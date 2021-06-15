Pennsylvania's Top 350 Football Players in 2022 (271-275)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 276-280 - 6/14

Rankings 271-275 - 6/15

Rankings 266-270 - 6/16

Rankings 261-265 - 6/17

Rankings 256-260 - 6/18

Rankings 251-255 - 6/19

Rankings 246-250 - 6/20

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------