smeland, Palisades 244 yards rushing and four touchdowns
Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!
------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2021 Football Stock Risers
Top Players by Position (2022)
Quarterbacks - 10/5
Running Backs - 10/6
Fullbacks - 10/7
Wide Receivers - 10/8
Tight Ends - 10/9
Offensive Guards - 10/10
Offensive Tackles - 10/11
Preseason Top 10 Football Teams for 2021
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021
Top Players by Position (2021)
2020 Football Season Coverage
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Most Recruited Players in 2022
Most Recruited Players in 2023
2020 Preseason Honors
2020 Conference Previews
Philadelphia Public Independence
Preseason All State Teams
Player Rankings by Class
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2022
Top Players by Position (2023)