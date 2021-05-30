A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 150 High School Football Players in 2024

PA Preps takes a free look at 145 of our top 150 football players in the Class of 2024 in this article now!

Aidan Clauser Schuylkill Haven DB 5--10 175 lbs

Aidan Myers Schuylkill Haven LB 5--10 185 lbs

Aidan Ream Berlin Brothersvalley LB 5--10 150 lbs

Aiden Black Delaware Valley DE 6--3 205 lbs

Aj Fife Dallas LB 5--8 175 lbs

Aj Gleason Bradford LB 5--11 180 lbs

Alex Achenbach Williams Valley RB 5--8 150 lbs

Alex Erby Steelton-Highspire QB 6--2 185 lbs

Alex Sauve Cumberland Valley LB 5--11 175 lbs

Amaree Harper Sto-Rox DE 6--1 245 lbs

Andrew Erby Steelton-Highspire DT 6--3 250 lbs

Andrew McMonagle Williamsburg RB 5--9 165 lbs

Angelo Ferrigno Hughesville S 5--11 165 lbs

Austin Freer Port Allegany DE 5--11 220 lbs

Austyn Fields Blue Mountain LB 6--0 190 lbs

Ben Dempster Shenandoah Valley DB 5--11 160 lbs

Benjamin Luketich Bentworth S 5--8 165 lbs

Billy Barton Laurel Highlands LB 6--0 180 lbs

Blake Foulk Cochranton LB 5--10 140 lbs

Brad Birch Jeannette QB 6--2 190 lbs

Brad Smith Laurel Highlands DT 6--1 305 lbs

Brandon Chambers Jr. Farrell RB 5--9 180 lbs

Brayden Dean Westmont Hilltop RB 6--0 200 lbs

Breydon Woods Waynesburg Central RB 5--11 170 lbs

Caden McCully United LB 5--7 150 lbs

Camron Watkins Bald Eagle Area WR 6--2 180 lbs

Carson Steinruck Blue Mountain K 5--11 170 lbs

Carter Enders Halifax QB 5--9 155 lbs

Chad Beller Jr. Catasauqua LB 5--10 205 lbs

Charlie Krug Brookville LB 6--0 175 lbs

Chase Somers Huntingdon DE 6--2 235 lbs

Chris Kohlbrenner Upper Dublin DB 5--9 155 lbs

Christian Musser Shade QB 5--10 160 lbs

Colby Pauley Waynesburg Central S 6--1 185 lbs

Colin Brady West Greene RB 6--1 175 lbs

Colton Otterman Freeport LB 5--11 160 lbs

Connor Foltz Central Mountain DB 5--9 150 lbs

Connor Schwalm Minersville QB 5--11 195 lbs

Connor Yoder North Star QB 5--8 165 lbs

Constantine Donahue Saucon Valley DB 5--9 165 lbs

Cooper Cousins McDowell OT 6--6 275 lbs

Dainn Vassallo Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 6--2 210 lbs

Dalton Clymer Northwestern Lehigh RB 5--10 155 lbs

David Dessicino Moniteau S 6--3 205 lbs

Dawson Smail Central Clarion LB 6--0 175 lbs

Dominick Kinney Maplewood DB 6--0 160 lbs

Dontae Campagna Blackhawk S 5--9 175 lbs

Dylan Krugh Bangor DE 5--11 235 lbs

Ean Bump Cowanesque Valley DT 6--0 200 lbs

Eli Hargrove Carlisle DB 5--9 175 lbs

Eli Rodriguez J.P. McCaskey S 5--10 160 lbs

Elias Lippincott Thomas Jefferson RB 6--2 205 lbs

Elijah Jones St. Joseph's WR 5--11 175 lbs

Ethan Varesko Bethlehem Center S 5--10 175 lbs

Ethen Knox Oil City DE 5--9 195 lbs

Evan McCracken Richland LB 5--9 175 lbs

Gavin Lutz Grove City DB 5--11 160 lbs

Gavyn Ayers Coudersport LB 6--0 190 lbs

Hayden Williams Blacklick Valley LB 6--1 245 lbs

Hayden Winn Danville LB 6--2 165 lbs

Hunter McConnell Pine Grove OG 6--0 225 lbs

Hunter Reitz Catasauqua LB 6--0 140 lbs

Hunter Smith Central LB 6--3 205 lbs

Isaiah Gonzalez Kiski Area DB 5--10 155 lbs

Jacob Truitt Fairview DB 5--9 160 lbs

Jaden Trentini Forest Hills OT 6--1 260 lbs

Jahsear Whittington Imhotep Charter LB 6--2 240 lbs

Jaiden Tucker Laurel Highlands DE 5--11 175 lbs

