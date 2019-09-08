Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!



Avella vs. Jeannette

Avonworth vs. New Brighton

Bald Eagle Area vs. Bishop Carroll

Benjamin Franklin vs. Boys' Latin Charter

California vs. Laurel

Cambridge Springs vs. Maplewood

Cathedral Prep vs. St. Edward

Central Catholic vs. Hempfield Area

Central Valley vs. North Catholic

Clarion Area vs. Brookville

Downingtown East vs. East

Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico

Harrisburg vs. Central Dauphin East

Huntingdon vs. Clearfield

Liberty vs. Easton Area

Ligonier Valley vs. Saltsburg

Malvern Prep vs. Imhotep Charter

Manheim Central vs. Wilson

MBAPC vs. Neumann-Goretti

McKeesport vs. Penn-Trafford

Middletown vs. Camp Hill

Muncy vs. South Williamsport

Nazareth vs. Freedom

Northern Bedford County vs. Tussey Mountain

Owen J. Roberts vs. Upper Merion Area

Palmerton vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond

Penn Manor vs. Manheim Township

Perkiomen Valley vs. Downingtown West

Perry Traditional Academy vs. USO

Portage vs. Berlin Brothersvalley

Red Land vs. Bishop McDevitt

Sto-Rox vs. Cornell

Strath Haven vs. Radnor

Susquenita vs. Williams Valley

Trinity vs. Steelton-Highspire

Warrior Run vs. Montoursville

West Allegheny vs. Peters Township

