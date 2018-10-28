PA Preps ranks the top ten teams in all six classes now!



Class 6A

1.) St. Joseph’s Prep 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2.) Coatesville 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3.) North Allegheny 10-0 (Previous: # 5 )

4.) North Penn 10-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5.) Garnet Valley 10-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6.) Harrisburg 9-1 (Previous: # 8 )

7.) Downingtown West 9-1 (Previous: # 9 )

8.) Pine-Richland 8-2 (Previous: # 3 )

9.) State College 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10.) Emmaus 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 5A

1.) Gateway 10-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2.) Manheim Central 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3.) Malvern Prep 9-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4.) Penn Hills 10-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5.) Mars 9-1 (Previous: # 6 )

6.) William Penn 9-1 (Previous: # 7 )

7.) Oil City 9-1 (Previous: # 8 )

8.) Penn Wood 9-1 (Previous: # 9 )

9.) Shippensburg 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )

10.) Upper Dublin 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 4A

1.) Valley View 10-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2.) Bishop McDevitt 9-1 (Previous: # 2 )

3.) Boys' Latin Charter 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4.) Clearfield 10-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5.) Berks Catholic 8-2 (Previous: # 5 )

6.) Imhotep Charter 6-2 (Previous: # 6 )

7.) Thomas Jefferson 9-0 (Previous: # 9 )

8.) South Fayette 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )

9.) Belle Vernon 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10.) Dallas 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 3A

1.) Conwell-Egan 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )

2.) Mercyhurst Prep 9-0 (Previous: # 3 )

3.) Scranton Prep 9-1 (Previous: # 4 )

4.) Grove City 9-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5.) Lancaster Catholic 10-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6.) Aliquippa 9-1 (Previous: # 1 )

7.) Middletown 9-1 (Previous: # 8 )

8.) Wyoming Area 10-0 (Previous: # 9 )

9.) Jim Thorpe 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )

10.) Notre Dame-Green Pond 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 2A

1.) Southern Columbia 10-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2.) Ligonier Valley 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3.) Wilmington 8-1 (Previous: # 3 )

4.) Shady Side Academy 9-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5.) York Catholic 10-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6.) Richland 10-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7.) West Catholic 8-2 (Previous: # 7 )

8.) Burgettstown 9-0 (Previous: # 8 )

9.) Bellwood-Antis 9-1 (Previous: # 9 )

10.) Upper Dauphin 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )

Class 1A

1.) Farrell 9-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2.) Jeannette 10-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3.) Our Lady of Sacred Heart 9-1 (Previous: # 4 )

4.) Rochester 9-1 (Previous: # 5 )

5.) Smethport 9-0 (Previous: # 7 )

6.) Lackawanna Trail 9-1 (Previous: # 8 )

7.) Clairton 8-1 (Previous: # 3 )

8.) Williams Valley 8-2 (Previous: # 9 )

9.) Canton 9-1 (Previous: # 10 )

10.) Shade 9-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )