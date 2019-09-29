Top Week Six Football Games to Watch
Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!
See our game by game predictions now!
Academy at Palumbo vs. Kensington
Beaver Falls vs. Keystone Oaks
Bedford vs. Chestnut Ridge
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Meyersdale
Bethlehem Catholic vs. East Stroudsburg South
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Richland
Blue Mountain vs. Jim Thorpe
California vs. West Greene
Cathedral Prep vs. McDowell
Central Bucks East vs. Central Bucks West
Central Columbia vs. South Williamsport
Chester vs. Penn Wood
Clarion Area vs. Ridgway/Johnsonburg
Danville vs. Montoursville
Downingtown West vs. Downingtown East
Franklin Regional vs. Gateway
Freedom vs. Easton Area
Harbor Creek vs. Titusville
Harrisburg vs. State College
Jeannette vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Karns City vs. Kane
Kennard-Dale vs. Gettysburg
Kennett vs. East
Keystone vs. Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley
Knoch vs. South Fayette
Manheim Township vs. Warwick
Marion Center vs. Ligonier Valley
Marple Newtown vs. Ridley
Meadville vs. Oil City
Mifflinburg vs. Loyalsock Township
Milton Hershey vs. Middletown
Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair
New Brighton vs. Freedom Area
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Southern Lehigh
Penns Valley Area vs. Bellefonte
Peters Township vs. Moon Area
Pine Grove vs. Williams Valley
Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Cheltenham
Sayre vs. Canton
Souderton vs. North Penn
Tamaqua vs. North Schuylkill
Thomas Jefferson vs. Central Valley
Tussey Mountain vs. Southern Huntingdon County
Valley View vs. Western Wayne
West Perry vs. Shippensburg
Wyomissing vs. Hamburg
