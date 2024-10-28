Advertisement

in other news

Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Defensive Midfielders in 2025

Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Defensive Midfielders in 2025

Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2025? PaPreps resolves that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Softball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Pennsylvania Softball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Who are the top in-state softball players within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Football: Top Defensive Backs in 2026

Pennsylvania Football: Top Defensive Backs in 2026

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Track State Favorites - AA, Pole Vault Girls

Pennsylvania Track State Favorites - AA, Pole Vault Girls

PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Defenders in 2025

Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Defenders in 2025

Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2025? PaPreps resolves that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Defensive Midfielders in 2025

Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Defensive Midfielders in 2025

Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2025? PaPreps resolves that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Softball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Pennsylvania Softball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Who are the top in-state softball players within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Pennsylvania Football: Top Defensive Backs in 2026

Pennsylvania Football: Top Defensive Backs in 2026

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Oct 28, 2024
Pennsylvania Track State Favorites - AAA, Shot Put Girls
Lucas Feddersen  •  PaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@PAPrepsRivals

PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

-----------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters - 10/30

200 Meters - 10/31

400 Meters - 11/1

800 Meters - 11/2

1,600 Meters - 11/3

2025 State Track Favorites

AAA Boys Triple Jump - 11/3

AAA Girls Shot Put - 10/28

AA Girls Shot Put - 10/29

AAA Boys Shot Put

AA Boys Shot Put

AAA Boys Pole Vault

AA Boys Pole Vault

AAA Girls Pole Vault

AA Girls Pole Vault

AAA Boys Javelin

AA Boys Javelin

AAA Girls Javelin

AA Girls Javelin

AAA Boys Long Jump

AA Boys Long Jump

AAA Girls Long Jump

AA Girls Long Jump

AAA Boys High Jump

AA Boys High Jump

AAA Girls High Jump

AA Girls High Jump

AAA Girls Discus

AA Girls Discus

AAA Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

AA Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

AAA Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

AA Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

AAA Boys Discus

AA Boys Discus

AA Boys 3,200 Meters

AAA Girls 3,200 Meters

AA Girls 3,200 Meters

AAA Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

AA Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

AAA Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

AA Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

AAA Girls 800 Meters

AA Girls 800 Meters

AAA Boys 1,600 Meters

AA Boys 1,600 Meters

AAA Girls 1,600 Meters

AA Girls 1,600 Meters

AAA Boys 3,200 Meters

AA Girls 200 Meters

AAA Boys 400 Meters

AA Boys 400 Meters

AAA Girls 400 Meters

AA Girls 400 Meters

AAA Boys 800 Meters

AA Boys 800 Meters

AAA Boys 100 Meters

AA Boys 100 Meters

AAA Girls 100 Meters

AA Girls 100 Meters

AAA Boys 200 Meters

AA Boys 200 Meters

AAA Girls 200 Meters

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status