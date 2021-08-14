A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 350 High School Football Players in 2022
PA Preps takes a free look at 340 of our top 350 football players in the Class of 2022 in this article now!
Aanjay Feliciano Conrad Weiser WR 6--1 180 lbs
Aaron Crumrine Pine Grove WR 6--2 180 lbs
Aaron Hess Warwick LB 5--10 205 lbs
Aaron Rothermel Selinsgrove LB 5--10 200 lbs
Abdul Carter La Salle College LB 6--3 220 lbs
Ahren Stauffer Central Dauphin K 6--0 175 lbs
Aidan Defeo Wissahickon QB 5--11 175 lbs
Aidan Thomas Richland DT 6--0 250 lbs
Aiden Gallen Berks Catholic LB 5--10 195 lbs
Aiden Mack Wyomissing TE 6--4 215 lbs
Akire Lilley Bishop McDevitt S 5--9 175 lbs
Alex Checchia Council Rock South TE 6--5 225 lbs
Alex Tecza Mt. Lebanon RB 6--1 195 lbs
Alexander Colcombe Greensburg Central Catholic LB 6--1 215 lbs
Andrew Massucci Peters Township K 5--10 170 lbs
Andy Bates Newport LB 6--3 195 lbs
Anthony D’Alessandro Fort Cherry WR 6--2 215 lbs
Anthony Govern Southmoreland TE 6--1 200 lbs
Anthony Ivey Manheim Township WR 5--11 170 lbs
Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti LB 6--1 235 lbs
Anthony Mackey Chartiers Valley QB 5--10 165 lbs
Anthony Pereira Grove City LB 6--4 195 lbs
Anthony Smith Shippensburg DE 6--5 265 lbs
Anthony Stallworth Farrell RB 5--11 185 lbs
Anton Stratts Central Mountain DE 6--0 210 lbs
Antonio Chadha St. Joseph's Prep K 5--9 175 lbs
Austin Derr Juniata LB 6--1 195 lbs
Avery Campbell Williamsport DE 6--2 195 lbs
Avery Wolf Riverside OL 6--1 255 lbs
Beau Heyser Lampeter-Strasburg DE 6--1 210 lbs
Beau Pribula Central York QB 6--2 195 lbs
Ben Bladel Moon DE 5--11 215 lbs
Ben Ray Carlynton DT 5--11 220 lbs
Blaise Sokach-Minnick Wyoming Area DE 6--3 200 lbs
Bo Swartz West Shamokin QB 6--2 190 lbs
Brad Harris Jr. St. Joseph's Prep OT 6--5 270 lbs
Braden Adams Shade QB 5--11 175 lbs
Braden Flint Montour DE 6--1 245 lbs
Bradey Schrock Apollo-Ridge T 6--0 283 lbs
Braelin Moore Freedom OG 6--3 290 lbs
Brandon Choi Bishop Shanahan LB 6--2 215 lbs
Brandon Fasolino Jim Thorpe LB 6--3 200 lbs
Brandon Hile Selinsgrove LB 6--2 200 lbs
Brandon Jackson Jr. Central Catholic ATH 5--7 160 lbs
Brandon Lawhorn-Moore Kiski School OT 6--5 300 lbs
Brayden Crocker Oil City LB 6--0 210 lbs
Brett Birch Gateway WR 5--10 170 lbs
Brian Dickey Methacton S 5--11 175 lbs
Brock Wilkins Kiski Area LB 6--0 180 lbs
Brooks Eastburn Pine-Richland RB 5--10 170 lbs
Bruce Moore Conemaugh Valley DE 6--2 230 lbs
Bryce Enders Halifax LB 5--10 160 lbs
Bryce Wilson Central Valley S 5--9 155 lbs
Bryson Heydt Jim Thorpe DE 6--5 260 lbs
Cade Yacamelli Penn Trafford WR 6--1 195 lbs
Caden Brungard Western Wayne LB 6--0 175 lbs
Caden Smith Franklin Regional S 6--4 185 lbs
Caleb Kulikowski Fox Chapel DT 6--2 205 lbs
Callin Kauffman Waynesboro LB 5--9 175 lbs
Cam Caldararo Laurel DE 6--0 210 lbs
Cam Irvine Western Beaver LB 6--2 220 lbs
Cam Knox South Side LB 5--10 180 lbs
