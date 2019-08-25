News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 135 Football Players in 2022

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? PA Preps answers that questions and takes a free look at 125 of the 135 players included in our final rankings. The athletes listed below are in alphabetical order.

Alexzander Pring Seneca LB 6-0 165 lbs

Andrew Bates Newport TE 6-2 180 lbs

Anthony DiFalco Franklin Regional K 5-9 160 lbs

Anthony Ivey Manheim Township WR 6-1 170 lbs

Anthony Jackson Farrell LB 5-9 185 lbs

Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti LB 6-2 210 lbs

Austin Vang Cocalico LB 5-6 160 lbs

Beau Pribula Central York QB 6-2 185 lbs

Brayden Crocker Oil City LB 6-0 210 lbs

Brayden Dunmire Kiski Area LB 5-10 160 lbs

Brayden Horton Sayre QB 5-11 170 lbs

Brock Weimer North Star DE 6-0 180 lbs

Brody Stambaugh West Perry DE 6-1 185 lbs

Bryce Enders Halifax LB 5-10 160 lbs

Bryce Wilson Central Valley S 5-9 155 lbs

Caden Rainey Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley RB 5-7 145 lbs

Cael Black Eisenhower RB 5-7 155 lbs

Caleb Williams Montour LB 5-11 175 lbs

Cam Caldararo Laurel TE 6-1 210 lbs

Camden Brewer York Suburban QB 5-8 165 lbs

Carson Wible Franklin S 5-9 165 lbs

Christian Cacchione Berks Catholic WR 5-11 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Colby Kuhns Bethlehem Center QB 5-8 145 lbs

Cole Stobo Bloomsburg DE 6-1 250 lbs

Cole Weightman Belle Vernon LB 6-2 195 lbs

Connor Antoszeski Hopewell LB 5-10 170 lbs

Corey Wise West Greene LB 5-11 175 lbs

Curtis Hovis Grove City LB 5-8 160 lbs

Dallas Griess Williamsport QB 5-9 160 lbs

Damian Falcone Radnor LB 5-10 175 lbs

Damian Garcia Saucon Valley RB 5-9 170 lbs

Daniel Mueller Lancaster Catholic K 5-8 150 lbs

Daniel Shoch Selinsgrove QB 6-3 205 lbs

Dante Mahaffey Saucon Valley QB 5-10 150 lbs

Darron Miller Chester DB 6-1 165 lbs

Derek Berlitz Notre Dame-Green Pond DB 6-2 175 lbs

Dhamir McDonaugh Imhotep Charter RB 5-10 190 lbs

Dillon Wakefield Big Spring LB 5-10 155 lbs

Dj Noland Kennard-Dale DB 5-8 165 lbs

Dominic Caruso Twin Valley RB 5-7 160 lbs

Dustin Mcmullen Franklin DT 6-0 270 lbs

Elliott Good Cowanesque Valley LB 5-8 160 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Emmanuel Sia Bishop McDevitt WR 5-9 165 lbs

Enai White Imhotep Charter TE 6-5 225 lbs

Ethan Dominick Lewisburg WR 5-10 175 lbs

Ethan Kohler Perkiomen Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs

Ethan Yoder North Star DE 5-11 175 lbs

Gabe Finale Seton LaSalle RB 5-7 170 lbs

Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia Area RB 5-7 165 lbs

Gavin Miller West Allegheny QB 6-0 175 lbs

Gregory Klingensmith Apollo Ridge DE 6-4 220 lbs

Hunter Wolfgang Williams Valley DE 6-1 155 lbs

Ike White St. Joseph 's WR 5-11 160 lbs

Isaac Eckley Thomas Jefferson LB 5-11 165 lbs

Isaac Witmer Blairsville WR 5-11 185 lbs

J.R. Strauss Exeter Township LB 6-0 175 lbs

Jackson Pryts Hickory LB 6-3 180 lbs

Jacob Condo Juniata QB 5-10 185 lbs

Jacob Shull Trinity DB 5-10 160 lbs

Jaiman Holden Farrell DT 6-3 255 lbs

Jayce Reck Mount Union S 5-10 160 lbs

Jayvon Holt Serra Catholic WR 5-9 165 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Jeremy Whitehead Philipsburg-Osceola LB 6-4 180 lbs

Jewlius Barnes Freeport S 5-11 195 lbs

Joe Mansfield Redbank Valley DE 6-2 175 lbs

Jonah Hillegass Chestnut Ridge LB 6-1 155 lbs

Jordan Blauch Palmyra DT 6-2 200 lbs

Josh Pelusi Franklin Regional DT 5-11 300 lbs

Justin Walbeck Homer-Center LB 5-10 165 lbs

Kade Sottolano Cowanesque Valley DE 5-11 205 lbs

Kaden King Octorara Area DE 5-10 190 lbs

Karter Peacock Jersey Shore LB 6-1 175 lbs

Keenan Nelson Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-0 190 lbs

Kellan Stahl Richland RB 5-11 180 lbs

Ken Talley Northeast DE 6-2 185 lbs

Kendrel Marino Southern Huntingdon County RB 5-7 165 lbs

Kolten Szymusiak Blacklick Valley WR 5-9 160 lbs

Leonardo Haros Wyoming Area RB 5-8 150 lbs

Logan Smedley Warrior Run LB 5-8 195 lbs

Lucas Heydt Palmerton LB 5-9 165 lbs

Luke Angstadt Cocalico LB 5-6 160 lbs

Luke Williams Eastern Lebanon County RB 6-1 175 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Maddox Truschel Fort Cherry QB 5-11 155 lbs

