Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-18 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Returning Offensive Football Players - Philadelphia Public - Liberty

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

PA Preps names the top returning offensive players in this conference for the 2018 season now!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------

Orf8hjjnmrplvfhdc5bf
Hudl

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference

Philadelphia Public American - 4/16

Philadelphia Public Independence - 4/17

Philadelphia Public Liberty - 4/18

Philadelphia Public National - 4/19

Pioneer Frontier - 4/21

Pioneer Liberty - 4/22

Mid-Penn - Commonwealth

Mid-Penn - Keystone

Mountain

Northern Tier - Large

Northern Tier - Small

Philadelphia Catholic - Blue

Philadelphia Catholic - Red

Lackawanna 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn - Capital

Mid-Penn - Colonial

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Keystone Shortway Large

Keystone Shortway Small

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 1

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Eastern Pennsylvania South

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

Eastern Pennsylvania - North

Allegheny Mountain Northern

Allegheny Mountain Southern

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont - American

Ches-Mont - National

Colonial

Delaware Valley

District 10 Region 1

Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference

Mid-Penn - Commonwealth - 4/16

Mid-Penn - Keystone - 4/17

Mountain - 4/18

Northern Tier - Large - 4/19

Northern Tier - Small - 4/20

Philadelphia Catholic - Blue - 4/21

Philadelphia Catholic - Red - 4/22

Lackawanna 3

Lancaster-Lebanon 1

Lancaster-Lebanon 2

Lancaster-Lebanon 3

Laurel Highlands

Mid-Penn - Capital

Mid-Penn - Colonial

Inter-Academic

Inter-County

Keystone Shortway Large

Keystone Shortway Small

Lackawanna 2

Lackawanna 1

Heartland I

Heartland II

Heartland III

Heritage

Eastern Pennsylvania South

District 10 Region 2

District 10 Region 3

District 10 Region 4

District 10 Region 5

District 10 Region 6

Eastern Pennsylvania - North

Allegheny Mountain Northern

Allegheny Mountain Southern

Berks Inter-County 1

Berks Inter-County 2

Bicentennial

Central

Ches-Mont - American

Ches-Mont - National

Colonial

Delaware Valley

District 10 Region 1

Top 10 Football Candidates in 2019

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Sophomores (Class of 2020)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Linemen

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Top Juniors (Class of 2019)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Fullbacks

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Database

2017 All State Honors

Junior All State First Team Offense

Sophomore All State First Team Offense

Freshmen All State First Team Offense

Junior All State First Team Defense

Sophomore All State First Team Defense

Freshmen All State First Team Defense

Elite All State First Team Offense

Elite All State First Team Defense

Soph All State Second Team Offense

Freshmen All State Second Team Offense

Freshmen All State Second Team Defense

Elite All State Second Team Offense

Soph All State Second Team Defense

Soph All State Third Team Offense

Soph All State Third Team Defense

Junior All State Second Team Offense

Junior All State Second Team Defense

Junior All State Third Team Offense

Junior All State Third Team Defense

Elite All State Second Team Defense

Elite All State Third Team Offense

Elite All State Third Team Defense

Elite All State Fourth Team Offense

Elite All State Fourth Team Defense

Top Prospect Databases

Class of 2021

Class of 2020

Class of 2019

2017 Postseason Honors

Soph Wide Receiver of the Year

Soph Defensive Lineman of the Year

Soph Quarterback of the Year

Soph Running Back of the Year

Soph Linebacker of the Year

Soph Defensive Back of the Year

Soph Kicker of the Year

Soph Punter of the Year

Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Linebacker of the Year

Junior Punter of the Year

Junior Quarterback of the Year

Junior Running Back of the Year

Junior Wide Receiver of the Year

Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Defensive Back of the Year

Junior Kicker of the Year

Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

2018 Preseason Top 10 Teams

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Most Recruited Players in 2020

Rankings 1-5

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 21-25

Most Recruited Players in 2019

Rankings 1-5

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 26-30

Rankings 31-35

Final 2017 Rankings

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Top Most Recruited Players in 2018

Rankings 1-5

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 26-30

Player Rankings by Class

Top 50 in 2021

Top 50 in 2020

Top 50 in 2019

Top 50 in 2018

Top Freshmen (Class of 2021)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Top Seniors (Class of 2018)

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Fullbacks

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards/Centers

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Athletes

Top Kickers

Top Punters

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}