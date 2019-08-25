A Free Look at Pennsylvania's Top 135 Football Players in 2022
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? PA Preps answers that questions and takes a free look at 125 of the 135 players included in our final rankings. The athletes listed below are in alphabetical order.
Alexzander Pring Seneca LB 6-0 165 lbs
Andrew Bates Newport TE 6-2 180 lbs
Anthony DiFalco Franklin Regional K 5-9 160 lbs
Anthony Ivey Manheim Township WR 6-1 170 lbs
Anthony Jackson Farrell LB 5-9 185 lbs
Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti LB 6-2 210 lbs
Austin Vang Cocalico LB 5-6 160 lbs
Beau Pribula Central York QB 6-2 185 lbs
Brayden Crocker Oil City LB 6-0 210 lbs
Brayden Dunmire Kiski Area LB 5-10 160 lbs
Brayden Horton Sayre QB 5-11 170 lbs
Brock Weimer North Star DE 6-0 180 lbs
Brody Stambaugh West Perry DE 6-1 185 lbs
Bryce Enders Halifax LB 5-10 160 lbs
Bryce Wilson Central Valley S 5-9 155 lbs
Caden Rainey Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley RB 5-7 145 lbs
Cael Black Eisenhower RB 5-7 155 lbs
Caleb Williams Montour LB 5-11 175 lbs
Cam Caldararo Laurel TE 6-1 210 lbs
Camden Brewer York Suburban QB 5-8 165 lbs
Carson Wible Franklin S 5-9 165 lbs
Christian Cacchione Berks Catholic WR 5-11 165 lbs
Colby Kuhns Bethlehem Center QB 5-8 145 lbs
Cole Stobo Bloomsburg DE 6-1 250 lbs
Cole Weightman Belle Vernon LB 6-2 195 lbs
Connor Antoszeski Hopewell LB 5-10 170 lbs
Corey Wise West Greene LB 5-11 175 lbs
Curtis Hovis Grove City LB 5-8 160 lbs
Dallas Griess Williamsport QB 5-9 160 lbs
Damian Falcone Radnor LB 5-10 175 lbs
Damian Garcia Saucon Valley RB 5-9 170 lbs
Daniel Mueller Lancaster Catholic K 5-8 150 lbs
Daniel Shoch Selinsgrove QB 6-3 205 lbs
Dante Mahaffey Saucon Valley QB 5-10 150 lbs
Darron Miller Chester DB 6-1 165 lbs
Derek Berlitz Notre Dame-Green Pond DB 6-2 175 lbs
Dhamir McDonaugh Imhotep Charter RB 5-10 190 lbs
Dillon Wakefield Big Spring LB 5-10 155 lbs
Dj Noland Kennard-Dale DB 5-8 165 lbs
Dominic Caruso Twin Valley RB 5-7 160 lbs
Dustin Mcmullen Franklin DT 6-0 270 lbs
Elliott Good Cowanesque Valley LB 5-8 160 lbs
Emmanuel Sia Bishop McDevitt WR 5-9 165 lbs
Enai White Imhotep Charter TE 6-5 225 lbs
Ethan Dominick Lewisburg WR 5-10 175 lbs
Ethan Kohler Perkiomen Valley QB 6-0 165 lbs
Ethan Yoder North Star DE 5-11 175 lbs
Gabe Finale Seton LaSalle RB 5-7 170 lbs
Gavin Garcia Southern Columbia Area RB 5-7 165 lbs
Gavin Miller West Allegheny QB 6-0 175 lbs
Gregory Klingensmith Apollo Ridge DE 6-4 220 lbs
Hunter Wolfgang Williams Valley DE 6-1 155 lbs
Ike White St. Joseph 's WR 5-11 160 lbs
Isaac Eckley Thomas Jefferson LB 5-11 165 lbs
Isaac Witmer Blairsville WR 5-11 185 lbs
J.R. Strauss Exeter Township LB 6-0 175 lbs
Jackson Pryts Hickory LB 6-3 180 lbs
Jacob Condo Juniata QB 5-10 185 lbs
Jacob Shull Trinity DB 5-10 160 lbs
Jaiman Holden Farrell DT 6-3 255 lbs
Jayce Reck Mount Union S 5-10 160 lbs
Jayvon Holt Serra Catholic WR 5-9 165 lbs
Jeremy Whitehead Philipsburg-Osceola LB 6-4 180 lbs
Jewlius Barnes Freeport S 5-11 195 lbs
Joe Mansfield Redbank Valley DE 6-2 175 lbs
Jonah Hillegass Chestnut Ridge LB 6-1 155 lbs
Jordan Blauch Palmyra DT 6-2 200 lbs
Josh Pelusi Franklin Regional DT 5-11 300 lbs
Justin Walbeck Homer-Center LB 5-10 165 lbs
Kade Sottolano Cowanesque Valley DE 5-11 205 lbs
Kaden King Octorara Area DE 5-10 190 lbs
Karter Peacock Jersey Shore LB 6-1 175 lbs
Keenan Nelson Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-0 190 lbs
Kellan Stahl Richland RB 5-11 180 lbs
Ken Talley Northeast DE 6-2 185 lbs
Kendrel Marino Southern Huntingdon County RB 5-7 165 lbs
Kolten Szymusiak Blacklick Valley WR 5-9 160 lbs
Leonardo Haros Wyoming Area RB 5-8 150 lbs
Logan Smedley Warrior Run LB 5-8 195 lbs
Lucas Heydt Palmerton LB 5-9 165 lbs
Luke Angstadt Cocalico LB 5-6 160 lbs
Luke Williams Eastern Lebanon County RB 6-1 175 lbs
Maddox Truschel Fort Cherry QB 5-11 155 lbs
Mario Easterly Bishop McDevitt WR 6-0 175 lbs
Matt Frame Northern Lehigh LB 5-9 170 lbs
Maurice Sampson-Schulter Fox Chapel LB 5-8 160 lbs
Max Madden Shamokin Area RB 5-7 165 lbs
Mehki Flowers Steelton-Highspire WR 6-1 185 lbs
Mercury Swaim Bedford WR 5-9 160 lbs
Micah Kimbrough Hopewell LB 6-0 200 lbs
Micah Walizer Central Mountain LB 5-11 190 lbs
Mike Trainor Octorara Area RB 5-6 150 lbs
Mikey Smith East Allegheny WR 5-9 165 lbs
Nick Khimoain Lower Moreland DT 5-8 175 lbs
Nick Singleton Governor Mifflin RB 5-11 185 lbs
Oliver Billotte Clearfield LB 6-4 220 lbs
Patrick Gilhool Elizabethtown DB 6-1 170 lbs
Paul Hance Chambersburg K 5-10 150 lbs
Paul Pearson Serra Catholic DE 5-10 185 lbs
Peyton Stadler Fairfield LB 5-11 175 lbs
Rhyan Defrain Bloomsburg DT 5-10 255 lbs
Ron Blake East Stroudsburg South RB 5-11 215 lbs
Ryan Wood Franklin DT 6-1 250 lbs
Samuel Brown La Salle College RB 6-2 180 lbs
Sean Fitzsimmons Central Valley DE 6-3 270 lbs
Sean Taylor Newport QB 5-9 150 lbs
Sincere McFarlin Blairsville RB 5-8 165 lbs
Stephan Spolski Schuylkill Haven DB 6-0 180 lbs
Taidon Strickland Farrell DB 5-10 165 lbs
Tate Lindermuth Brookville QB 5-8 155 lbs
Teague Hoover Selinsgrove DB 5-9 150 lbs
Teddy Crossley Interboro LB 5-8 175 lbs
Thad Gray Western Beaver QB 5-9 160 lbs
Travis Cooney Smethport LB 5-10 175 lbs
Tre Davis Phoenixville DB 5-10 160 lbs
Trent Martin Juniata LB 5-10 180 lbs
Trevor Amorim Northern Lehigh DB 5-8 150 lbs
Trey Freeman Twin Valley WR 5-6 150 lbs
Tristan Waldier Yough DB 6-0 180 lbs
Ty Nixon Muncy RB 5-8 160 lbs
Tyler Armstrong Pine-Richland DT 5-11 260 lbs
Tyler Swartz Valley View DT 6-3 250 lbs
William Robinson IV High School of the Future RB 5-7 165 lbs
Wyatt Barzak Cochranton DB 6-0 165 lbs
Zack Gillen Wilson Area WR 5-8 150 lbs
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2019 Conference Previews
Western Pennsylvania - 8/19
WPIAL 1A Big Seven - 8/20
WPIAL 6A - 8/21
Wyoming Valley 1 - 8/22
Wyoming Valley 2 - 8/19
Wyoming Valley 3 - 8/20
York-Adams 1 - 8/21
York-Adams 2 - 8/22
York-Adams 3 - 8/23
Philadelphia Public - American
Philadelphia Public - Independence
Philadelphia Public - National
2019 Preseason All State Teams
Elite, First Team Offense - 8/20
2019 Preseason Team Rankings
Top Class of 2021 Players
Top Returning Players by Conference - Defense
Philadelphia Public Independence
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021
Top Returning Players by Conference - Offense
Philadelphia Public Independence
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2020
Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)
Postseason Honors
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year