A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 350 High School Football Players in 2022

PA Preps takes a free look at 340 of our top 350 football players in the Class of 2022 in this article now!

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Aanjay Feliciano Conrad Weiser WR 6--1 180 lbs

Aaron Crumrine Pine Grove WR 6--2 180 lbs

Aaron Hess Warwick LB 5--10 205 lbs

Aaron Rothermel Selinsgrove LB 5--10 200 lbs

Abdul Carter La Salle College LB 6--3 220 lbs

Ahren Stauffer Central Dauphin K 6--0 175 lbs

Aidan Defeo Wissahickon QB 5--11 175 lbs

Aidan Thomas Richland DT 6--0 250 lbs

Aiden Gallen Berks Catholic LB 5--10 195 lbs

Aiden Mack Wyomissing TE 6--4 215 lbs

Akire Lilley Bishop McDevitt S 5--9 175 lbs

Alex Checchia Council Rock South TE 6--5 225 lbs

Alex Tecza Mt. Lebanon RB 6--1 195 lbs

Alexander Colcombe Greensburg Central Catholic LB 6--1 215 lbs

Andrew Massucci Peters Township K 5--10 170 lbs

Andy Bates Newport LB 6--3 195 lbs

Anthony D’Alessandro Fort Cherry WR 6--2 215 lbs

Anthony Govern Southmoreland TE 6--1 200 lbs

Anthony Ivey Manheim Township WR 5--11 170 lbs

Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti LB 6--1 235 lbs

Anthony Mackey Chartiers Valley QB 5--10 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Anthony Pereira Grove City LB 6--4 195 lbs

Anthony Smith Shippensburg DE 6--5 265 lbs

Anthony Stallworth Farrell RB 5--11 185 lbs

Anton Stratts Central Mountain DE 6--0 210 lbs

Antonio Chadha St. Joseph's Prep K 5--9 175 lbs

Austin Derr Juniata LB 6--1 195 lbs

Avery Campbell Williamsport DE 6--2 195 lbs

Avery Wolf Riverside OL 6--1 255 lbs

Beau Heyser Lampeter-Strasburg DE 6--1 210 lbs

Beau Pribula Central York QB 6--2 195 lbs

Ben Bladel Moon DE 5--11 215 lbs

Ben Ray Carlynton DT 5--11 220 lbs

Blaise Sokach-Minnick Wyoming Area DE 6--3 200 lbs

Bo Swartz West Shamokin QB 6--2 190 lbs

Brad Harris Jr. St. Joseph's Prep OT 6--5 270 lbs

Braden Adams Shade QB 5--11 175 lbs

Braden Flint Montour DE 6--1 245 lbs

Bradey Schrock Apollo-Ridge T 6--0 283 lbs

Braelin Moore Freedom OG 6--3 290 lbs

Brandon Choi Bishop Shanahan LB 6--2 215 lbs

Brandon Fasolino Jim Thorpe LB 6--3 200 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Brandon Hile Selinsgrove LB 6--2 200 lbs

Brandon Jackson Jr. Central Catholic ATH 5--7 160 lbs

Brandon Lawhorn-Moore Kiski School OT 6--5 300 lbs

Brayden Crocker Oil City LB 6--0 210 lbs

Brett Birch Gateway WR 5--10 170 lbs

Brian Dickey Methacton S 5--11 175 lbs

Brock Wilkins Kiski Area LB 6--0 180 lbs

Brooks Eastburn Pine-Richland RB 5--10 170 lbs

Bruce Moore Conemaugh Valley DE 6--2 230 lbs

Bryce Enders Halifax LB 5--10 160 lbs

Bryce Wilson Central Valley S 5--9 155 lbs

Bryson Heydt Jim Thorpe DE 6--5 260 lbs

Cade Yacamelli Penn Trafford WR 6--1 195 lbs

Caden Brungard Western Wayne LB 6--0 175 lbs

Caden Smith Franklin Regional S 6--4 185 lbs

Caleb Kulikowski Fox Chapel DT 6--2 205 lbs

Callin Kauffman Waynesboro LB 5--9 175 lbs

Cam Caldararo Laurel DE 6--0 210 lbs

Cam Irvine Western Beaver LB 6--2 220 lbs

Cam Knox South Side LB 5--10 180 lbs

Cam’ron Owens Neshannock WR 6--2 185 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Camden Brewer York Suburban QB 5--8 165 lbs

