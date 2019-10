Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!



See our game by game predictions now!

Bellwood-Antis vs. Tussey Mountain

Berwick vs. Dallas

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Chestnut Ridge

Blue Mountain vs. Pottsville

Brentwood vs. Burgettstown

Brookville vs. Ridgway/Johnsonburg

Central Bucks West vs. Souderton

Coatesville vs. Downingtown West

Conneaut Area vs. Conneaut

Coudersport vs. Smethport

Donegal vs. Lancaster Catholic

East vs. Bayard Rustin

Freedom Area vs. Apollo Ridge

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Cornell

Jersey Shore vs. Bald Eagle Area

Jim Thorpe vs. Tamaqua

Marple Newtown vs. Haverford

McGuffey vs. Avonworth

Meadville vs. Grove City

North Penn vs. Central Bucks South

Northeastern vs. William Penn

Northwestern vs. Reynolds

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Saucon Valley

Peters Township vs. Bethel Park

Pine Grove vs. Upper Dauphin Area

Pope John Paul II vs. Upper Merion Area

Shenango vs. New Brighton

Southern Columbia Area vs. Montoursville

Sto-Rox vs. Laurel

Strath Haven vs. Garnet Valley

Susquehanna Township vs. Cedar Cliff

Upper Moreland vs. Cheltenham

Valley View vs. Scranton

Washington vs. Southmoreland

West Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti

Wilmington vs. Hickory

Wilson vs. Cedar Crest

