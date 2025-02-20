Q&A with Bishop Guilfoyle running back Taurean Consiglio

PA Preps names the top returning players for this conference for the 2025 season now!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players overall in the Class of 2026?
Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2025? PA Preps answers that question now!
PA Preps caught up with Punxsutawney Area wide receiver Logan Moore in this article now!
PA Preps names the top returning players for this conference for the 2025 season now!
PA Preps names the top returning players for this conference for the 2025 season now!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players overall in the Class of 2026?
Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2025? PA Preps answers that question now!