Cameron Carter-Greene Washington OL 5--11 285 lbs

Cameryn Jackson Upper Moreland RB 5--10 160 lbs

Carr Baker Fairfield DT 6--2 215 lbs

Carson Heckathorn Blackhawk DB 6--3 185 lbs

Carson Laconi North Catholic DB 6--1 185 lbs

Carter Glassmyer Central York LB 6--1 200 lbs

Carter Terwint Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley LB 6--1 195 lbs

Cayden Hess Jersey Shore DB 6--0 180 lbs

Cayden Stem Wilson Area QB 6--3 210 lbs

Chandler Turner William Penn Charter DB 6--0 195 lbs

Charles Kreinbucher Butler TE 6--6 220 lbs

Chase Barney Penn Hills WR 6--2 180 lbs

Chase Crawley Muncy LB 5--8 145 lbs

Chris Augustine Methacton LB 6--0 185 lbs

Chris Dvorak Mars TE 6--6 225 lbs

Christian Cacchione Berks Catholic WR 5--11 165 lbs

Christian Coudriet St. Marys QB 6--1 175 lbs

CJ Quesada-Rivera Bishop McDevitt DT 6--3 280 lbs

Cody Dykes Kiski Area P 6--2 195 lbs

Colby Kuhns Beth-Center QB 5--8 145 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Cole Charlton Freeport LB 6--3 205 lbs

Cole Stobo Bloomsburg OG 6--1 250 lbs

Cole Weightman Belle Vernon LB 6--2 195 lbs

Colin Kwiatkowski Fox Chapel LB 6--2 165 lbs

Collin Quintano Notre Dame-Green Pond QB 6--1 175 lbs

Colt Fowler Jefferson-Morgan QB 6--2 185 lbs

Coltin Deery Malvern Prep OC 6--3 275 lbs

Conner Murga Thomas Jefferson RB 6--1 190 lbs

Conner Olisewski Wyoming Valley West LB 5--11 160 lbs

Connor Lenz Pine-Richland DE 6--2 230 lbs

Connor Schmitt Honesdale LB 5--11 180 lbs

Cooper Baxter Butler QB 6--1 180 lbs

D’Angelo Stocker Malvern Prep S 5--11 160 lbs

Damien Landon Troy RB 6--0 220 lbs

Damon Crawley Forest Hills RB 5--10 160 lbs

D'andre Sampson Greater Johnstown WR 6--2 175 lbs

Daniel Shoch Selinsgrove QB 6--3 205 lbs

Daniel Sierk Hempfield Area DE 6--5 240 lbs

Danny Dlugos Greensburg Central Catholic LB 6--0 205 lbs

Dante Docchio Moon TE 6--0 210 lbs

Dante Mahaffey Saucon Valley QB 5--10 150 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Darron Miller Chester S 6--2 170 lbs

Davontay Brownfield Elizabeth Forward RB 6--0 200 lbs

Declan Ochendowski Penn-Trafford T 6--3 240 lbs

Delvin Mitchell Northgate P 6--2 175 lbs

Deontae Williams Woodland Hills S 5--11 180 lbs

Devan Zirwas West Allegheny LB 6--2 195 lbs

Devin Barren Central Catholic S 6--1 180 lbs

Devin Flint Indiana QB 5--10 165 lbs

Devin Whitlock Belle Vernon ATH 5--8 165 lbs

Dion Bryant Milton Hershey RB 5--9 190 lbs

Dominic Caruso Twin Valley RB 5--7 160 lbs

Donovan Hinish Central Catholic DT 6--2 270 lbs

Dylan Lease Dallastown S 5--11 160 lbs

Dylan Rogers Fort Cherry DB 6--1 160 lbs

Dylan Sleva Moon LB 6--3 225 lbs

Eden Johnson Governor Mifflin ATH 5--11 175 lbs

Emilio Diaz Milton Hershey DT 6--1 255 lbs

Emir Stinette Imhotep Charter OG 6--5 330 lbs

Emmanuel Sia Bishop McDevitt WR 5--9 165 lbs

Enai White Imhotep Charter LB 6--4 225 lbs

Eric Dick Camp Hill OC 6--1 230 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Ethan Eicher Central LB 6--1 185 lbs

