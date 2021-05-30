 PaPreps - A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 150 High School Football Players in 2024
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-30 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 150 High School Football Players in 2024

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

PA Preps takes a free look at 145 of our top 150 football players in the Class of 2024 in this article now!

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Aidan Clauser Schuylkill Haven DB 5--10 175 lbs

Aidan Myers Schuylkill Haven LB 5--10 185 lbs

Aidan Ream Berlin Brothersvalley LB 5--10 150 lbs

Aiden Black Delaware Valley DE 6--3 205 lbs

Aj Fife Dallas LB 5--8 175 lbs

Aj Gleason Bradford LB 5--11 180 lbs

Alex Achenbach Williams Valley RB 5--8 150 lbs

Alex Erby Steelton-Highspire QB 6--2 185 lbs

Alex Sauve Cumberland Valley LB 5--11 175 lbs

Amaree Harper Sto-Rox DE 6--1 245 lbs

Andrew Erby Steelton-Highspire DT 6--3 250 lbs

Andrew McMonagle Williamsburg RB 5--9 165 lbs

Angelo Ferrigno Hughesville S 5--11 165 lbs

Austin Freer Port Allegany DE 5--11 220 lbs

Austyn Fields Blue Mountain LB 6--0 190 lbs

Ben Dempster Shenandoah Valley DB 5--11 160 lbs

Benjamin Luketich Bentworth S 5--8 165 lbs

Billy Barton Laurel Highlands LB 6--0 180 lbs

Blake Foulk Cochranton LB 5--10 140 lbs

Brad Birch Jeannette QB 6--2 190 lbs

Brad Smith Laurel Highlands DT 6--1 305 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Brandon Chambers Jr. Farrell RB 5--9 180 lbs

Brayden Dean Westmont Hilltop RB 6--0 200 lbs

Breydon Woods Waynesburg Central RB 5--11 170 lbs

Caden McCully United LB 5--7 150 lbs

Camron Watkins Bald Eagle Area WR 6--2 180 lbs

Carson Steinruck Blue Mountain K 5--11 170 lbs

Carter Enders Halifax QB 5--9 155 lbs

Chad Beller Jr. Catasauqua LB 5--10 205 lbs

Charlie Krug Brookville LB 6--0 175 lbs

Chase Somers Huntingdon DE 6--2 235 lbs

Chris Kohlbrenner Upper Dublin DB 5--9 155 lbs

Christian Musser Shade QB 5--10 160 lbs

Colby Pauley Waynesburg Central S 6--1 185 lbs

Colin Brady West Greene RB 6--1 175 lbs

Colton Otterman Freeport LB 5--11 160 lbs

Connor Foltz Central Mountain DB 5--9 150 lbs

Connor Schwalm Minersville QB 5--11 195 lbs

Connor Yoder North Star QB 5--8 165 lbs

Constantine Donahue Saucon Valley DB 5--9 165 lbs

Cooper Cousins McDowell OT 6--6 275 lbs

Dainn Vassallo Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 6--2 210 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Dalton Clymer Northwestern Lehigh RB 5--10 155 lbs

David Dessicino Moniteau S 6--3 205 lbs

Dawson Smail Central Clarion LB 6--0 175 lbs

Dominick Kinney Maplewood DB 6--0 160 lbs

Dontae Campagna Blackhawk S 5--9 175 lbs

Dylan Krugh Bangor DE 5--11 235 lbs

Ean Bump Cowanesque Valley DT 6--0 200 lbs

Eli Hargrove Carlisle DB 5--9 175 lbs

Eli Rodriguez J.P. McCaskey S 5--10 160 lbs

Elias Lippincott Thomas Jefferson RB 6--2 205 lbs

Elijah Jones St. Joseph's WR 5--11 175 lbs

Ethan Varesko Bethlehem Center S 5--10 175 lbs

Ethen Knox Oil City DE 5--9 195 lbs

Evan McCracken Richland LB 5--9 175 lbs

Gavin Lutz Grove City DB 5--11 160 lbs

Gavyn Ayers Coudersport LB 6--0 190 lbs

Hayden Williams Blacklick Valley LB 6--1 245 lbs

Hayden Winn Danville LB 6--2 165 lbs

Hunter McConnell Pine Grove OG 6--0 225 lbs

Hunter Reitz Catasauqua LB 6--0 140 lbs

Hunter Smith Central LB 6--3 205 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Isaiah Gonzalez Kiski Area DB 5--10 155 lbs

