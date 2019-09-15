Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!



See our game by game predictions now!

Academy Park vs. Martinsburg

Apollo Ridge vs. Avonworth

Beaver Falls vs. Aliquippa

Bedford vs. Central Cambria

Benedictine vs. Cathedral Prep

Bethel Park vs. Central Catholic

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Nazareth

Brookville vs. Karns City

California vs. Washington

Central Columbia vs. Southern Columbia Area

Chartiers-Houston vs. Sto-Rox

Derry vs. North Catholic

Hickory vs. Greenville

Jeannette vs. Springdale

Kennard-Dale vs. York Suburban

Keystone Oaks vs. Central Valley

Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon

Manheim Township vs. Cocalico

Marion Center vs. Northern Cambria

Marple Newtown vs. Upper Darby

Montoursville vs. Loyalsock Township

North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon

North Hills vs. Peters Township

Olney vs. Boys' Latin Charter

Peddie vs. Archbishop Wood

Penn-Trafford vs. Washington

Reynolds vs. Maplewood

Shady Side Academy vs. Neshannock

Slippery Rock vs. Grove City

Southmoreland vs. Brownsville

State College vs. Chambersburg

Steelton-Highspire vs. Middletown

Tamaqua vs. Blue Mountain

Tunkhannock vs. Wyoming Area

Upper Moreland vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh

Warrior Run vs. Mifflinburg

West Perry vs. Mechanicsburg

William Allen vs. East Stroudsburg South

William Penn Charter vs. Upper Dublin

William Tennent vs. Central Bucks West

Wilmington vs. Conneaut

Windber vs. Berlin Brothersvalley

See our game by game predictions now!

----------------