Cam’ron Owens Neshannock WR 6--2 185 lbs
Camden Brewer York Suburban QB 5--8 165 lbs
Cameron Carter-Greene Washington OL 5--11 285 lbs
Cameryn Jackson Upper Moreland RB 5--10 160 lbs
Carr Baker Fairfield DT 6--2 215 lbs
Carson Heckathorn Blackhawk DB 6--3 185 lbs
Carson Laconi North Catholic DB 6--1 185 lbs
Carter Glassmyer Central York LB 6--1 200 lbs
Carter Terwint Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley LB 6--1 195 lbs
Cayden Hess Jersey Shore DB 6--0 180 lbs
Cayden Stem Wilson Area QB 6--3 210 lbs
Chandler Turner William Penn Charter DB 6--0 195 lbs
Charles Kreinbucher Butler TE 6--6 220 lbs
Chase Barney Penn Hills WR 6--2 180 lbs
Chase Crawley Muncy LB 5--8 145 lbs
Chris Augustine Methacton LB 6--0 185 lbs
Chris Dvorak Mars TE 6--6 225 lbs
Christian Cacchione Berks Catholic WR 5--11 165 lbs
Christian Coudriet St. Marys QB 6--1 175 lbs
CJ Quesada-Rivera Bishop McDevitt DT 6--3 280 lbs
Cody Dykes Kiski Area P 6--2 195 lbs
Colby Kuhns Beth-Center QB 5--8 145 lbs
Cole Charlton Freeport LB 6--3 205 lbs
Cole Stobo Bloomsburg OG 6--1 250 lbs
Cole Weightman Belle Vernon LB 6--2 195 lbs
Colin Kwiatkowski Fox Chapel LB 6--2 165 lbs
Collin Quintano Notre Dame-Green Pond QB 6--1 175 lbs
Colt Fowler Jefferson-Morgan QB 6--2 185 lbs
Coltin Deery Malvern Prep OC 6--3 275 lbs
Conner Murga Thomas Jefferson RB 6--1 190 lbs
Conner Olisewski Wyoming Valley West LB 5--11 160 lbs
Connor Lenz Pine-Richland DE 6--2 230 lbs
Connor Schmitt Honesdale LB 5--11 180 lbs
Cooper Baxter Butler QB 6--1 180 lbs
D’Angelo Stocker Malvern Prep S 5--11 160 lbs
Damien Landon Troy RB 6--0 220 lbs
Damon Crawley Forest Hills RB 5--10 160 lbs
D'andre Sampson Greater Johnstown WR 6--2 175 lbs
Daniel Shoch Selinsgrove QB 6--3 205 lbs
Daniel Sierk Hempfield Area DE 6--5 240 lbs
Danny Dlugos Greensburg Central Catholic LB 6--0 205 lbs
Dante Docchio Moon TE 6--0 210 lbs
Dante Mahaffey Saucon Valley QB 5--10 150 lbs
Darron Miller Chester S 6--2 170 lbs
Davontay Brownfield Elizabeth Forward RB 6--0 200 lbs
Declan Ochendowski Penn-Trafford T 6--3 240 lbs
Delvin Mitchell Northgate P 6--2 175 lbs
Deontae Williams Woodland Hills S 5--11 180 lbs
Devan Zirwas West Allegheny LB 6--2 195 lbs
Devin Barren Central Catholic S 6--1 180 lbs
Devin Flint Indiana QB 5--10 165 lbs
Devin Whitlock Belle Vernon ATH 5--8 165 lbs
Dion Bryant Milton Hershey RB 5--9 190 lbs
Dominic Caruso Twin Valley RB 5--7 160 lbs
Donovan Hinish Central Catholic DT 6--2 270 lbs
Dylan Lease Dallastown S 5--11 160 lbs
Dylan Rogers Fort Cherry DB 6--1 160 lbs
Dylan Sleva Moon LB 6--3 225 lbs
Eden Johnson Governor Mifflin ATH 5--11 175 lbs
Emilio Diaz Milton Hershey DT 6--1 255 lbs
Emir Stinette Imhotep Charter OG 6--5 330 lbs
Emmanuel Sia Bishop McDevitt WR 5--9 165 lbs
Enai White Imhotep Charter LB 6--4 225 lbs
Eric Dick Camp Hill OC 6--1 230 lbs
Ethan Eicher Central LB 6--1 185 lbs
Ethan Hemminger Somerset LB 5--9 160 lbs
Ethan Hiester Upper St. Clair RB 5--10 190 lbs
Ethan Kohler Perkiomen Valley QB 6--0 165 lbs
Ethan Stroup Altoona RB 6--2 200 lbs
