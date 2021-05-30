A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 150 High School Football Players in 2024
PA Preps takes a free look at 145 of our top 150 football players in the Class of 2024 in this article now!
Aidan Clauser Schuylkill Haven DB 5--10 175 lbs
Aidan Myers Schuylkill Haven LB 5--10 185 lbs
Aidan Ream Berlin Brothersvalley LB 5--10 150 lbs
Aiden Black Delaware Valley DE 6--3 205 lbs
Aj Fife Dallas LB 5--8 175 lbs
Aj Gleason Bradford LB 5--11 180 lbs
Alex Achenbach Williams Valley RB 5--8 150 lbs
Alex Erby Steelton-Highspire QB 6--2 185 lbs
Alex Sauve Cumberland Valley LB 5--11 175 lbs
Amaree Harper Sto-Rox DE 6--1 245 lbs
Andrew Erby Steelton-Highspire DT 6--3 250 lbs
Andrew McMonagle Williamsburg RB 5--9 165 lbs
Angelo Ferrigno Hughesville S 5--11 165 lbs
Austin Freer Port Allegany DE 5--11 220 lbs
Austyn Fields Blue Mountain LB 6--0 190 lbs
Ben Dempster Shenandoah Valley DB 5--11 160 lbs
Benjamin Luketich Bentworth S 5--8 165 lbs
Billy Barton Laurel Highlands LB 6--0 180 lbs
Blake Foulk Cochranton LB 5--10 140 lbs
Brad Birch Jeannette QB 6--2 190 lbs
Brad Smith Laurel Highlands DT 6--1 305 lbs
Brandon Chambers Jr. Farrell RB 5--9 180 lbs
Brayden Dean Westmont Hilltop RB 6--0 200 lbs
Breydon Woods Waynesburg Central RB 5--11 170 lbs
Caden McCully United LB 5--7 150 lbs
Camron Watkins Bald Eagle Area WR 6--2 180 lbs
Carson Steinruck Blue Mountain K 5--11 170 lbs
Carter Enders Halifax QB 5--9 155 lbs
Chad Beller Jr. Catasauqua LB 5--10 205 lbs
Charlie Krug Brookville LB 6--0 175 lbs
Chase Somers Huntingdon DE 6--2 235 lbs
Chris Kohlbrenner Upper Dublin DB 5--9 155 lbs
Christian Musser Shade QB 5--10 160 lbs
Colby Pauley Waynesburg Central S 6--1 185 lbs
Colin Brady West Greene RB 6--1 175 lbs
Colton Otterman Freeport LB 5--11 160 lbs
Connor Foltz Central Mountain DB 5--9 150 lbs
Connor Schwalm Minersville QB 5--11 195 lbs
Connor Yoder North Star QB 5--8 165 lbs
Constantine Donahue Saucon Valley DB 5--9 165 lbs
Cooper Cousins McDowell OT 6--6 275 lbs
Dainn Vassallo Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 6--2 210 lbs
Dalton Clymer Northwestern Lehigh RB 5--10 155 lbs
David Dessicino Moniteau S 6--3 205 lbs
Dawson Smail Central Clarion LB 6--0 175 lbs
Dominick Kinney Maplewood DB 6--0 160 lbs
Dontae Campagna Blackhawk S 5--9 175 lbs
Dylan Krugh Bangor DE 5--11 235 lbs
Ean Bump Cowanesque Valley DT 6--0 200 lbs
Eli Hargrove Carlisle DB 5--9 175 lbs
Eli Rodriguez J.P. McCaskey S 5--10 160 lbs
Elias Lippincott Thomas Jefferson RB 6--2 205 lbs
Elijah Jones St. Joseph's WR 5--11 175 lbs
Ethan Varesko Bethlehem Center S 5--10 175 lbs
Ethen Knox Oil City DE 5--9 195 lbs
Evan McCracken Richland LB 5--9 175 lbs
Gavin Lutz Grove City DB 5--11 160 lbs
Gavyn Ayers Coudersport LB 6--0 190 lbs
Hayden Williams Blacklick Valley LB 6--1 245 lbs
Hayden Winn Danville LB 6--2 165 lbs
Hunter McConnell Pine Grove OG 6--0 225 lbs
Hunter Reitz Catasauqua LB 6--0 140 lbs
Hunter Smith Central LB 6--3 205 lbs
Isaiah Gonzalez Kiski Area DB 5--10 155 lbs
Jacob Truitt Fairview DB 5--9 160 lbs
Jaden Trentini Forest Hills OT 6--1 260 lbs
Jahsear Whittington Imhotep Charter LB 6--2 240 lbs
Jaiden Tucker Laurel Highlands DE 5--11 175 lbs