Mario Easterly Bishop McDevitt WR 6-0 175 lbs

Matt Frame Northern Lehigh LB 5-9 170 lbs

Maurice Sampson-Schulter Fox Chapel LB 5-8 160 lbs

Max Madden Shamokin Area RB 5-7 165 lbs

Mehki Flowers Steelton-Highspire WR 6-1 185 lbs

Mercury Swaim Bedford WR 5-9 160 lbs

Micah Kimbrough Hopewell LB 6-0 200 lbs

Micah Walizer Central Mountain LB 5-11 190 lbs

Mike Trainor Octorara Area RB 5-6 150 lbs

Mikey Smith East Allegheny WR 5-9 165 lbs

Nick Khimoain Lower Moreland DT 5-8 175 lbs

Nick Singleton Governor Mifflin RB 5-11 185 lbs

Oliver Billotte Clearfield LB 6-4 220 lbs

Patrick Gilhool Elizabethtown DB 6-1 170 lbs

Paul Hance Chambersburg K 5-10 150 lbs

Paul Pearson Serra Catholic DE 5-10 185 lbs

Peyton Stadler Fairfield LB 5-11 175 lbs

Rhyan Defrain Bloomsburg DT 5-10 255 lbs

Ron Blake East Stroudsburg South RB 5-11 215 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

Ryan Wood Franklin DT 6-1 250 lbs

Samuel Brown La Salle College RB 6-2 180 lbs

Sean Fitzsimmons Central Valley DE 6-3 270 lbs

Sean Taylor Newport QB 5-9 150 lbs

Sincere McFarlin Blairsville RB 5-8 165 lbs

Stephan Spolski Schuylkill Haven DB 6-0 180 lbs

Taidon Strickland Farrell DB 5-10 165 lbs

Tate Lindermuth Brookville QB 5-8 155 lbs

Teague Hoover Selinsgrove DB 5-9 150 lbs

Teddy Crossley Interboro LB 5-8 175 lbs

Thad Gray Western Beaver QB 5-9 160 lbs

Travis Cooney Smethport LB 5-10 175 lbs

Tre Davis Phoenixville DB 5-10 160 lbs

Trent Martin Juniata LB 5-10 180 lbs

Trevor Amorim Northern Lehigh DB 5-8 150 lbs

Trey Freeman Twin Valley WR 5-6 150 lbs

Tristan Waldier Yough DB 6-0 180 lbs

Ty Nixon Muncy RB 5-8 160 lbs

Tyler Armstrong Pine-Richland DT 5-11 260 lbs

Tyler Swartz Valley View DT 6-3 250 lbs

William Robinson IV High School of the Future RB 5-7 165 lbs

Wyatt Barzak Cochranton DB 6-0 165 lbs

Zack Gillen Wilson Area WR 5-8 150 lbs

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE RANKINGS!

------------------

Vxscyzlyyhxqn1p7w4z2

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2019 Conference Previews

Western Pennsylvania - 8/19

WPIAL 1A Big Seven - 8/20

WPIAL 6A - 8/21

Wyoming Valley 1 - 8/22

Wyoming Valley 2 - 8/19

Wyoming Valley 3 - 8/20

York-Adams 1 - 8/21

York-Adams 2 - 8/22

York-Adams 3 - 8/23

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Schuylkill 1

Schuylkill 2

Suburban One National

Tri Valley

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Philadelphia Catholic - Blue