Ethan Yoder North Star TE 6--3 225 lbs
Frankie Morrone Williamsport QB 5--11 190 lbs
Franklin Richardson Gettysburg OT 6--5 285 lbs
Gabe Finale Seton LaSalle RB 5--7 150 lbs
Gabriel Benjamin Danville LB 5--10 160 lbs
Gannon Carothers Central Catholic WR 5--11 185 lbs
Gavin Cole Apollo-Ridge K 5--7 134 lbs
Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia Area RB 5--8 175 lbs
Gavin Miller West Allegheny QB 6--0 175 lbs
Geo Fabian Northeast DB 6--0 160 lbs
Gilbert Kinsey Bishop McDevitt WR 6--3 170 lbs
Giovonni Graham Imhotep Charter OG 6--2 300 lbs
Greg Klingensmith Apollo-Ridge T 6--4 254 lbs
Griffin Buzzell Meadville LB 6--1 180 lbs
Griffin LaRue Richland WR 6--3 190 lbs
Haiden Garner Southern Huntingdon County WR 6--2 160 lbs
Hobbs Dill Central Cambria LB 5--9 155 lbs
Hunter Bisking Dallastown OG 6--0 245 lbs
Hunter Dow Gateway DE 6--2 205 lbs
Ian Syam Avonworth RB 5--7 160 lbs
Isaac Harris Muncy OT 6--4 235 lbs
Isaac Wagner Northern Cambria OG 6--1 250 lbs
Isaac Witmer Blairsville WR 5--11 185 lbs
Isaiah Boyd The Haverford School DE 6--2 260 lbs
Isaiah Gilbert Aliquippa LB 6--1 180 lbs
J.C. Voss Mohawk QB 5--11 200 lbs
J.R. Strauss Exeter Township LB 6--1 205 lbs
Jack Bible Central Valley LB 6--0 200 lbs
Jack Bryer Belle Vernon LB 6--1 180 lbs
Jack Jollie Penn-Trafford LB 6--1 215 lbs
Jackson Pryts Hickory LB 6--3 180 lbs
Jacob Condo Juniata QB 5--10 185 lbs
Jacob Domer Pine-Richland DT 6--2 265 lbs
Jacob Porter North Allegheny DE 6--3 210 lbs
Jaden Dugger Penn Hills ATH 6--4 190 lbs
Jadyn Jones Wilson RB 5--11 210 lbs
Jake Fant Episcopal Academy QB 6--2 190 lbs
Jamall Minifield Susquehanna Township OT 6--5 320 lbs
Jamar Jeter Hopewell DB 5--11 160 lbs
Jamir Reyes Imhotep S 6--1 170 lbs
Jason Bowen Jim Thorpe LB 6--2 200 lbs
Jason Fermaintt Pottsville S 6--0 200 lbs
Jay Pearson OLSH RB 5--11 190 lbs
Jayce Rand Juniata Valley LB 5--10 170 lbs
Jayvon Campbell-Holt Serra Catholic WR 6--0 175 lbs
Jazce Carabello-Snowell Pottsville QB 6--2 195 lbs
JD Younger Central Catholic DB 5--10 185 lbs
Jeff Nyamekye Red Lion WR 6--0 165 lbs
Jeremiah Hasley Pine-Richland LB 6--2 190 lbs
Jeremiah Johnson McGuffey LB 5--8 165 lbs
Jesse McFadden Maplewood WR 5--10 185 lbs
Joe Blahovec Greensburg Central Catholic S 6--2 185 lbs
Joey Fazzone Hickory DE 6--2 235 lbs
Joey Svoboda Fleetwood OT 6--5 290 lbs
Johnny Pergine Spring-Ford LB 6--0 210 lbs
Jordan Blauch Palmyra OC 6--3 235 lbs
Joseph Mansfield Redbank Valley DE 6--2 180 lbs
Josh Barlow St. Joseph's Prep RB 5--6 175 lbs
Josh Pelusi Franklin Regional DT 5--11 300 lbs
Josh Wasowicz South Western TE 6--2 215 lbs
Joshua Orozco Reading LB 6--1 190 lbs
Judd Novak Manheim Central QB 5--11 160 lbs
Jude Grzywinski Ligonier Valley OC 6--3 295 lbs
Julien Laventure Upper Bardy DT 6--2 285 lbs
Justin Holmes Northwestern Lehigh QB 6--3 200 lbs
Justin Kanyuk Bethlehem Catholic OT 6--6 290 lbs
Kalen Frazier Kennett WR 5--11 160 lbs
Kamil Foster Bishop McDevitt WR 5--11 170 lbs
Kanye Thompson McKeesport RB 6--0 160 lbs
