Pennsylvania High School Football - Top 10 Rankings (10/28)
PA Preps ranks the top ten teams in all six classes now!
Class 6A
1.) St. Joseph’s Prep 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) Coatesville 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3.) North Allegheny 10-0 (Previous: # 5 )
4.) North Penn 10-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5.) Garnet Valley 10-0 (Previous: # 6 )
6.) Harrisburg 9-1 (Previous: # 8 )
7.) Downingtown West 9-1 (Previous: # 9 )
8.) Pine-Richland 8-2 (Previous: # 3 )
9.) State College 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10.) Emmaus 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 5A
1.) Gateway 10-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) Manheim Central 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3.) Malvern Prep 9-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4.) Penn Hills 10-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5.) Mars 9-1 (Previous: # 6 )
6.) William Penn 9-1 (Previous: # 7 )
7.) Oil City 9-1 (Previous: # 8 )
8.) Penn Wood 9-1 (Previous: # 9 )
9.) Shippensburg 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )
10.) Upper Dublin 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 4A
1.) Valley View 10-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) Bishop McDevitt 9-1 (Previous: # 2 )
3.) Boys' Latin Charter 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4.) Clearfield 10-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5.) Berks Catholic 8-2 (Previous: # 5 )
6.) Imhotep Charter 6-2 (Previous: # 6 )
7.) Thomas Jefferson 9-0 (Previous: # 9 )
8.) South Fayette 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )
9.) Belle Vernon 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10.) Dallas 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 3A
1.) Conwell-Egan 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )
2.) Mercyhurst Prep 9-0 (Previous: # 3 )
3.) Scranton Prep 9-1 (Previous: # 4 )
4.) Grove City 9-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5.) Lancaster Catholic 10-0 (Previous: # 6 )
6.) Aliquippa 9-1 (Previous: # 1 )
7.) Middletown 9-1 (Previous: # 8 )
8.) Wyoming Area 10-0 (Previous: # 9 )
9.) Jim Thorpe 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )
10.) Notre Dame-Green Pond 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 2A
1.) Southern Columbia 10-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) Ligonier Valley 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3.) Wilmington 8-1 (Previous: # 3 )
4.) Shady Side Academy 9-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5.) York Catholic 10-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6.) Richland 10-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7.) West Catholic 8-2 (Previous: # 7 )
8.) Burgettstown 9-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9.) Bellwood-Antis 9-1 (Previous: # 9 )
10.) Upper Dauphin 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )
Class 1A
1.) Farrell 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2.) Jeannette 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3.) Our Lady of Sacred Heart 9-1 (Previous: # 4 )
4.) Rochester 9-1 (Previous: # 5 )
5.) Smethport 9-0 (Previous: # 7 )
6.) Lackawanna Trail 9-1 (Previous: # 8 )
7.) Clairton 8-1 (Previous: # 3 )
8.) Williams Valley 8-2 (Previous: # 9 )
9.) Canton 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )
10.) Shade 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
