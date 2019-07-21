Pennsylvania's Top 175 Football Players in the Class of 2021
PA Preps takes a look at 155 of our top 175 football players in the Class of 2021. Included below are athletes in alphabetical order.
Aaron Gunn Union Area OT 6-4 305 lbs
Ameer Dudley Central Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs
Andrew Garwo Conwell Egan Catholic RB 5-11 175 lbs
Andrew Yanoshak Bishop Guilfoyle DE 6-3 195 lbs
Anthony Evans Belle Vernon OG 6-2 260 lbs
Anthony Giansante Norwin OG 6-3 270 lbs
Ben Knapp Canton TE 6-4 215 lbs
Ben Schmidt Homer-Center QB 6-0 165 lbs
Bobby Walchak Pottsville DE 6-1 175 lbs
Braden Swineford Midd-West DT 5-11 220 lbs
Brandon Cox Episcopal Academy RB 5-11 175 lbs
Brandon Strausser Governor Mifflin LB 6-0 190 lbs
Brandon Trujillo Waynesboro DL 5-11 245 lbs
Brandt Kightlinger Coudersport DT 6-2 220 lbs
Brendon Bair Bishop McCort LB 6-1 195 lbs
C.J. Dippre Lakeland DE 6-5 245 lbs
Cade Adams Franklin WR 5-11 175 lbs
Caden Schweiger Pine-Richland S 5-11 170 lbs
Caleb Schmitz Warwick S 6-3 180 lbs
Camron Stewart Governor Mifflin LB 6-4 215 lbs
Chad Morningstar Tussey Mountain DE 6-0 215 lbs
Chamor Price Gateway RB 6-2 170 lbs
Charley Rossi South Fayette WR 5-7 150 lbs
Chase Herb Tri-Valley LB 5-10 175 lbs
Chris James Neshaminy RB 5-6 175 lbs
Chris Juchno McDowell QB 6-2 190 lbs
Christian Sapp East Stroudsburg South WR 6-0 185 lbs
Christian Suber Penn Wood DE 6-0 210 lbs
Cole Sebastian Otto-Eldred/Oswayo Valley LB 5-10 145 lbs
Cole Spencer Pine-Richland QB 5-10 180 lbs
Coltin Deery Garnet Valley OG 6-2 260 lbs
Colton Johns Franklin Regional LB 6-2 195 lbs
Corban Hondru Peters Township LB 6-1 220 lbs
Corey Chamberlain Claysburg-Kimmel QB 6-1 155 lbs
Coy Bastian Selinsgrove S 6-0 185 lbs
Cross Douglas Lakeland DT 6-1 265 lbs
Dante Denardo Owen J. Roberts WR 6-1 175 lbs
David Pantelis Upper St. Clair WR 5-10 165 lbs
Davion Rochelle Woodland Hills WR 6-1 170 lbs
De'kzeon Wyche York County Tech RB 5-10 175 lbs
Derik Sauve Cumberland Valley LB 6-0 180 lbs
Diontae Givens Sto-Rox LB 6-0 215 lbs
Dom Sheidy Governor Mifflin DT 6-2 245 lbs
Dorien Ford Baldwin DE 6-4 260 lbs
Dresyn Green State College RB 5-8 160 lbs
Dshaun Seals Imhotep WR 5-8 155 lbs
Dustin Hyde Somerset LB 5-9 155 lbs
Dylan Forbes New Oxford DE 5-10 160 lbs
Eddy Tillman Central Catholic RB 5-7 155 lbs
Eli Jochem Pine-Richland WR 5-11 160 lbs
Elijah Jeudy Northeast DE 6-3 215 lbs
Ethan Adams Lake-Lehman QB 5-10 170 lbs
Gabe Hulslander Kennard-Dale DT 6-2 225 lbs
Gage Schaeffer Mifflin County RB 5-10 170 lbs
Garrett Blake Donegal S 6-0 165 lbs
Gary Satterwhite III Farrell OG 6-2 280 lbs
Gavin Amerman Pen Argyl DB 5-9 150 lbs
Harrison Hayes Pine-Richland OG 6-3 230 lbs
Hayden Keck Coudersport RB 5-9 150 lbs
Hunter Cameron United RB 5-8 160 lbs
Isaiah Rogers Academy Park DE 6-4 230 lbs
Jack Ferguson Pennridge DE 6-0 200 lbs
Jack Howell Bloomsburg QB 6-4 185 lbs
Jack Krug Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs
Jack Pedrosky Franklin Regional DE 6-3 185 lbs
Jacob Horton Souderton LB 5-9 175 lbs
Jacob Shermeyer East Pennsboro RB 5-10 170 lbs
Jahaire Johnson Upper Moreland WR 6-1 165 lbs
Jaheim Williams Cathedral Prep LB 6-0 195 lbs
Jake Hull Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 6-0 225 lbs
Jake Ruppert Great Valley LB 6-0 180 lbs
James Swanson Warren DB 5-10 175 lbs
Jason Henderson Delaware Valley LB 5-11 175 lbs
Javon Mcintyre Imhotep S 6-2 180 lbs
Jeremiah Nixon Exeter Township RB 5-10 205 lbs
