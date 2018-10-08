PA Preps ranks the top ten teams in all six classes now!



Class 6A

1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 4-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Coatesville 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Pine-Richland 6-1 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) North Penn 7-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) North Allegheny 7-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Downingtown East 7-0 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Garnet Valley 7-0 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Freedom 7-0 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Harrisburg 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Emmanus 7-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 5A

1 .) Gateway 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Manheim Central 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Malvern Prep 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) McKeesport 6-1 (Previous: # 6 )

5 .) Penn Hills 7-0 (Previous: # 7 )

6 .) Palmyra 7-0 (Previous: # 8 )

7 .) Manheim Township 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

8 .) Radnor 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Mars 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) William Penn 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )

Class 4A

1 .) Valley View 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Bishop McDevitt 6-1 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Boys' Latin Charter 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Clearfield 7-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Berks Catholic 5-2 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Imhotep Charter 4-2 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Cathedral Prep 5-2 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Pottsgrove 7-0 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Thomas Jefferson 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Saucon Valley 7-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 3A

1 .) Aliquippa 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Conwell-Egan 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Mercyhurst Prep 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Scranton Prep 6-1 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Grove City 7-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Tamaqua 7-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Lancaster Catholic 7-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Wyomissing 6-1 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Middletown 6-1 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) Bald Eagle Area 7-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 2A

1 .) Southern Columbia 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Ligonier Valley 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )

3 .) West Catholic 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Wellsboro 7-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Chestnut Ridge 7-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Wilmington 6-1 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 7-0 (Previous: # 10 )

8 .) Delone Catholic 7-0 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Shady Side Academy 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) Clarion 6-1 (Previous: # 2 )

Class 1A

1 .) Farrell 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Jeannette 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Clairton 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )

4 .) Our Lady of Sacred Heart 6-1 (Previous: # 3 )

5 .) Rochester 6-1 (Previous: # 7 )

6 .) Shade 7-0 (Previous: # 8 )

7 .) Canton 7-0 (Previous: # 9 )

8 .) Halifax 7-0 (Previous: # 10 )

9 .) West Middlesex 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Smethport 7-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )