PaPreps - A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 60 High School Basketball Players in '23

PA Preps takes a free look at 50 of our top 60 basketball players in the Class of 2023 in this article now!

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Adam Clark Boys' Latin Charter PG 5-7

Alex Ings Conwell-Egan Catholic WG 6-1

Andrew Miko Portage WF 5-10

Branson Eyer Muncy PG 6-0

Brett Antolick Hazleton WF 6-2

Bryson Kirschner New Brighton WF 6-1

Cadin Olsen Armstrong WG 6-3

Dane Harvey Southern Fulton PF 6-3

Danny Nemitz Mid Valley PG 6-0

Daulton Sellers Salisbury Elk Lick PG 5-8

Davion Hill St. John Neumann PG 6-0

Drew Sechler Mining & Mechanical Institute PG 5-9

Duce Jackson Collegium Charter WF 6-2

Dylan Levis Cumberland Valley PG 5-9

Elijah Hester Paul Robeson PG 5-9

Garrett Harrold Penn Cambria WG 6-2

Haneef Davis Maritime Academy Charter PG 5-8

Horace Simmons La Salle College WF 6-5

Jack Hanna Central Mountain PG 5-11

Jeremy Burda Forest Hills PG 5-11

Jevon Wright Bodine WG 5-11

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Jonathan Byrd J.P. McCaskey WG 5-7

Jordan Hesdon Clarion-Limestone PG 5-9

Jordan Mayer Ringgold PF 6-4

Josh Cameron The Hill School WF 6-6

Josh Franklin Susquehannock WG 5-11

Justin Edwards Imhotep WF 6-6

Keon Dockens Central Dauphin WG 6-0

Keondre Deshields Uniontown WG 6-0

Luke Guth Franklin WG 6-2

Mason Kargo Portage PG 5-10

Matthew Stanley Union Area PG 5-9

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Nafice Fields Bodine C 6-2

Nasir Forrest Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush WG 5-9

Nik Nordberg Fairfield WG 5-9

Nolan Gilbert Cumberland Valley WF 6-4

Richie Preston West Middlesex PF 6-4

Rodney Gallagher Laurel Highlands PG 6-0

Ross Eyer Muncy PF 6-3

Sam Kelly Taylor Allderdice PF 6-3

Savon Sutton York Suburban PG 6-4

Sean Curley Neshaminy PG 5-11

Shemar Wilbank-Acqui Sankofa Freedom Academy PG 6-0

Sizwe Morris-Louis Central PG 5-8

Tasso Sfanos Mars WG 5-8

Travarese Rowe McKeesport WG 6-4

Ty Corbin Conwell-Egan Catholic PG 6-2

Tyshir Tate-Evans Penn Treaty PG 5-11

Vinnie Cugini Aquinas Academy PG 6-0

Will Latuch Rockwood PG 5-10

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!