PaPreps - A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 100 High School Basketball Players in '21

PA Preps takes a free look at 90 of our top 100 basketball players in the Class of 2021 in this article now!

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Aaron Collins Erie First Christian PG 6-0

Aaron Lemon-Warren Archbishop Ryan WF 6-4

Andrew Sullivan St. Joseph PG 5-10

Angel Cruz Hazleton C 6-4

Angelo Reeves Vincentian PF 6-6

Asim Wilson Freire Charter WG 5-10

Austin Kovalcik United PF 6-2

Ben Berdine Warren WF 6-3

Blake Nicholson Turkeyfoot Valley Area PG 6-0

Brison Kisan McKeesport PG 6-3

Caden Beldin Cameron County WG 6-3

Caleb Diehl Northern Bedford County C 6-2

Calvin German Clarion Area WG 6-0

Chad Morningstar Tussey Mountain PF 6-2

Charlie Waid Meadville PG 6-2

Chris Hewey Easton WF 6-0

Christian Bingaman Millersburg PG 5-10

Cole Shergi Burgettstown PG 5-10

Connor Jenkins New Oxford PG 6-0

Connor Moss Plum WF 6-2

Daeshon Shepherd Archbishop Wood Catholic WF 6-5

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Dante Spadafora Our Lady of the Sacred Heart PG 5-11

Daryl Coleman Southern Lehigh WF 6-4

Daunte Wilcott Mercyhurst Prep PG 5-11

David Hill St. John Neumann WG 6-1

Demetrius Butler Ringgold PG 6-0

Derrik Consenza William Tennent PF 6-4

Dylan Greenly Conestoga Christian PG 6-0

Dylan Shea Albert Gallatin PF 6-2

Edward Holland III Friends' Central School WF 6-6

Elijah Sechler Berlin Brothersvalley PG 5-11

Franck Kepnang Westtown School C 6-11

Gabe Dorsey The Hill School WG 6-6

Griffin Barrouk Bayard Rustin WG 6-4

Hayden Callen Clarion-Limestone C 6-4

Hunter Stevens North Star WG 6-0

Hunter Stewart Mount Calvary Christian PF 6-2

Hysier Miller Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic PG 6-2

Jackson Glover Austin PG 5-10

Jalen Warley Westtown School PG 6-5

Jamir Woolford Motivation PG 6-0

Jamison Ahmed New Brighton WF 6-1

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Jayden Rowe Downingtown East WG 6-3

Jaylen Stinson Archbishop Wood Catholic PG 6-0

Jevin Muniz Executive Education WG 6-5

Jimmy MacDonald Neshaminy PF 6-3

John Camden Archbishop Carroll WF 6-7

Jonah Bock McDowell WG 6-2

Jordan Heisey Northern York WG 6-0

Jordan Longino Germantown Academy WG 6-5

Justin Green Pope John Paul II WF 6-5

Karell Watkins Chester WF 6-5

Kegan Hertz Nativity BVM WF 6-6

Keyishon Miller West Philadelphia WF 6-3

Kiko Hall Freire Charter School PG 5-10

Lennon Lindholm DuBois WG 6-2

Levi Orton Allegheny-Clarion Valley WG 6-0

Luke Santo Frazier PG 5-10

Malik Cook-Stephens Chester Charter WG 6-3

Marcus Haswell Laurel PG 5-10

Marcus Randolph Archbishop Wood WG 6-4

Michael Lucarotti Cathedral Prep WG 6-3

Mihali Sfanos Mars WG 6-0

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Muneer Newton Archbishop Wood Catholic WF 6-5

Nate English Albert Gallatin PG 5-10

Nate McGill Northern York WG 6-3

Nisine Poplar Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School WG 6-5

Ny'Mire Little Westtown School WG 6-4

Peyton Mele Hickory WG 6-3

Philip Byriel Perkiomen School PF 6-10

Preston Rainey Portage WF 6-0

Quadir Copeland Gettysburg WF 6-5

Quadir Miller Constitution PG 6-0

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!

Rahdir Hicks Malvern Prep PG 6-0

Rahsool Diggins Archbishop Wood Catholic PG 6-2

Ryan Sinclair Glendale WG 6-1

Ryan Smith Central Dauphin WF 6-3

Sam Haswell Laurel WG 5-11

Sam Sherry Cumberland Valley WF 6-8

Scotty Zoscin Weatherly WG 6-1

Steven Ressler Bedford PG 5-11

Stevie Mitchell Wilson PG 6-1

Symir Preister Sankofa Freedom WG 6-4

Tanner Colflesh Turkeyfoot Valley Area PG 6-0

Tyler O'Connor Mid Valley WG 6-0

Tyler Poznanski Conemaugh Township PG 5-11

Tyreese Watson Bonner-Prendergast PG 6-4

Vince Fyock Shade PG 6-0

Wil Spochart Berlin Brothersvalley PG 6-2

William Jeffress McDowell WF 6-7

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE THE ATHLETES ARE RATED NOW!