Jacob Truitt Fairview DB 5--9 160 lbs

Jaden Trentini Forest Hills OT 6--1 260 lbs

Jahsear Whittington Imhotep Charter LB 6--2 240 lbs

Jaiden Tucker Laurel Highlands DE 5--11 175 lbs

Jake Williams Eastern Lebanon County RB 5--10 165 lbs

Jalen Alexander Upper Merion RB 6--0 165 lbs

James Rodino Marian Catholic LB 5--8 165 lbs

Jeremiah Hargrove Carlisle DB 5--9 175 lbs

Je'saun Robinson Mount Union RB 5--10 150 lbs

John Deak Laurel Highlands DT 5--11 175 lbs

John Elick Purchase Line LB 6--0 160 lbs

Johnny Lampe West Greene LB 5--10 195 lbs

Jon Updyke Greater Johnstown QB 6--2 180 lbs

Joseph Mendyk Thomas Jefferson DB 5--9 165 lbs

Joseph Smith Kennard-Dale DB 5--7 155 lbs

Josh Angelo East Pennsboro DE 6--0 250 lbs

Justin Kalitsnik Delaware Valley LB 6--1 170 lbs

Justin Kutcher Danville OC 5--11 240 lbs

Karter Schrock Apollo Ridge DB 5--10 165 lbs

Keenan Scullin Hickory DB 6--0 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Keith Mincin Baldwin LB 5--10 155 lbs

Keith Oates East Pennsboro QB 5--11 185 lbs

Kevin Heywood Archbishop Wood DE 6--4 230 lbs

Landon Martz Punxsutawney LB 6--0 175 lbs

Lane Lehman Pine Grove LB 5--10 150 lbs

Lathan Reed Cameron County DB 5--6 170 lbs

Logan Bastian Loyalsock Township LB 5--8 140 lbs

Logan Carl Schuylkill Haven DB 5--9 175 lbs

Logan Mcgrane Pequea Valley DB 5--8 180 lbs

Lorenzo Yourey Minersville WR 6--0 160 lbs

Lou Swartz West Shamokin WR 6--0 215 lbs

Louis Ryan Fort Cherry DL 5--8 180 lbs

Lukas Jones Hickory K 5--11 165 lbs

Luke Kerr Bradford LB 5--9 180 lbs

Luke Snyder Shikellamy LB 5--10 185 lbs

Luke Stevenosky Minersville LB 5--9 165 lbs

Matthew Machalik Palmerton QB 6--0 190 lbs

Mekhi Murray Octorara Area LB 6--0 185 lbs

Miles Melendez Catasauqua DT 5--10 200 lbs

Nafis Blythe Upper Dublin LB 6--0 200 lbs

Nasir Mclean Catasauqua QB 5--10 150 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Nate Whysong Chestnut Ridge QB 6--1 175 lbs

Nicholas Williams Jersey Shore ATH 6--0 175 lbs

Nick Slogik Warwick DE 6--4 215 lbs

Noah Confer Muncy DB 6--0 150 lbs

Omillio Agard St. Joseph's DB 5--10 165 lbs

Owen Kerns Union City LB 5--9 150 lbs

Peter Jones Malvern Prep OT 6--5 285 lbs

Peyton Stiles Port Allegany WR 5--8 155 lbs

Quinton Martin Belle Vernon ATH 6--3 180 lbs

Richard James Jr. St. Joseph's DT 6--2 250 lbs

Rico Scott Bishop McDevitt DB 5--10 165 lbs

Ron Di Pietro Archbishop Wood WR 6--2 190 lbs

Ryan Gallagher Pennridge DE 5--9 195 lbs

Ryan Newton Warrior Run RB 6--3 185 lbs

Sean Sullivan Thomas Jefferson DB 5--11 175 lbs

Shane Swope Jr. Monessen QB 5--10 165 lbs

Simeir Wade Sharon S 5--10 175 lbs

Steve Jenkins Imani Christian Academy QB 6--2 175 lbs

Taymir O'Neal Imani Christian Academy WR 5--10 175 lbs

Tim Collins Shade WR 5--8 155 lbs

Toby Becquet Bishop Carroll S 5--10 160 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Toby Linn Salisbury Township LB 5--8 170 lbs