Ethan Hemminger Somerset LB 5--9 160 lbs

Ethan Hiester Upper St. Clair RB 5--10 190 lbs

Ethan Kohler Perkiomen Valley QB 6--0 165 lbs

Ethan Stroup Altoona RB 6--2 200 lbs

Ethan Yoder North Star TE 6--3 225 lbs

Frankie Morrone Williamsport QB 5--11 190 lbs

Franklin Richardson Gettysburg OT 6--5 285 lbs

Gabe Finale Seton LaSalle RB 5--7 150 lbs

Gabriel Benjamin Danville LB 5--10 160 lbs

Gannon Carothers Central Catholic WR 5--11 185 lbs

Gavin Cole Apollo-Ridge K 5--7 134 lbs

Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia Area RB 5--8 175 lbs

Gavin Miller West Allegheny QB 6--0 175 lbs

Geo Fabian Northeast DB 6--0 160 lbs

Gilbert Kinsey Bishop McDevitt WR 6--3 170 lbs

Giovonni Graham Imhotep Charter OG 6--2 300 lbs

Greg Klingensmith Apollo-Ridge T 6--4 254 lbs

Griffin Buzzell Meadville LB 6--1 180 lbs

Griffin LaRue Richland WR 6--3 190 lbs

Haiden Garner Southern Huntingdon County WR 6--2 160 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Hobbs Dill Central Cambria LB 5--9 155 lbs

Hunter Bisking Dallastown OG 6--0 245 lbs

Hunter Dow Gateway DE 6--2 205 lbs

Ian Syam Avonworth RB 5--7 160 lbs

Isaac Harris Muncy OT 6--4 235 lbs

Isaac Wagner Northern Cambria OG 6--1 250 lbs

Isaac Witmer Blairsville WR 5--11 185 lbs

Isaiah Boyd The Haverford School DE 6--2 260 lbs

Isaiah Gilbert Aliquippa LB 6--1 180 lbs

J.C. Voss Mohawk QB 5--11 200 lbs

J.R. Strauss Exeter Township LB 6--1 205 lbs

Jack Bible Central Valley LB 6--0 200 lbs

Jack Bryer Belle Vernon LB 6--1 180 lbs

Jack Jollie Penn-Trafford LB 6--1 215 lbs

Jackson Pryts Hickory LB 6--3 180 lbs

Jacob Condo Juniata QB 5--10 185 lbs

Jacob Domer Pine-Richland DT 6--2 265 lbs

Jacob Porter North Allegheny DE 6--3 210 lbs

Jaden Dugger Penn Hills ATH 6--4 190 lbs

Jadyn Jones Wilson RB 5--11 210 lbs

Jake Fant Episcopal Academy QB 6--2 190 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Jamall Minifield Susquehanna Township OT 6--5 320 lbs

Jamar Jeter Hopewell DB 5--11 160 lbs

Jamir Reyes Imhotep S 6--1 170 lbs

Jason Bowen Jim Thorpe LB 6--2 200 lbs

Jason Fermaintt Pottsville S 6--0 200 lbs

Jay Pearson OLSH RB 5--11 190 lbs

Jayce Rand Juniata Valley LB 5--10 170 lbs

Jayvon Campbell-Holt Serra Catholic WR 6--0 175 lbs

Jazce Carabello-Snowell Pottsville QB 6--2 195 lbs

JD Younger Central Catholic DB 5--10 185 lbs

Jeff Nyamekye Red Lion WR 6--0 165 lbs

Jeremiah Hasley Pine-Richland LB 6--2 190 lbs

Jeremiah Johnson McGuffey LB 5--8 165 lbs

Jesse McFadden Maplewood WR 5--10 185 lbs

Joe Blahovec Greensburg Central Catholic S 6--2 185 lbs

Joey Fazzone Hickory DE 6--2 235 lbs

Joey Svoboda Fleetwood OT 6--5 290 lbs

Johnny Pergine Spring-Ford LB 6--0 210 lbs

Jordan Blauch Palmyra OC 6--3 235 lbs

Joseph Mansfield Redbank Valley DE 6--2 180 lbs

Josh Barlow St. Joseph's Prep RB 5--6 175 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Josh Pelusi Franklin Regional DT 5--11 300 lbs

Josh Wasowicz South Western TE 6--2 215 lbs

Joshua Orozco Reading LB 6--1 190 lbs

Judd Novak Manheim Central QB 5--11 160 lbs

Jude Grzywinski Ligonier Valley OC 6--3 295 lbs

Julien Laventure Upper Bardy DT 6--2 285 lbs

Justin Holmes Northwestern Lehigh QB 6--3 200 lbs

Justin Kanyuk Bethlehem Catholic OT 6--6 290 lbs

Kalen Frazier Kennett WR 5--11 160 lbs

Kamil Foster Bishop McDevitt WR 5--11 170 lbs

Kanye Thompson McKeesport RB 6--0 160 lbs

Kaoz Baker Clarion Area DT 6--0 250 lbs

Kareem Lewis Roman Catholic ATH 6--1 205 lbs

Keenan Nelson Jr. St. Joseph's Prep DB 6--1 200 lbs

Kellan Stahl Richland QB 5--11 190 lbs

Ken Talley Northeast DE 6--2 230 lbs

Keon Wylie Imhotep Charter LB 6--3 220 lbs

Kevin Felter Avonworth OL 6--3 300 lbs

Kevin Smith Brashear ATH 6--0 180 lbs

Kevin Thomas Neumann-Goretti WR 6--3 190 lbs

Khalani Eaton North Penn RB 5--11 210 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Khalif Kemp Upper Dublin LB 6--4 205 lbs