Kaoz Baker Clarion Area DT 6--0 250 lbs
Kareem Lewis Roman Catholic ATH 6--1 205 lbs
Keenan Nelson Jr. St. Joseph's Prep DB 6--1 200 lbs
Kellan Stahl Richland QB 5--11 190 lbs
Ken Talley Northeast DE 6--2 230 lbs
Keon Wylie Imhotep Charter LB 6--3 220 lbs
Kevin Felter Avonworth OL 6--3 300 lbs
Kevin Smith Brashear ATH 6--0 180 lbs
Kevin Thomas Neumann-Goretti WR 6--3 190 lbs
Khalani Eaton North Penn RB 5--11 210 lbs
Khalif Kemp Upper Dublin LB 6--4 205 lbs
Kolin Dinkins North Allegheny S 6--2 180 lbs
Kory Ansell Southmoreland OL 6--3 282 lbs
Lambert Palmer Williamsburg QB 6--0 175 lbs
Landen Eckert Delone Catholic LB 6--0 195 lbs
Landon Alexander Central Valley RB 6--0 180 lbs
Lavon Johnson Central Catholic DT 6--3 320 lbs
Liam Halligan Seton LaSalle OL 6--5 285 lbs
Logan Bernesser Shaler Area OT 6--7 270 lbs
Logan Brooks Plum WR 5--10 155 lbs
Logan Klitsch Conrad Weiser QB 6--1 160 lbs
Lorenzo Jenkins Blackhawk WR 6--4 175 lbs
Luke Garing Karns City LB 6--2 205 lbs
Luke McCoy Laurel LB 5--8 175 lbs
Luke Pugliese Penn Hills OC 6--1 275 lbs
Luke White Keystone Oaks OL 6--4 235 lbs
Luke Williams Eastern Lebanon County LB 6--1 175 lbs
Maddix Dalena Montoursville QB 6--1 215 lbs
Malik Shannon Imani Christian Academy ATH 6--4 225 lbs
Mario Easterly Bishop McDevitt WR 6--0 195 lbs
Marquell Darnell Erie DE 6--7 210 lbs
Marqui Adams Neumann Goretti QB 6--1 182 lbs
Mason Hartmann Towanda LB 6--2 180 lbs
Matt Bentivegna York Suburban DT 6--4 255 lbs
Matt Blakemore Methacton LB 5--9 160 lbs
Matt Frame Northern Lehigh RB 5--11 215 lbs
Matt McCauley Muncy DT 6--4 240 lbs
Matt Merritt Central Valley LB 6--3 215 lbs
Matt Whysong Chestnut Ridge WR 5--11 160 lbs
Matthew Aulicino Central Catholic TE 6--7 225 lbs
Matthew Hoffman Cheltenham DE 6--4 210 lbs
Maurice Beverly Imhotep Institute LB 6--0 205 lbs
Max Blanc Bethel Park QB 6--5 200 lbs
Max Bowman West Chester East OT 6--6 290 lbs
Max Mosey Central Dauphin QB 6--0 170 lbs
Max Rocco Serra Catholic QB 6--0 170 lbs
Mehki Flowers Steelton-Highspire S 6--1 190 lbs
Mercury Swaim Bedford QB 5--9 160 lbs
Micah Walizer Central Mountain LB 5--11 190 lbs
Michael Durrett Sto-Rox DT 6--1 265 lbs
Mike Trainor Octorara Area RB 5--6 150 lbs
Mike Wells New Castle P 6--4 215 lbs
Mikey Smith East Allegheny CB 5--10 180 lbs
Miles Higgins Ligonier Valley TE 6--3 220 lbs
Mitchell Cook Fort Cherry LB 5--10 175 lbs
Myles Wallace Central Dauphin DT 6--1 230 lbs
Naquil Bertrand Imhotep Charter TE 6--5 220 lbs
Naquil Betrand West Catholic DE 6--6 270 lbs
Nate Holt Unionville LB 6--5 230 lbs
Nathan Schilling Blacklick Valley LB 5--11 175 lbs
Nathan Voorhis Stroudsburg DE 6--4 230 lbs
Nicholas Murphy Elizabeth Forward OG 6--3 270 lbs
Nick Andrasi York Catholic K 6--0 185 lbs
Nick Beitel Ligonier Valley RB 5--7 160 lbs
Nick Bryan Thomas Jefferson OT 6--4 270 lbs
Nick Del Grande Lampeter-Strasburg LB 6--4 260 lbs
Nick Singleton Governor Mifflin RB 6--0 210 lbs
Nico Pate Peters Township LB 6--1 205 lbs
Nijhay Burt Steel Valley RB 5--11 165 lbs
Noah Johnston Allderdice S 6--2 175 lbs
Noah Lent Smethport QB 5--11 160 lbs
Oliver Billotte Clearfield QB 6--4 220 lbs
Omar Stewart Jr. Farrell LB 6--2 175 lbs
Owen Ordonez Lewisburg DE 6--3 220 lbs
Parker Gregg Central LB 6--0 175 lbs
Patrick Body Gateway WR 6--2 185 lbs
Paul Pearson Serra Catholic DE 5--10 185 lbs
Peyton O'Brien Lincoln LB 6--2 205 lbs
Peyton Stadler Fairfield LB 5--11 175 lbs
Pharoh Fisher Imani Christian WR 6--0 195 lbs
Pierce Greiner Carlynton OT 6--5 285 lbs
Quinn Fuller Mars DB 6--2 210 lbs
Rahsaan Wright Imhotep CB 5--9 165 lbs
Raleigh Collins Neumann-Goretti DB 6--3 185 lbs
Ramarion Whitehead Hickory WR 6--1 170 lbs
Rashan Murray Obama Academy DB 6--1 180 lbs
Reece Werner Central Cambria DT 6--1 245 lbs
Reese Clark St. Joseph's Prep WR 6--4 200 lbs
Rheece Shuey Eastern Lebanon County K 6--2 215 lbs
Robert Dickerson North Hills DB 6--0 185 lbs
Robert Schirg Lackawanna Trail OT 6--2 265 lbs
Rocco Pulizzi Montoursville RB 5--7 165 lbs
Roy Irvin Harrisburg OC 6--2 295 lbs
Ryan Angott Canon-McMillan RB 5--10 185 lbs
Ryan Brubaker Cocalico OT 6--6 280 lbs
Ryan Corros Twin Valley LB 6--3 225 lbs
Ryan McGrew Belle Vernon T 6--4 275 lbs
Ryan Pentz Central Mountain RB 5--10 150 lbs
Ryan Russo Bishop McDevitt LB 6--2 190 lbs
Ryan Waters Downingtown West LB 6--0 210 lbs
Rysheem Johnson Neumann Goretti WR 6--0 180 lbs
Samuel Brown La Salle College RB 6--1 195 lbs
Sean Fitzsimmons Central Valley DT 6--3 275 lbs
Tajae Broadie Middletown TE 6--4 235 lbs
Tajier Thornton Aliquippa WR 5--7 140 lbs
Tanner Maddocks Fleetwood QB 6--1 180 lbs
Teague Hoover Selinsgrove DB 5--9 150 lbs
Terrance Adams Imhotep Charter WR 6--1 170 lbs
Terrance Woods Charleroi WR 5--8 130 lbs
Terry Cameau Neumann Goretti S 5--11 170 lbs
Thad Gray Western Beaver DB 5--11 170 lbs
Thomas Chernasky Western Wayne TE 6--5 250 lbs
Thomas Jeffries Westmont Hilltop DE 6--2 175 lbs
Trace Brown Berks Catholic DB 6--1 170 lbs
Travontai Davis Pottsville RB 5--9 185 lbs
Trenton Boltz Bishop McCort DT 6--0 230 lbs
Trenton Dunnick Central York DE 6--2 220 lbs
Trever Valenti Shenango DL 6--1 250 lbs
Trevor Weyandt Chestnut Ridge LB 5--8 150 lbs
Trey Freeman Twin Valley WR 5--6 150 lbs
Troy Collard Cumberland Valley TE 6--3 210 lbs
Ty Cromer South Western LB 5--11 170 lbs
Tyler Cain Beaver Falls LB 6--3 215 lbs
Tyler Lynch Latrobe OG 6--0 230 lbs
Tyler Masdea Carlynton DT 6--1 260 lbs
Tyler Swartz Valley View OT 6--3 265 lbs
Tyler Yocum Exeter Township LB 6--1 210 lbs
Tyreese Fearbry Perry Traditional Academy DE 6--5 210 lbs
Tyrese Jones Aliquippa T 6--6 350 lbs
Tyrese Washington Manheim Township LB 6--0 215 lbs
Tyrone Sturgis Imhotep Charter LB 6--4 195 lbs
Walker Martin Garden Spot K 5--10 185 lbs
Will Mahmud Downingtown West LB 6--1 185 lbs
Will Robinson Imhotep Charter RB 5--8 177 lbs
Will Steich Quakertown QB 5--10 155 lbs
William Hynes South Allegheny OL 6--3 246 lbs
William Reeping Somerset LB 6--2 210 lbs
Zaid Warren Neumann-Goretti LB 6--0 195 lbs
Zeke Barr Claysburg-Kimmel DT 6--2 250 lbs
Zyhaire Young Sto-Rox OT 6--0 300 lbs
