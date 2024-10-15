Q&A with Beaver running back Drey Hall

in other news
Pennsylvania Basketball: Top Athletes in 2026
Who are the top basketball players within the Class of 2026? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Offensive Centers in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Basketball: Top Centers in 2026
Who are the top basketball players within the Class of 2026? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Volleyball: Top Passers in 2028
Who are the top volleyball players within the Class of 2028? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Boys' Track State Favorites - AAA, High Jump
PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
in other news
Pennsylvania Basketball: Top Athletes in 2026
Who are the top basketball players within the Class of 2026? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Offensive Centers in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Basketball: Top Centers in 2026
Who are the top basketball players within the Class of 2026? PaPreps resolves that question now!