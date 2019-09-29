Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!



See our game by game predictions now!

Academy at Palumbo vs. Kensington

Beaver Falls vs. Keystone Oaks

Bedford vs. Chestnut Ridge

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Meyersdale

Bethlehem Catholic vs. East Stroudsburg South

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Richland

Blue Mountain vs. Jim Thorpe

California vs. West Greene

Cathedral Prep vs. McDowell

Central Bucks East vs. Central Bucks West

Central Columbia vs. South Williamsport

Chester vs. Penn Wood

Clarion Area vs. Ridgway/Johnsonburg

Danville vs. Montoursville

Downingtown West vs. Downingtown East

Franklin Regional vs. Gateway

Freedom vs. Easton Area

Harbor Creek vs. Titusville

Harrisburg vs. State College

Jeannette vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Karns City vs. Kane

Kennard-Dale vs. Gettysburg

Kennett vs. East

Keystone vs. Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Knoch vs. South Fayette

Manheim Township vs. Warwick

Marion Center vs. Ligonier Valley

Marple Newtown vs. Ridley

Meadville vs. Oil City

Mifflinburg vs. Loyalsock Township

Milton Hershey vs. Middletown

Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair

New Brighton vs. Freedom Area

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Southern Lehigh

Penns Valley Area vs. Bellefonte

Peters Township vs. Moon Area

Pine Grove vs. Williams Valley

Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Cheltenham

Sayre vs. Canton

Souderton vs. North Penn

Tamaqua vs. North Schuylkill

Thomas Jefferson vs. Central Valley

Tussey Mountain vs. Southern Huntingdon County

Valley View vs. Western Wayne

West Perry vs. Shippensburg

Wyomissing vs. Hamburg