Jake Williams Eastern Lebanon County RB 5--10 165 lbs

Jalen Alexander Upper Merion RB 6--0 165 lbs

James Rodino Marian Catholic LB 5--8 165 lbs

Jeremiah Hargrove Carlisle DB 5--9 175 lbs

Je'saun Robinson Mount Union RB 5--10 150 lbs

John Deak Laurel Highlands DT 5--11 175 lbs

John Elick Purchase Line LB 6--0 160 lbs

Johnny Lampe West Greene LB 5--10 195 lbs

Jon Updyke Greater Johnstown QB 6--2 180 lbs

Joseph Mendyk Thomas Jefferson DB 5--9 165 lbs

Joseph Smith Kennard-Dale DB 5--7 155 lbs

Josh Angelo East Pennsboro DE 6--0 250 lbs

Justin Kalitsnik Delaware Valley LB 6--1 170 lbs

Justin Kutcher Danville OC 5--11 240 lbs

Karter Schrock Apollo Ridge DB 5--10 165 lbs

Keenan Scullin Hickory DB 6--0 165 lbs

Keith Mincin Baldwin LB 5--10 155 lbs

Keith Oates East Pennsboro QB 5--11 185 lbs

Kevin Heywood Archbishop Wood DE 6--4 230 lbs

Landon Martz Punxsutawney LB 6--0 175 lbs

Lane Lehman Pine Grove LB 5--10 150 lbs

Lathan Reed Cameron County DB 5--6 170 lbs

Logan Bastian Loyalsock Township LB 5--8 140 lbs

Logan Carl Schuylkill Haven DB 5--9 175 lbs

Logan Mcgrane Pequea Valley DB 5--8 180 lbs

Lorenzo Yourey Minersville WR 6--0 160 lbs

Lou Swartz West Shamokin WR 6--0 215 lbs

Louis Ryan Fort Cherry DL 5--8 180 lbs

Lukas Jones Hickory K 5--11 165 lbs

Luke Kerr Bradford LB 5--9 180 lbs

Luke Snyder Shikellamy LB 5--10 185 lbs

Luke Stevenosky Minersville LB 5--9 165 lbs

Matthew Machalik Palmerton QB 6--0 190 lbs

Mekhi Murray Octorara Area LB 6--0 185 lbs

Miles Melendez Catasauqua DT 5--10 200 lbs

Nafis Blythe Upper Dublin LB 6--0 200 lbs

Nasir Mclean Catasauqua QB 5--10 150 lbs

Nate Whysong Chestnut Ridge QB 6--1 175 lbs

Nicholas Williams Jersey Shore ATH 6--0 175 lbs

Nick Slogik Warwick DE 6--4 215 lbs

Noah Confer Muncy DB 6--0 150 lbs

Omillio Agard St. Joseph's DB 5--10 165 lbs

Owen Kerns Union City LB 5--9 150 lbs

Peter Jones Malvern Prep OT 6--5 285 lbs

Peyton Stiles Port Allegany WR 5--8 155 lbs

Quinton Martin Belle Vernon ATH 6--3 180 lbs

Richard James Jr. St. Joseph's DT 6--2 250 lbs

Rico Scott Bishop McDevitt DB 5--10 165 lbs

Ron Di Pietro Archbishop Wood WR 6--2 190 lbs

Ryan Gallagher Pennridge DE 5--9 195 lbs

Ryan Newton Warrior Run RB 6--3 185 lbs

Sean Sullivan Thomas Jefferson DB 5--11 175 lbs

Shane Swope Jr. Monessen QB 5--10 165 lbs

Simeir Wade Sharon S 5--10 175 lbs

Steve Jenkins Imani Christian Academy QB 6--2 175 lbs

Taymir O'Neal Imani Christian Academy WR 5--10 175 lbs

Tim Collins Shade WR 5--8 155 lbs

Toby Becquet Bishop Carroll S 5--10 160 lbs

Toby Linn Salisbury Township LB 5--8 170 lbs

Tommy Nyquist Warren RB 5--9 150 lbs

Travis Richie Schuylkill Haven LB 5--11 150 lbs

Trey Tremba Parkland RB 5--9 155 lbs

Troy Dressler Mifflinburg LB 6--2 195 lbs

Ty Kephart Bishop McDevitt S 5--10 180 lbs

Ty Millhimes Lower Dauphin LB 6--0 175 lbs

Tyler Biggans West Branch QB 5--10 195 lbs

Tyler Gee Loyalsock Township S 5--11 180 lbs

Tyseer Denmark Roman Catholic WR 5--11 180 lbs

Vitali Daniels Bentworth LB 5--10 190 lbs

Will Burdett Loyalsock Township DB 5--11 175 lbs

Wyatt Allgeier Tri-Valley DT 6--0 180 lbs

Xander Martin Schuylkill Haven LB 5--9 185 lbs

Xander Toland Central Dauphin LB 5--9 185 lbs

Xavier Peck Mount Union DE 5--11 215 lbs

Yari Johnson Line Mountain DT 6--2 250 lbs

Zach Gallagher DuBois DE 5--10 220 lbs

Zack Anthony Palmerton DE 5--11 240 lbs

