Advertisement
Published Sep 15, 2024
Pennsylvania Track: Top Girls' 100 Meter Hurdlers in 2027
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  PaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@PAPrepsRivals

Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

-----------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2027)

100 Meters - 9/9

200 Meters - 9/10

400 Meters - 9/11

800 Meters - 9/12

1,600 Meters - 9/13

3,200 Meters - 9/14

100 Meter Hurdlers - 9/15

2025 State Track Favorites

AAA Girls' 800 Meters - 9/9

AA Girls' 800 Meters - 9/10

AAA Boys' 1,600 Meters - 9/11

AA Boys' 1,600 Meters - 9/12

AAA Girls' 1,600 Meters - 9/13

AA Girls' 1,600 Meters - 9/14

AAA Boys' 3,200 Meters - 9/15

AA Girls' 200 Meters

AAA Boys' 400 Meters

AA Boys' 400 Meters

AAA Girls' 400 Meters

AA Girls' 400 Meters

AAA Boys' 800 Meters

AA Boys' 800 Meters

AAA Boys' 100 Meters

AA Boys' 100 Meters

AAA Girls' 100 Meters

AA Girls' 100 Meters

AAA Boys' 200 Meters

AA Boys' 200 Meters

AAA Girls' 200 Meters

Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2025)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2027)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2026)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2026)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2025)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database