Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? PA Preps answers that questions and takes a free look at 125 of the 135 players included in our final rankings. The athletes listed below are in alphabetical order.

Alexzander Pring Seneca LB 6-0 165 lbs



Andrew Bates Newport TE 6-2 180 lbs

Anthony DiFalco Franklin Regional K 5-9 160 lbs

Anthony Ivey Manheim Township WR 6-1 170 lbs

Anthony Jackson Farrell LB 5-9 185 lbs

Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti LB 6-2 210 lbs

Austin Vang Cocalico LB 5-6 160 lbs

Beau Pribula Central York QB 6-2 185 lbs

Brayden Crocker Oil City LB 6-0 210 lbs

Brayden Dunmire Kiski Area LB 5-10 160 lbs

Brayden Horton Sayre QB 5-11 170 lbs

Brock Weimer North Star DE 6-0 180 lbs

Brody Stambaugh West Perry DE 6-1 185 lbs

Bryce Enders Halifax LB 5-10 160 lbs

Bryce Wilson Central Valley S 5-9 155 lbs

Caden Rainey Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley RB 5-7 145 lbs

Cael Black Eisenhower RB 5-7 155 lbs

Caleb Williams Montour LB 5-11 175 lbs

Cam Caldararo Laurel TE 6-1 210 lbs

Camden Brewer York Suburban QB 5-8 165 lbs

Carson Wible Franklin S 5-9 165 lbs

Christian Cacchione Berks Catholic WR 5-11 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Colby Kuhns Bethlehem Center QB 5-8 145 lbs

Cole Stobo Bloomsburg DE 6-1 250 lbs

Cole Weightman Belle Vernon LB 6-2 195 lbs

Connor Antoszeski Hopewell LB 5-10 170 lbs

Corey Wise West Greene LB 5-11 175 lbs

Curtis Hovis Grove City LB 5-8 160 lbs

Dallas Griess Williamsport QB 5-9 160 lbs

Damian Falcone Radnor LB 5-10 175 lbs

Damian Garcia Saucon Valley RB 5-9 170 lbs

Daniel Mueller Lancaster Catholic K 5-8 150 lbs

Daniel Shoch Selinsgrove QB 6-3 205 lbs

Dante Mahaffey Saucon Valley QB 5-10 150 lbs

Darron Miller Chester DB 6-1 165 lbs

Derek Berlitz Notre Dame-Green Pond DB 6-2 175 lbs

Dhamir McDonaugh Imhotep Charter RB 5-10 190 lbs

Dillon Wakefield Big Spring LB 5-10 155 lbs

Dj Noland Kennard-Dale DB 5-8 165 lbs

Dominic Caruso Twin Valley RB 5-7 160 lbs

Dustin Mcmullen Franklin DT 6-0 270 lbs

Elliott Good Cowanesque Valley LB 5-8 160 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Emmanuel Sia Bishop McDevitt WR 5-9 165 lbs

Enai White Imhotep Charter TE 6-5 225 lbs

Ethan Dominick Lewisburg WR 5-10 175 lbs

Ethan Kohler Perkiomen Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs

Ethan Yoder North Star DE 5-11 175 lbs

Gabe Finale Seton LaSalle RB 5-7 170 lbs

Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia Area RB 5-7 165 lbs

Gavin Miller West Allegheny QB 6-0 175 lbs

Gregory Klingensmith Apollo Ridge DE 6-4 220 lbs

Hunter Wolfgang Williams Valley DE 6-1 155 lbs

Ike White St. Joseph 's WR 5-11 160 lbs

Isaac Eckley Thomas Jefferson LB 5-11 165 lbs

Isaac Witmer Blairsville WR 5-11 185 lbs

J.R. Strauss Exeter Township LB 6-0 175 lbs

Jackson Pryts Hickory LB 6-3 180 lbs

Jacob Condo Juniata QB 5-10 185 lbs

Jacob Shull Trinity DB 5-10 160 lbs

Jaiman Holden Farrell DT 6-3 255 lbs

Jayce Reck Mount Union S 5-10 160 lbs

Jayvon Holt Serra Catholic WR 5-9 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Jeremy Whitehead Philipsburg-Osceola LB 6-4 180 lbs