Jerry Griffen-Batchler Germantown Academy WR 5-10 165 lbs
Jesse Engle Williams Valley DE 6-0 180 lbs
Jibril Jones Boys' Latin Charter LB 5-11 190 lbs
Joey DeJesus West York Area S 5-8 150 lbs
Joey McCracken Warwick QB 6-2 175 lbs
Jon Luke Peaker Bishop McDevitt RB 5-9 171 lbs
Joseph Jacobson Titusville DE 6-3 220 lbs
Josh Hough Beaver Falls RB 6-2 217 lbs
Josh Syster Purchase Line RB 5-10 180 lbs
Justin Thompson Central Valley DE 6-3 220 lbs
Kaden Lucko Tussey Mountain LB 6-0 150 lbs
Kaleb Brown Wilson DB 5-11 165 lbs
Kayden Riley Danville QB 5-10 150 lbs
Keegan Myrick Bishop Guilfoyle RB 5-11 155 lbs
Keighton Reese Apollo Ridge WR 5-10 160 lbs
Klay Fitzroy Apollo Ridge WR 6-3 185 lbs
Kristen McAdams Simon Gratz WR 6-3 180 lbs
Kyle McCord St. Joseph's QB 6-3 185 lbs
Kyle Williams Central Dauphin East OG 6-3 255 lbs
Lane Brannon Harrisburg OT 6-5 300 lbs
Logan Pfeuffer Peters Township QB 6-0 160 lbs
Logan Pfister Chestnut Ridge QB 6-2 170 lbs
Lonnie White Jr. Malvern Prep QB 6-1 190 lbs
Luke Miller Pine-Richland LB 6-2 175 lbs
Luke Persinger Montour QB 6-2 175 lbs
Luke Pierson Elizabethtown WR 6-1 175 lbs
Malachi Bowman Central Dauphin DB 5-10 165 lbs
Malcolm Folk Episcopal Academy DB 6-0 185 lbs
Mario Fontanazza Oil City DT 6-0 270 lbs
Marvin Harrison Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-4 175 lbs
Mason Laubach Berwick DE 6-2 240 lbs
Matt Marshall William Penn Charter S 5-11 170 lbs
Matthew Pajuste Martin Luther King OG 6-2 267 lbs
Max Matolcsy Plum WR 6-1 195 lbs
Max Moyers Lewisburg RB 5-9 170 lbs
Micah Kunkle Quakertown LB 5-11 190 lbs
Micah Passmore Warren S 5-9 155 lbs
Michael Peyton Peters Township RB 5-11 180 lbs
Miguel Jackson Pine-Richland DE 6-1 230 lbs
Mitch Miles Laurel OG 6-4 290 lbs
Nahjee Adams Easton DB 5-10 170 lbs
Nassir Jones Williamsport DE 6-3 215 lbs
Nate Bruce Harrisburg OT 6-5 300 lbs
Nathan Kniss Richland DE 6-2 215 lbs
Nathan Waltman Karns City LB 6-4 225 lbs
Nick Henry Northwestern Lehigh RB 5-11 180 lbs
Nick Santo Wissahickon QB 6-1 175 lbs
Nick Yagodich St. Joseph’s Prep DE 6-3 225 lbs
Nico Flati West Allegheny LB 5-10 170 lbs
Oreck Frazier Abington DB 6-2 190 lbs
Philip Weinseimer New Hope-Solebury QB 6-0 180 lbs
Randy Fizer Jr. Red Lion WR 6-0 155 lbs
Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail RB 5-11 205 lbs
Robert Keth Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs
Rocco Iacino Hickory DE 6-1 215 lbs
Ryan Petrosky Crestwood WR 6-1 175 lbs
Ryan Wills La Salle College OG 6-4 265 lbs
Ryan Wreath William Penn Charter OC 6-3 260 lbs
Sahmir Hagans St. Joseph's WR 5-9 175 lbs
Saint McLeod Imhotep S 6-0 190 lbs
Sam Sykes Cheltenham DB 5-8 175 lbs
Sean McTaggart Lampeter-Strasburg QB 6-1 195 lbs
Shafeek Smith Imhotep DB 5-10 160 lbs
Shane Hartzell Pennridge LB 6-0 200 lbs
Sharif Johnson High School of the Future LB 5-11 185 lbs
Shoes Brinkley Northeast RB 5-9 175 lbs
Steve Smith Mercyhurst Prep WR 6-1 180 lbs
Taelen Brooks Woodland Hills RB 6-1 180 lbs
Tanner Krevokuch Norwin TE 6-4 200 lbs
Taylor Wright-Rawls Central York WR 6-2 165 lbs
Timmy Smith Central Dauphin LB 5-11 185 lbs
Trent Cavanaugh Bentworth LB 5-9 170 lbs
Tyler Merwarth Quakertown WR 6-0 170 lbs
Tyreek Chappell Northeast WR 5-11 164 lbs
Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti S 6-0 175 lbs
Vincent Lear Mount Union LB 5-11 170 lbs
Zachary Belles Sayre OT 6-5 290 lbs
Zachary Gaffin Cheltenham S 5-9 170 lbs
Zaire McLaurin La Salle College S 6-1 180 lbs
Zane Janiszewski Western Wayne LB 5-9 160 lbs
------------------
