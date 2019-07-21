PA Preps takes a look at 155 of our top 175 football players in the Class of 2021. Included below are athletes in alphabetical order.

Aaron Gunn Union Area OT 6-4 305 lbs



Ameer Dudley Central Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs

Andrew Garwo Conwell Egan Catholic RB 5-11 175 lbs

Andrew Yanoshak Bishop Guilfoyle DE 6-3 195 lbs

Anthony Evans Belle Vernon OG 6-2 260 lbs

Anthony Giansante Norwin OG 6-3 270 lbs

Ben Knapp Canton TE 6-4 215 lbs

Ben Schmidt Homer-Center QB 6-0 165 lbs

Bobby Walchak Pottsville DE 6-1 175 lbs

Braden Swineford Midd-West DT 5-11 220 lbs

Brandon Cox Episcopal Academy RB 5-11 175 lbs

Brandon Strausser Governor Mifflin LB 6-0 190 lbs

Brandon Trujillo Waynesboro DL 5-11 245 lbs

Brandt Kightlinger Coudersport DT 6-2 220 lbs

Brendon Bair Bishop McCort LB 6-1 195 lbs

C.J. Dippre Lakeland DE 6-5 245 lbs

Cade Adams Franklin WR 5-11 175 lbs

Caden Schweiger Pine-Richland S 5-11 170 lbs

Caleb Schmitz Warwick S 6-3 180 lbs

Camron Stewart Governor Mifflin LB 6-4 215 lbs

Chad Morningstar Tussey Mountain DE 6-0 215 lbs

Chamor Price Gateway RB 6-2 170 lbs

Charley Rossi South Fayette WR 5-7 150 lbs

Chase Herb Tri-Valley LB 5-10 175 lbs

Chris James Neshaminy RB 5-6 175 lbs

Chris Juchno McDowell QB 6-2 190 lbs

Christian Sapp East Stroudsburg South WR 6-0 185 lbs

Christian Suber Penn Wood DE 6-0 210 lbs

Cole Sebastian Otto-Eldred/Oswayo Valley LB 5-10 145 lbs

Cole Spencer Pine-Richland QB 5-10 180 lbs

Coltin Deery Garnet Valley OG 6-2 260 lbs

Colton Johns Franklin Regional LB 6-2 195 lbs

Corban Hondru Peters Township LB 6-1 220 lbs

Corey Chamberlain Claysburg-Kimmel QB 6-1 155 lbs

Coy Bastian Selinsgrove S 6-0 185 lbs

Cross Douglas Lakeland DT 6-1 265 lbs

Dante Denardo Owen J. Roberts WR 6-1 175 lbs

David Pantelis Upper St. Clair WR 5-10 165 lbs

Davion Rochelle Woodland Hills WR 6-1 170 lbs

De'kzeon Wyche York County Tech RB 5-10 175 lbs

Derik Sauve Cumberland Valley LB 6-0 180 lbs

Diontae Givens Sto-Rox LB 6-0 215 lbs

Dom Sheidy Governor Mifflin DT 6-2 245 lbs

Dorien Ford Baldwin DE 6-4 260 lbs

Dresyn Green State College RB 5-8 160 lbs

Dshaun Seals Imhotep WR 5-8 155 lbs

Dustin Hyde Somerset LB 5-9 155 lbs

Dylan Forbes New Oxford DE 5-10 160 lbs

Eddy Tillman Central Catholic RB 5-7 155 lbs

Eli Jochem Pine-Richland WR 5-11 160 lbs

Elijah Jeudy Northeast DE 6-3 215 lbs

Ethan Adams Lake-Lehman QB 5-10 170 lbs

Gabe Hulslander Kennard-Dale DT 6-2 225 lbs

Gage Schaeffer Mifflin County RB 5-10 170 lbs

Garrett Blake Donegal S 6-0 165 lbs

Gary Satterwhite III Farrell OG 6-2 280 lbs

Gavin Amerman Pen Argyl DB 5-9 150 lbs

Harrison Hayes Pine-Richland OG 6-3 230 lbs

Hayden Keck Coudersport RB 5-9 150 lbs

Hunter Cameron United RB 5-8 160 lbs

Isaiah Rogers Academy Park DE 6-4 230 lbs

Jack Ferguson Pennridge DE 6-0 200 lbs

Jack Howell Bloomsburg QB 6-4 185 lbs

Jack Krug Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs

Jack Pedrosky Franklin Regional DE 6-3 185 lbs

Jacob Horton Souderton LB 5-9 175 lbs

Jacob Shermeyer East Pennsboro RB 5-10 170 lbs

Jahaire Johnson Upper Moreland WR 6-1 165 lbs

Jaheim Williams Cathedral Prep LB 6-0 195 lbs

Jake Hull Notre Dame-Green Pond LB 6-0 225 lbs

Jake Ruppert Great Valley LB 6-0 180 lbs

James Swanson Warren DB 5-10 175 lbs

Jason Henderson Delaware Valley LB 5-11 175 lbs

Javon Mcintyre Imhotep S 6-2 180 lbs

Jeremiah Nixon Exeter Township RB 5-10 205 lbs

