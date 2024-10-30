Q&A with Punxsutawney Area wide receiver Beau Thomas

in other news
Pennsylvania Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Track State Favorites - AA, Shot Put Boys
PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Faceoff Specialists in 2025
Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2025? PaPreps resolves that question now!
Pennsylvania Softball: Top Utility Players in 2027
Who are the top in-state softball players within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Football: Top Defensive Athletes in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
in other news
Pennsylvania Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Pennsylvania Track State Favorites - AA, Shot Put Boys
PA Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Pennsylvania Lacrosse: Top Faceoff Specialists in 2025
Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2025? PaPreps resolves that question now!