Published Oct 9, 2024
Pennsylvania Softball: Top Prospect Database in 2026
Lucas Feddersen  •  PaPreps
Who are the top in-state softball players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!

-----------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position (2026)

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers - 10/7

Utility Players - 10/8

Database - 10/9

Top Players by Position (2025)

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Utility Players

Database

