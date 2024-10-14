Pennsylvania Boys' Track State Favorites - AAA, Javelin

in other news
Pennsylvania Volleyball: Top Passers in 2028
Who are the top volleyball players within the Class of 2028? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Boys' Track State Favorites - AAA, High Jump
PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Punters in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Basketball: Top Power Forwards in 2026
Who are the top basketball players within the Class of 2026? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Volleyball: Top Hitters in 2028
Who are the top volleyball players within the Class of 2028? PaPreps resolves that question now!
in other news
Pennsylvania Volleyball: Top Passers in 2028
Who are the top volleyball players within the Class of 2028? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Boys' Track State Favorites - AAA, High Jump
PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Punters in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
-----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2025 State Track Favorites
Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2027)
Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2025)
Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2027)
Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2026)
Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2026)
Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2025)