Kolin Dinkins North Allegheny S 6--2 180 lbs

Kory Ansell Southmoreland OL 6--3 282 lbs

Lambert Palmer Williamsburg QB 6--0 175 lbs

Landen Eckert Delone Catholic LB 6--0 195 lbs

Landon Alexander Central Valley RB 6--0 180 lbs

Lavon Johnson Central Catholic DT 6--3 320 lbs

Liam Halligan Seton LaSalle OL 6--5 285 lbs

Logan Bernesser Shaler Area OT 6--7 270 lbs

Logan Brooks Plum WR 5--10 155 lbs

Logan Klitsch Conrad Weiser QB 6--1 160 lbs

Lorenzo Jenkins Blackhawk WR 6--4 175 lbs

Luke Garing Karns City LB 6--2 205 lbs

Luke McCoy Laurel LB 5--8 175 lbs

Luke Pugliese Penn Hills OC 6--1 275 lbs

Luke White Keystone Oaks OL 6--4 235 lbs

Luke Williams Eastern Lebanon County LB 6--1 175 lbs

Maddix Dalena Montoursville QB 6--1 215 lbs

Malik Shannon Imani Christian Academy ATH 6--4 225 lbs

Mario Easterly Bishop McDevitt WR 6--0 195 lbs

Marquell Darnell Erie DE 6--7 210 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Marqui Adams Neumann Goretti QB 6--1 182 lbs

Mason Hartmann Towanda LB 6--2 180 lbs

Matt Bentivegna York Suburban DT 6--4 255 lbs

Matt Blakemore Methacton LB 5--9 160 lbs

Matt Frame Northern Lehigh RB 5--11 215 lbs

Matt McCauley Muncy DT 6--4 240 lbs

Matt Merritt Central Valley LB 6--3 215 lbs

Matt Whysong Chestnut Ridge WR 5--11 160 lbs

Matthew Aulicino Central Catholic TE 6--7 225 lbs

Matthew Hoffman Cheltenham DE 6--4 210 lbs

Maurice Beverly Imhotep Institute LB 6--0 205 lbs

Max Blanc Bethel Park QB 6--5 200 lbs

Max Bowman West Chester East OT 6--6 290 lbs

Max Mosey Central Dauphin QB 6--0 170 lbs

Max Rocco Serra Catholic QB 6--0 170 lbs

Mehki Flowers Steelton-Highspire S 6--1 190 lbs

Mercury Swaim Bedford QB 5--9 160 lbs

Micah Walizer Central Mountain LB 5--11 190 lbs

Michael Durrett Sto-Rox DT 6--1 265 lbs

Mike Trainor Octorara Area RB 5--6 150 lbs

Mike Wells New Castle P 6--4 215 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Mikey Smith East Allegheny CB 5--10 180 lbs

Miles Higgins Ligonier Valley TE 6--3 220 lbs

Mitchell Cook Fort Cherry LB 5--10 175 lbs

Myles Wallace Central Dauphin DT 6--1 230 lbs

Naquil Bertrand Imhotep Charter TE 6--5 220 lbs

Naquil Betrand West Catholic DE 6--6 270 lbs

Nate Holt Unionville LB 6--5 230 lbs

Nathan Schilling Blacklick Valley LB 5--11 175 lbs

Nathan Voorhis Stroudsburg DE 6--4 230 lbs

Nicholas Murphy Elizabeth Forward OG 6--3 270 lbs

Nick Andrasi York Catholic K 6--0 185 lbs

Nick Beitel Ligonier Valley RB 5--7 160 lbs

Nick Bryan Thomas Jefferson OT 6--4 270 lbs

Nick Del Grande Lampeter-Strasburg LB 6--4 260 lbs

Nick Singleton Governor Mifflin RB 6--0 210 lbs

Nico Pate Peters Township LB 6--1 205 lbs

Nijhay Burt Steel Valley RB 5--11 165 lbs

Noah Johnston Allderdice S 6--2 175 lbs

Noah Lent Smethport QB 5--11 160 lbs

Oliver Billotte Clearfield QB 6--4 220 lbs

Omar Stewart Jr. Farrell LB 6--2 175 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Owen Ordonez Lewisburg DE 6--3 220 lbs

