 PaPreps - Pennsylvania High School Football: Top Fullbacks in 2025
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-12 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pennsylvania High School Football: Top Fullbacks in 2025

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2025? PA Preps answers that question now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!

-----------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position (2025)

Quarterbacks - 5/10

Running Backs - 5/11

Fullbacks - 5/12

Wide Receivers - 5/13

Tight Ends - 5/14

Kickers - 5/15

Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference

Laurel Highlands - 5/9

Mid-Penn-Capital - 5/10

Mid-Penn-Colonial - 5/11

Mid-Penn-Commonwealth - 5/12

Mid-Penn-Keystone - 5/13

Mid-Penn-Liberty - 5/14

Mountain - 5/15

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny

WPIAL AAAA Parkway

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northeast

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 4

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

District 10 Region 6

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Freelance

Colonial-Schuylkill

Delaware Valley

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont-American

Ches-Mont-National

Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn-Capital

Mid-Penn-Colonial

Mid-Penn-Commonwealth

Mid-Penn-Keystone

Mid-Penn-Liberty

Mountain

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny

WPIAL AAAA Parkway

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northeast

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 4

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

District 10 Region 6

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Freelance

Colonial-Schuylkill

Delaware Valley

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont-American

Ches-Mont-National

Top Players by Position (2024)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Database - 5/9

Top Players by Position (2023)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Database

Top 10 Wide Receiver Candidates in 2024

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Running Back Candidates in 2024

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Quarterback Candidates in 2024

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Defensive Lineman Candidates in 2023

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Offensive Lineman Candidates in 2023

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Wide Receiver Candidates in 2023

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Running Back Candidates in 2023

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Quarterback Candidates in 2023

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Kickers/Punters Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Players by Position (2022)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Kickers

Punters

Database

Top 10 Defensive Back Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Linebacker Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Defensive Lineman Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Offensive Lineman Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top 10 Wide Receiver Candidates

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Top 10 Running Back Candidates

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Top 10 Quarterback Candidates

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

2021 New Players to Follow

2025 Offense

2025 Defense

2024 Offense

2024 Defense

2022 Offense

2022 Defense

2023 Offense

2023 Defense

Most Recruited Players in 2022

Rankings 31-35

Rankings 26-30

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 1-5

Player Rankings by Class

Top 350 in 2022

Top 250 in 2023

Top 150 in 2024

2021 Conference Previews

Northern Tier Small

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mid-Penn Liberty

Mountain

Northern Tier Large

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 4

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Philadelphia Public American

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Philadelphia Public National

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Pittsburgh City

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Western Pennsylvania

WPIAL A Big Seven

WPIAL A Eastern

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Freelance

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

WPIAL A Tri-County South

WPIAL AA Allegheny

WPIAL AA Century

WPIAL AA Midwestern

WPIAL AA Three Rivers

WPIAL AAA Allegheny Seven

WPIAL AAA Interstate

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

Eastern Pennsylvania North

WPIAL AAA Northwestern Six

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny

WPIAL AAAA Parkway

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northeast

Delaware Valley

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Wyoming Valley 3A-A

Wyoming Valley 4A

Wyoming Valley 6A/5A

York-Adams 1

York-Adams 2

York-Adams 3

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont American

Ches-Mont National

Colonial-Schuylkill

Top Returning Defensive Players for 2021

York-Adams 1

York-Adams 2

York-Adams 3

WPIAL AA Allegheny

WPIAL AA Century

WPIAL AA Midwestern

WPIAL AA Three Rivers

WPIAL AAA Allegheny Seven

WPIAL AAA Interstate

WPIAL AAA Northwestern Six

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Western Pennsylvania

WPIAL A Big Seven

WPIAL A Eastern

WPIAL A Tri-County South

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Philadelphia Public National

PIAA District IV

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Wyoming Valley 4A

Wyoming Valley 6A/5A

Mid-Penn Liberty

Mountain

Northern Tier Large

Northern Tier Small

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Wyoming Valley 3A-A

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 4

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mid-Penn Keystone

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northeast

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

WPIAL AAAA Parkway

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six

Freelance

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Delaware Valley

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont American

Ches-Mont National

Colonial-Schuylkill

Top Returning Offensive Players for 2021

York-Adams 1

York-Adams 2

York-Adams 3

WPIAL AA Allegheny

WPIAL AA Century

WPIAL AA Midwestern

WPIAL AA Three Rivers

WPIAL AAA Allegheny Seven

WPIAL AAA Interstate

WPIAL AAA Northwestern Six

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Western Pennsylvania

WPIAL A Big Seven

WPIAL A Eastern

WPIAL A Tri-County South

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Philadelphia Public National

PIAA District IV

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Wyoming Valley 4A

Wyoming Valley 6A/5A

Mid-Penn Liberty

Mountain

Northern Tier Large

Northern Tier Small

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County

Wyoming Valley 3A-A

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 4

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mid-Penn Keystone

WPIAL AAAAA Big East

WPIAL AAAAA Northeast

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

WPIAL AAAA Parkway

WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six

Freelance

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

WPIAL AAAA Big Eight

WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Delaware Valley

District 9 Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont American

Ches-Mont National

Colonial-Schuylkill

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2024

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}