Tommy Nyquist Warren RB 5--9 150 lbs

Travis Richie Schuylkill Haven LB 5--11 150 lbs

Trey Tremba Parkland RB 5--9 155 lbs

Troy Dressler Mifflinburg LB 6--2 195 lbs

Ty Kephart Bishop McDevitt S 5--10 180 lbs

Ty Millhimes Lower Dauphin LB 6--0 175 lbs

Tyler Biggans West Branch QB 5--10 195 lbs

Tyler Gee Loyalsock Township S 5--11 180 lbs

Tyseer Denmark Roman Catholic WR 5--11 180 lbs

Vitali Daniels Bentworth LB 5--10 190 lbs

Will Burdett Loyalsock Township DB 5--11 175 lbs

Wyatt Allgeier Tri-Valley DT 6--0 180 lbs

Xander Martin Schuylkill Haven LB 5--9 185 lbs

Xander Toland Central Dauphin LB 5--9 185 lbs

Xavier Peck Mount Union DE 5--11 215 lbs

Yari Johnson Line Mountain DT 6--2 250 lbs

Zach Gallagher DuBois DE 5--10 220 lbs

Zack Anthony Palmerton DE 5--11 240 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021

Part 1 - 5/24

Part 2 - 5/25

Part 3 - 5/26

Part 4 - 5/27

Part 5 - 5/28

Part 6 - 5/29

Part 7 - 5/30

Top Returning Defensive Players for 2021

York-Adams 1 - 5/27

York-Adams 2 - 5/28

York-Adams 3 - 5/29

WPIAL AA Allegheny

WPIAL AA Century

WPIAL AA Midwestern

WPIAL AA Three Rivers

WPIAL AAA Allegheny Seven

WPIAL AAA Interstate

WPIAL AAA Northwestern Six

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Western Pennsylvania

WPIAL A Big Seven

WPIAL A Eastern

WPIAL A Tri-County South

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Philadelphia Public National

PIAA District IV

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Wyoming Valley 4A

Wyoming Valley 6A/5A

Mid-Penn Liberty

Mountain

Northern Tier Large

Northern Tier Small

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Wyoming Valley 3A-A

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 4

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mid-Penn Keystone

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northeast

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

WPIAL AAAA Parkway

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six

Freelance

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Delaware Valley

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont American

Ches-Mont National

Colonial-Schuylkill

Top Returning Offensive Players for 2021

York-Adams 1 - 5/24

York-Adams 2 - 5/25

York-Adams 3 - 5/26

WPIAL AA Allegheny

WPIAL AA Century

WPIAL AA Midwestern

WPIAL AA Three Rivers

WPIAL AAA Allegheny Seven

WPIAL AAA Interstate

WPIAL AAA Northwestern Six

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Western Pennsylvania

WPIAL A Big Seven

WPIAL A Eastern

WPIAL A Tri-County South

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Philadelphia Public National

PIAA District IV

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Wyoming Valley 4A

Wyoming Valley 6A/5A

Mid-Penn Liberty

Mountain

Northern Tier Large

Northern Tier Small

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Wyoming Valley 3A-A

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 4

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mid-Penn Keystone

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northeast

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

WPIAL AAAA Parkway

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six

Freelance

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Delaware Valley

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont American

Ches-Mont National

Colonial-Schuylkill

Player Rankings by Class

Top 300 in 2021

Top 300 in 2022

Top 250 in 2023

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2024

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Players by Position (2023)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Guards

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

Top Players by Position (2022)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Guards

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Offensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

Most Recruited Players in 2022

Rankings 31-35

Rankings 26-30

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 1-5

Top Players by Position (2024)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Kickers

Punters

Database

Player Rankings by Position (2022)