Parker Gregg Central LB 6--0 175 lbs

Patrick Body Gateway WR 6--2 185 lbs

Paul Pearson Serra Catholic DE 5--10 185 lbs

Peyton O'Brien Lincoln LB 6--2 205 lbs

Peyton Stadler Fairfield LB 5--11 175 lbs

Pharoh Fisher Imani Christian WR 6--0 195 lbs

Pierce Greiner Carlynton OT 6--5 285 lbs

Quinn Fuller Mars DB 6--2 210 lbs

Rahsaan Wright Imhotep CB 5--9 165 lbs

Raleigh Collins Neumann-Goretti DB 6--3 185 lbs

Ramarion Whitehead Hickory WR 6--1 170 lbs

Rashan Murray Obama Academy DB 6--1 180 lbs

Reece Werner Central Cambria DT 6--1 245 lbs

Reese Clark St. Joseph's Prep WR 6--4 200 lbs

Rheece Shuey Eastern Lebanon County K 6--2 215 lbs

Robert Dickerson North Hills DB 6--0 185 lbs

Robert Schirg Lackawanna Trail OT 6--2 265 lbs

Rocco Pulizzi Montoursville RB 5--7 165 lbs

Roy Irvin Harrisburg OC 6--2 295 lbs

Ryan Angott Canon-McMillan RB 5--10 185 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Ryan Brubaker Cocalico OT 6--6 280 lbs

Ryan Corros Twin Valley LB 6--3 225 lbs

Ryan McGrew Belle Vernon T 6--4 275 lbs

Ryan Pentz Central Mountain RB 5--10 150 lbs

Ryan Russo Bishop McDevitt LB 6--2 190 lbs

Ryan Waters Downingtown West LB 6--0 210 lbs

Rysheem Johnson Neumann Goretti WR 6--0 180 lbs

Samuel Brown La Salle College RB 6--1 195 lbs

Sean Fitzsimmons Central Valley DT 6--3 275 lbs

Tajae Broadie Middletown TE 6--4 235 lbs

Tajier Thornton Aliquippa WR 5--7 140 lbs

Tanner Maddocks Fleetwood QB 6--1 180 lbs

Teague Hoover Selinsgrove DB 5--9 150 lbs

Terrance Adams Imhotep Charter WR 6--1 170 lbs

Terrance Woods Charleroi WR 5--8 130 lbs

Terry Cameau Neumann Goretti S 5--11 170 lbs

Thad Gray Western Beaver DB 5--11 170 lbs

Thomas Chernasky Western Wayne TE 6--5 250 lbs

Thomas Jeffries Westmont Hilltop DE 6--2 175 lbs

Trace Brown Berks Catholic DB 6--1 170 lbs

Travontai Davis Pottsville RB 5--9 185 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Trenton Boltz Bishop McCort DT 6--0 230 lbs

Trenton Dunnick Central York DE 6--2 220 lbs

Trever Valenti Shenango DL 6--1 250 lbs

Trevor Weyandt Chestnut Ridge LB 5--8 150 lbs

Trey Freeman Twin Valley WR 5--6 150 lbs

Troy Collard Cumberland Valley TE 6--3 210 lbs

Ty Cromer South Western LB 5--11 170 lbs

Tyler Cain Beaver Falls LB 6--3 215 lbs

Tyler Lynch Latrobe OG 6--0 230 lbs

Tyler Masdea Carlynton DT 6--1 260 lbs

Tyler Swartz Valley View OT 6--3 265 lbs

Tyler Yocum Exeter Township LB 6--1 210 lbs

Tyreese Fearbry Perry Traditional Academy DE 6--5 210 lbs

Tyrese Jones Aliquippa T 6--6 350 lbs

Tyrese Washington Manheim Township LB 6--0 215 lbs

Tyrone Sturgis Imhotep Charter LB 6--4 195 lbs

Walker Martin Garden Spot K 5--10 185 lbs

Will Mahmud Downingtown West LB 6--1 185 lbs

Will Robinson Imhotep Charter RB 5--8 177 lbs

Will Steich Quakertown QB 5--10 155 lbs

William Hynes South Allegheny OL 6--3 246 lbs

William Reeping Somerset LB 6--2 210 lbs

Zaid Warren Neumann-Goretti LB 6--0 195 lbs

Zeke Barr Claysburg-Kimmel DT 6--2 250 lbs

Zyhaire Young Sto-Rox OT 6--0 300 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!