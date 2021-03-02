PaPreps - Pennsylvania's Top 250 Football Players in 2023 (241-245)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 246-250 - 3/1

Rankings 241-245 - 3/2

Rankings 236-240 - 3/3

Rankings 231-235 - 3/4

Rankings 226-230 - 3/5

Rankings 221-225 - 3/6

Rankings 216-220 - 3/7

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------