Jerry Griffen-Batchler Germantown Academy WR 5-10 165 lbs

Jesse Engle Williams Valley DE 6-0 180 lbs

Jibril Jones Boys' Latin Charter LB 5-11 190 lbs

Joey DeJesus West York Area S 5-8 150 lbs

Joey McCracken Warwick QB 6-2 175 lbs

Jon Luke Peaker Bishop McDevitt RB 5-9 171 lbs

Joseph Jacobson Titusville DE 6-3 220 lbs

Josh Hough Beaver Falls RB 6-2 217 lbs

Josh Syster Purchase Line RB 5-10 180 lbs

Justin Thompson Central Valley DE 6-3 220 lbs

Kaden Lucko Tussey Mountain LB 6-0 150 lbs

Kaleb Brown Wilson DB 5-11 165 lbs

Kayden Riley Danville QB 5-10 150 lbs

Keegan Myrick Bishop Guilfoyle RB 5-11 155 lbs

Keighton Reese Apollo Ridge WR 5-10 160 lbs

Klay Fitzroy Apollo Ridge WR 6-3 185 lbs

Kristen McAdams Simon Gratz WR 6-3 180 lbs

Kyle McCord St. Joseph's QB 6-3 185 lbs

Kyle Williams Central Dauphin East OG 6-3 255 lbs

Lane Brannon Harrisburg OT 6-5 300 lbs

Logan Pfeuffer Peters Township QB 6-0 160 lbs

Logan Pfister Chestnut Ridge QB 6-2 170 lbs

Lonnie White Jr. Malvern Prep QB 6-1 190 lbs

Luke Miller Pine-Richland LB 6-2 175 lbs

Luke Persinger Montour QB 6-2 175 lbs

Luke Pierson Elizabethtown WR 6-1 175 lbs

Malachi Bowman Central Dauphin DB 5-10 165 lbs

Malcolm Folk Episcopal Academy DB 6-0 185 lbs

Mario Fontanazza Oil City DT 6-0 270 lbs

Marvin Harrison Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-4 175 lbs

Mason Laubach Berwick DE 6-2 240 lbs

Matt Marshall William Penn Charter S 5-11 170 lbs

Matthew Pajuste Martin Luther King OG 6-2 267 lbs

Max Matolcsy Plum WR 6-1 195 lbs

Max Moyers Lewisburg RB 5-9 170 lbs

Micah Kunkle Quakertown LB 5-11 190 lbs

Micah Passmore Warren S 5-9 155 lbs

Michael Peyton Peters Township RB 5-11 180 lbs

Miguel Jackson Pine-Richland DE 6-1 230 lbs

Mitch Miles Laurel OG 6-4 290 lbs

Nahjee Adams Easton DB 5-10 170 lbs

Nassir Jones Williamsport DE 6-3 215 lbs

Nate Bruce Harrisburg OT 6-5 300 lbs

Nathan Kniss Richland DE 6-2 215 lbs

Nathan Waltman Karns City LB 6-4 225 lbs

Nick Henry Northwestern Lehigh RB 5-11 180 lbs

Nick Santo Wissahickon QB 6-1 175 lbs

Nick Yagodich St. Joseph’s Prep DE 6-3 225 lbs

Nico Flati West Allegheny LB 5-10 170 lbs

Oreck Frazier Abington DB 6-2 190 lbs

Philip Weinseimer New Hope-Solebury QB 6-0 180 lbs

Randy Fizer Jr. Red Lion WR 6-0 155 lbs

Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail RB 5-11 205 lbs

Robert Keth Brookville QB 5-11 155 lbs

Rocco Iacino Hickory DE 6-1 215 lbs

Ryan Petrosky Crestwood WR 6-1 175 lbs

Ryan Wills La Salle College OG 6-4 265 lbs

Ryan Wreath William Penn Charter OC 6-3 260 lbs

Sahmir Hagans St. Joseph's WR 5-9 175 lbs

Saint McLeod Imhotep S 6-0 190 lbs

Sam Sykes Cheltenham DB 5-8 175 lbs

Sean McTaggart Lampeter-Strasburg QB 6-1 195 lbs

Shafeek Smith Imhotep DB 5-10 160 lbs

Shane Hartzell Pennridge LB 6-0 200 lbs

Sharif Johnson High School of the Future LB 5-11 185 lbs

Shoes Brinkley Northeast RB 5-9 175 lbs

Steve Smith Mercyhurst Prep WR 6-1 180 lbs

Taelen Brooks Woodland Hills RB 6-1 180 lbs

Tanner Krevokuch Norwin TE 6-4 200 lbs

Taylor Wright-Rawls Central York WR 6-2 165 lbs

Timmy Smith Central Dauphin LB 5-11 185 lbs

Trent Cavanaugh Bentworth LB 5-9 170 lbs

Tyler Merwarth Quakertown WR 6-0 170 lbs

Tyreek Chappell Northeast WR 5-11 164 lbs

Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti S 6-0 175 lbs

Vincent Lear Mount Union LB 5-11 170 lbs

Zachary Belles Sayre OT 6-5 290 lbs

Zachary Gaffin Cheltenham S 5-9 170 lbs

Zaire McLaurin La Salle College S 6-1 180 lbs

Zane Janiszewski Western Wayne LB 5-9 160 lbs