Jewlius Barnes Freeport S 5-11 195 lbs

Joe Mansfield Redbank Valley DE 6-2 175 lbs

Jonah Hillegass Chestnut Ridge LB 6-1 155 lbs

Jordan Blauch Palmyra DT 6-2 200 lbs

Josh Pelusi Franklin Regional DT 5-11 300 lbs

Justin Walbeck Homer-Center LB 5-10 165 lbs

Kade Sottolano Cowanesque Valley DE 5-11 205 lbs

Kaden King Octorara Area DE 5-10 190 lbs

Karter Peacock Jersey Shore LB 6-1 175 lbs

Keenan Nelson Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-0 190 lbs

Kellan Stahl Richland RB 5-11 180 lbs

Ken Talley Northeast DE 6-2 185 lbs

Kendrel Marino Southern Huntingdon County RB 5-7 165 lbs

Kolten Szymusiak Blacklick Valley WR 5-9 160 lbs

Leonardo Haros Wyoming Area RB 5-8 150 lbs

Logan Smedley Warrior Run LB 5-8 195 lbs

Lucas Heydt Palmerton LB 5-9 165 lbs

Luke Angstadt Cocalico LB 5-6 160 lbs

Luke Williams Eastern Lebanon County RB 6-1 175 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Maddox Truschel Fort Cherry QB 5-11 155 lbs

Mario Easterly Bishop McDevitt WR 6-0 175 lbs

Matt Frame Northern Lehigh LB 5-9 170 lbs

Maurice Sampson-Schulter Fox Chapel LB 5-8 160 lbs

Max Madden Shamokin Area RB 5-7 165 lbs

Mehki Flowers Steelton-Highspire WR 6-1 185 lbs

Mercury Swaim Bedford WR 5-9 160 lbs

Micah Kimbrough Hopewell LB 6-0 200 lbs

Micah Walizer Central Mountain LB 5-11 190 lbs

Mike Trainor Octorara Area RB 5-6 150 lbs

Mikey Smith East Allegheny WR 5-9 165 lbs

Nick Khimoain Lower Moreland DT 5-8 175 lbs

Nick Singleton Governor Mifflin RB 5-11 185 lbs

Oliver Billotte Clearfield LB 6-4 220 lbs

Patrick Gilhool Elizabethtown DB 6-1 170 lbs

Paul Hance Chambersburg K 5-10 150 lbs

Paul Pearson Serra Catholic DE 5-10 185 lbs

Peyton Stadler Fairfield LB 5-11 175 lbs

Rhyan Defrain Bloomsburg DT 5-10 255 lbs

Ron Blake East Stroudsburg South RB 5-11 215 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Ryan Wood Franklin DT 6-1 250 lbs

Samuel Brown La Salle College RB 6-2 180 lbs

Sean Fitzsimmons Central Valley DE 6-3 270 lbs

Sean Taylor Newport QB 5-9 150 lbs

Sincere McFarlin Blairsville RB 5-8 165 lbs

Stephan Spolski Schuylkill Haven DB 6-0 180 lbs

Taidon Strickland Farrell DB 5-10 165 lbs

Tate Lindermuth Brookville QB 5-8 155 lbs

Teague Hoover Selinsgrove DB 5-9 150 lbs

Teddy Crossley Interboro LB 5-8 175 lbs

Thad Gray Western Beaver QB 5-9 160 lbs

Travis Cooney Smethport LB 5-10 175 lbs

Tre Davis Phoenixville DB 5-10 160 lbs

Trent Martin Juniata LB 5-10 180 lbs

Trevor Amorim Northern Lehigh DB 5-8 150 lbs

Trey Freeman Twin Valley WR 5-6 150 lbs

Tristan Waldier Yough DB 6-0 180 lbs

Ty Nixon Muncy RB 5-8 160 lbs

Tyler Armstrong Pine-Richland DT 5-11 260 lbs

Tyler Swartz Valley View DT 6-3 250 lbs

William Robinson IV High School of the Future RB 5-7 165 lbs

Wyatt Barzak Cochranton DB 6-0 165 lbs

Zack Gillen Wilson Area WR 5-8 150 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

------------------