Top 25 Quarterbacks

Top 25 Running Backs

Top 25 Wide Receivers

Top 25 Offensive Linemen

Top 25 Defensive Linemen

Top 25 Linebackers

Top 25 Defensive Backs

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2023

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Preseason Top 10 Football Teams for 2021

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Most Recruited Players in 2023

Rankings 31-35

Rankings 26-30

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 1-5

2020 Honors

Junior Kicker of the Year

Junior Punter of the Year

Sophomore Quarterback of the Year

Sophomore Running Back of the Year

Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year

Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year

Freshman Wide Receiver of the Year

Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year

Freshman Defensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Quarterback of the Year

Sophomore Quarterback of the Year

Freshman Quarterback of the Year

Junior Running Back of the Year

Sophomore Running Back of the Year

Freshman Running Back of the Year

Junior Wide Receiver of the Year

Wide Receiver of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Linebacker of the Year

Defensive Back of the Year

Kicker of the Year

Punter of the Year

Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Quarterback of the Year

Running Back of the Year

Player Rankings by Position (2021)

Top 25 Quarterbacks

Top 25 Running Backs

Top 25 Wide Receivers

Top 25 Offensive Linemen

Top 25 Defensive Linemen

Top 25 Linebackers

Top 25 Defensive Backs

Top Players by Position (2021)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Guards

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

2023 Football Stock Risers

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

2022 Football Stock Risers

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

2021 Football Stock Risers

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

2020 Football Season Coverage

Offensive Team of the Week

Defensive Team of the Week

New Names, 2024 Offense

New Names, 2024 Defense

New Names, 2021 Offense

New Names, 2021 Defense

New Names, 2022 Offense

New Names, 2022 Defense

New Names, 2023 Offense

New Names, 2023 Defense

Most Recruited Players in 2021

Rankings 31-35

Rankings 26-30

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 1-5

2020 Preseason Honors

QB of the Year Nominees

RB of the Year Nominees

WR of the Year Nominees

OL of the Year Nominees

DL of the Year Nominees

LB of the Year Nominees

DB of the Year Nominees

2020 Conference Previews

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Philadelphia Public National

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Northern Tier

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Schuylkill 1

Schuylkill 2

Northern Tier Large

Northern Tier Small

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mountain

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Tri-Valley

Western Pennsylvania

WPIAL A Big Seven

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Freelance

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Mid-Penn Capital

WPIAL A Tri-County South

WPIAL AA Allegheny

WPIAL AA Interstate

WPIAL AA Midwestern

WPIAL AA Three Rivers

Lackawanna 3

Suburban One American

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Heritage

WPIAL A Eastern

WPIAL AAA Tri-County West

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Northwest Eight

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Eight

Eastern Pennsylvania North

WPIAL AAA Big East

Delaware Valley

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northern

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Wyoming Valley 3A-A

Wyoming Valley 4A

Wyoming Valley 6A/5A

York Adams 1

York Adams 2

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont American

Ches-Mont National

Colonial

Preseason All State Teams

3A First Team Defense

2A First Team Offense

2A First Team Defense

Elite First Team Offense

Elite First Team Defense

3A Second Team Defense

Elite Second Team Defense

6A First Team Defense

3A First Team Offense

3A Second Team Offense

4A First Team Defense

1A First Team Offense

1A First Team Defense

6A First Team Offense

6A Second Team Defense

Elite Second Team Offense

6A Second Team Offense

5A First Team Offense

5A First Team Defense

4A First Team Offense

2A Second Team Offense

2A Second Team Defense

1A Second Team Offense

1A Second Team Defense

Elite Third Team Offense

Elite Third Team Defense

5A Second Team Offense

5A Second Team Defense

4A Second Team Offense

4A Second Team Defense

Elite Fourth Team Offense

Elite Fourth Team Defense

Elite Fifth Team Offense

Elite Fifth Team Defense

1A Third Team Offense

1A Third Team Defense

4A Third Team Offense

4A Third Team Defense

3A Third Team Offense

3A Third Team Defense

2A Third Team Offense

2A Third Team Defense

6A Third Team Offense

6A Third Team Defense

5A Third Team Offense

5A Third Team Defense

Rankings 1-5

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}