Philadelphia Catholic - Red

Philadelphia Public - American

Philadelphia Public - Independence

Philadelphia Public - Liberty

Philadelphia Public - National

WPIAL 1A Eastern

WPIAL 1A Tri-County South

WPIAL 2A Allegheny

WPIAL 2A Century

WPIAL 2A Midwestern

WPIAL 2A Three Rivers

WPIAL 3A Beaver Valley

WPIAL 3A Interstate

WPIAL 4A Big Nine

WPIAL 4A Northwest Eight

WPIAL 5A Allegheny Eight

WPIAL 5A Big East

WPIAL 5A Northern

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern Tier Small

Northern Tier Large

Mid-Penn Capital

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mountain

Inter-County

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Heritage

Inter-Academic

Lackawanna 1

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Heartland III

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Heartland I

Heartland II

Eastern Pennsylvania South

Eastern Pennsylvania North

Delaware Valley

District 9 - Large

District 9 - Small North

District 9 - Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Colonial

Ches-Mont - Americanl

Ches-Mont - National

2019 Preseason All State Teams

Elite, First Team Offense - 8/20

Elite, First Team Defense

Elite, Second Team Offense

Elite, Second Team Defense

5A, First Team Offense

4A, First Team Offense

3A, First Team Offense

2A, First Team Offense

1A, First Team Offense

6A, First Team Defense

5A, First Team Defense

4A, First Team Defense

3A, First Team Defense

2A, First Team Defense

1A, First Team Defense

6A, First Team Offense

5A, Second Team Offense

4A, Second Team Offense

3A, Second Team Offense

2A, Second Team Offense

1A, Second Team Offense

5A, Second Team Defense

4A, Second Team Defense

3A, Second Team Defense

2A, Second Team Defense

1A, Second Team Defense

Elite, Third Team Offense

Elite, Third Team Defense

6A, Second Team Offense

5A, Third Team Offense

5A, Third Team Defense

4A, Third Team Defense

3A, Third Team Defense

Elite, Fourth Team Offense

Elite, Fourth Team Defense

6A, Second Team Defense

Elite, Fifth Team Offense

Elite, Fifth Team Defense

4A, Third Team Defense

3A, Third Team Offense

6A, Third Team Defense

6A, Third Team Offense

2A, Third Team Defense

2A, Third Team Offense

1A, Third Team Defense

1A, Third Team Offense

2019 Preseason Team Rankings

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Top Class of 2021 Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Guards

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Defensive Tackles

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Top Player Database

Top Returning Players by Conference - Defense

WPIAL 3A Interstate

WPIAL 4A Big Nine

WPIAL 4A Northwest Eight

WPIAL 5A Allegheny Eight

WPIAL 5A Big East

WPIAL 5A Northern

WPIAL 6A

Wyoming Valley 1

Wyoming Valley 2

Wyoming Valley 3

York-Adams 1

York-Adams 2

York-Adams 3

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Tri-Valley

WPIAL 1A Big Seven

WPIAL 1A Eastern

WPIAL 2A Three Rivers

WPIAL 3A Beaver Valley

WPIAL 1A Tri-County South

WPIAL 2A Allegheny

WPIAL 2A Century

WPIAL 2A Midwestern

Phil Public National

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Schuylkill 1

Schuylkill 2

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Northern Tier - Large

Northern Tier - Small

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn - Capital

Mid-Penn - Colonial

Mid-Penn - Commonwealth

Mid-Penn - Keystone

Mountain

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania - North

Eastern Pennsylvania - South

Delaware Valley

District 9 - Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont - American

Ches-Mont - National

Colonial

Top Juniors (Class of 2020)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Fullbacks

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Top Player Database

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Returning Players by Conference - Offense

WPIAL 3A Interstate

WPIAL 4A Big Nine

WPIAL 4A Northwest Eight

WPIAL 5A Allegheny Eight

WPIAL 5A Big East

WPIAL 5A Northern

WPIAL 6A

Wyoming Valley 1

Wyoming Valley 2

Wyoming Valley 3

York-Adams 1

York-Adams 2

York-Adams 3

Suburban One American

Suburban One Continental

Suburban One National

Tri-Valley

WPIAL 1A Big Seven

WPIAL 1A Eastern

WPIAL 2A Three Rivers

WPIAL 3A Beaver Valley

WPIAL 1A Tri-County South

WPIAL 2A Allegheny

WPIAL 2A Century

WPIAL 2A Midwestern

Phil Public National

Pioneer Frontier

Pioneer Liberty

Pittsburgh City

Schuylkill 1

Schuylkill 2

Philadelphia Catholic Blue

Philadelphia Catholic Red

Philadelphia Public American

Philadelphia Public Independence

Philadelphia Public Liberty

Northern Tier - Large

Northern Tier - Small

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 3

Lackawanna 4

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn Capital

Mid-Penn Colonial

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mid-Penn - Keystone

Mountain

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Lackawanna 1

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

District 10 Region 7

District 10 Region 8

Eastern Pennsylvania - North

Eastern Pennsylvania - South

Delaware Valley

District 9 - Large

District 9 Small North

District 9 Small South

District 10 Region 1

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont - American

Ches-Mont - National

Colonial

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2020

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Database

Postseason Honors

Sophomore Punter of the Year

Sophomore Kicker of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year

Sophomore Linebacker of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year

Sophomore Running Back of the Year

Sophomore Quarterback of the Year

Junior Punter of the Year

Junior Kicker of the Year

Junior Defensive Back of the Year

Junior Linebacker of the Year

Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Wide Receiver of the Year

Junior Running Back of the Year

Junior Quarterback of the Year

Punter of the Year

Quarterback of the Year

Wide Receiver of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Linebacker of the Year

Defensive Back of the Year

Kicker of the Year

Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Running Back of the Year

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}