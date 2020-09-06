PaPreps - A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 100 High School Basketball Players in '22

PA Preps takes a free look at 90 of our top 100 basketball players in the Class of 2022 in this article now!

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Aaron Clark Easton Area WG 6-5

Adam Mcginley Bloomsburg PG 5-9

Adou Thiero Quaker Valley PG 5-10

Alassane Amadou Bishop McDevitt PF 6-9

Alexander Roth Lincoln WG 6-1

Andrew Fagans Academy at Palumbo PG 6-3

Argel Pettit Bayard Rustin PG 6-1

Austin Svencer Westmont Hilltop WF 6-3

Bryce Cunningham Mars PG 6-2

Cayde McCloskey Central Mountain WG 6-4

Chance Westry Trinity WG 6-6

Chris Moncrief The Kiski School WG 6-5

Christian Fermin Pocono Mountain West PF 6-9

Christopher Dvorak Mars PF 6-6

Danny Turchi Oley Valley WG 6-1

Demetrius Lilley Lower Merion C 6-10

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Dereck Lively II Westtown School C 7-0

Devin Carney Butler WG 6-0

Deyishon Miller West Philadelphia WF 6-2

Dinero Washington Collegium Charter PG 5-9

Donovan Hill Central Dauphin WF 6-8

Drew Howard Geibel Catholic WF 6-0

Dylan Pasquerilla Forest Hills PG 5-11

Dylan Rogers Fort Cherry PG 6-1

Dymeir Watts Swenson Arts & Tech PG 5-9

Easton Fulmer Franklin PG 6-0

Eli Yofan Fox Chapel WF 6-0

Eric Ball Fairfield PF 6-3

Gabe Moss The Hill School PF 6-8

Grady Cobb Wyalusing Valley PG 5-11

Hadir Boswell High School of the Future WF 6-4

Hector Tiburcio Antietam PF 6-2

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Hobbs Dill Central Cambria WG 5-10

Isaiah Niemczyk Canton PF 6-4

Jack Gardinier Quaker Valley WG 5-11

Jackson Byer Conemaugh Township WG 5-10

Jacob Beccles Constitution WG 6-3

Jahsir Mason Northeast WF 6-0

Jaiben Walker Cochranton WF 6-3

Jake DiMichele Our Lady of the Sacred Heart PG 6-3

Jalen Franklin Susquehannock PG 5-11

Jameel Brown The Haverford School WG 6-4

Joseph Kambo John Bartram PG 6-0

Joshua Howard Parkway Center City PG 6-0

Joshua Parks Delaware County Christian PG 5-11

JP Dockey Fox Chapel PG 5-11

Justice Williams Roman Catholic WG 6-3

Justin Moore Cheltenham PG 6-1

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Kaden Claar Portage PG 6-0

Kamari Miller Collegium Charter PG 5-9

Kaseem Watson West Catholic Prep WG 6-3

Keith Charney Windber PG 5-11

Khalil Farmer The Shipley School WG 6-3

Lambert Palmer Williamsburg PG 6-0

Logan Almeida Montgomery PG 5-9

Logan Kent Conemaugh Valley PG 5-9

Luka Vranich Lampeter-Strasburg PG 6-1

Maasai Harris Collegium Charter PG 5-11

Markus Frank Quaker Valley WF 6-5

Marquis Ratcliff Nativity BVM WF 6-5

Mason McCarthy Penn Cambria PF 6-4

Mason Nash Bishop McCort WF 6-2

Matt Whysong Chestnut Ridge WG 5-11

Matthew Bennett Union City PG 5-11

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Mello Sanchez Purchase Line WG 5-9

Nasir Edwards Community Academy of Philadelphia WG 5-10

Nasir Griffin West Catholic Prep WF 6-6

Nix Varano La Salle College WG 6-1

Onyekachi Nzeh Upper Darby C 6-11

Paris Boyette Mastery Charter North - Pickett WG 6-1

Pat Gilhool Elizabethtown WF 6-3

Quadir Copeland Friends' Central School PG 6-4

Rhysheen Lloyd Thomas A. Edison WG 6-0

Robert Keys Paul Robeson WG 6-0

Samir Corbin Benjamin Franklin WF 6-4

Sebastian Goldstein Masterman PF 6-3

Shakur Smith Overbrook WG 6-4

Shareef Hall Samuel Fels PF 6-3

Steve Antuono Lincoln PG 5-11

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Tamir Thompson Pocono Mountain East WG 5-11

Thomas Brown Mastery Charter North - Pickett WG 5-11

Thomas Haugh New Oxford PF 6-7

Trent Rozich Richland WF 6-3

Trevor Smulik West Shamokin WG 6-3

Trey Battle Mercyhurst Prep WG 6-0

Trey Martin Boiling Springs WG 6-4

Xzayvier Brown Roman Catholic PG 6-1

Yamair Morrison Mastery Charter South WF 6-2

Zach Schlegel Mars PG 5-10

Zymere Davis West Philadelphia PF 6-3

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!