Jake Williams Eastern Lebanon County RB 5--10 165 lbs
Jalen Alexander Upper Merion RB 6--0 165 lbs
James Rodino Marian Catholic LB 5--8 165 lbs
Jeremiah Hargrove Carlisle DB 5--9 175 lbs
Je'saun Robinson Mount Union RB 5--10 150 lbs
John Deak Laurel Highlands DT 5--11 175 lbs
John Elick Purchase Line LB 6--0 160 lbs
Johnny Lampe West Greene LB 5--10 195 lbs
Jon Updyke Greater Johnstown QB 6--2 180 lbs
Joseph Mendyk Thomas Jefferson DB 5--9 165 lbs
Joseph Smith Kennard-Dale DB 5--7 155 lbs
Josh Angelo East Pennsboro DE 6--0 250 lbs
Justin Kalitsnik Delaware Valley LB 6--1 170 lbs
Justin Kutcher Danville OC 5--11 240 lbs
Karter Schrock Apollo Ridge DB 5--10 165 lbs
Keenan Scullin Hickory DB 6--0 165 lbs
Keith Mincin Baldwin LB 5--10 155 lbs
Keith Oates East Pennsboro QB 5--11 185 lbs
Kevin Heywood Archbishop Wood DE 6--4 230 lbs
Landon Martz Punxsutawney LB 6--0 175 lbs
Lane Lehman Pine Grove LB 5--10 150 lbs
Lathan Reed Cameron County DB 5--6 170 lbs
Logan Bastian Loyalsock Township LB 5--8 140 lbs
Logan Carl Schuylkill Haven DB 5--9 175 lbs
Logan Mcgrane Pequea Valley DB 5--8 180 lbs
Lorenzo Yourey Minersville WR 6--0 160 lbs
Lou Swartz West Shamokin WR 6--0 215 lbs
Louis Ryan Fort Cherry DL 5--8 180 lbs
Lukas Jones Hickory K 5--11 165 lbs
Luke Kerr Bradford LB 5--9 180 lbs
Luke Snyder Shikellamy LB 5--10 185 lbs
Luke Stevenosky Minersville LB 5--9 165 lbs
Matthew Machalik Palmerton QB 6--0 190 lbs
Mekhi Murray Octorara Area LB 6--0 185 lbs
Miles Melendez Catasauqua DT 5--10 200 lbs
Nafis Blythe Upper Dublin LB 6--0 200 lbs
Nasir Mclean Catasauqua QB 5--10 150 lbs
Nate Whysong Chestnut Ridge QB 6--1 175 lbs
Nicholas Williams Jersey Shore ATH 6--0 175 lbs
Nick Slogik Warwick DE 6--4 215 lbs
Noah Confer Muncy DB 6--0 150 lbs
Omillio Agard St. Joseph's DB 5--10 165 lbs
Owen Kerns Union City LB 5--9 150 lbs
Peter Jones Malvern Prep OT 6--5 285 lbs
Peyton Stiles Port Allegany WR 5--8 155 lbs
Quinton Martin Belle Vernon ATH 6--3 180 lbs
Richard James Jr. St. Joseph's DT 6--2 250 lbs
Rico Scott Bishop McDevitt DB 5--10 165 lbs
Ron Di Pietro Archbishop Wood WR 6--2 190 lbs
Ryan Gallagher Pennridge DE 5--9 195 lbs
Ryan Newton Warrior Run RB 6--3 185 lbs
Sean Sullivan Thomas Jefferson DB 5--11 175 lbs
Shane Swope Jr. Monessen QB 5--10 165 lbs
Simeir Wade Sharon S 5--10 175 lbs
Steve Jenkins Imani Christian Academy QB 6--2 175 lbs
Taymir O'Neal Imani Christian Academy WR 5--10 175 lbs
Tim Collins Shade WR 5--8 155 lbs
Toby Becquet Bishop Carroll S 5--10 160 lbs
Toby Linn Salisbury Township LB 5--8 170 lbs
Tommy Nyquist Warren RB 5--9 150 lbs
Travis Richie Schuylkill Haven LB 5--11 150 lbs
Trey Tremba Parkland RB 5--9 155 lbs
Troy Dressler Mifflinburg LB 6--2 195 lbs
Ty Kephart Bishop McDevitt S 5--10 180 lbs
Ty Millhimes Lower Dauphin LB 6--0 175 lbs
Tyler Biggans West Branch QB 5--10 195 lbs
Tyler Gee Loyalsock Township S 5--11 180 lbs
Tyseer Denmark Roman Catholic WR 5--11 180 lbs
Vitali Daniels Bentworth LB 5--10 190 lbs
Will Burdett Loyalsock Township DB 5--11 175 lbs
Wyatt Allgeier Tri-Valley DT 6--0 180 lbs
Xander Martin Schuylkill Haven LB 5--9 185 lbs
Xander Toland Central Dauphin LB 5--9 185 lbs
Xavier Peck Mount Union DE 5--11 215 lbs
Yari Johnson Line Mountain DT 6--2 250 lbs
Zach Gallagher DuBois DE 5--10 220 lbs
Zack Anthony Palmerton DE 5--11 240 lbs
