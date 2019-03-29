PA Preps gives readers a free look at our top ten football players in the Class of 2022 now!



Want to see the full rankings? Click here now!

Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti LB 6-2 210 lbs

Beau Pribula Central York QB 6-2 185 lbs

Brayden Crocker Oil City LB 6-0 210 lbs

Daniel Shoch Selinsgrove QB 6-3 205 lbs

Enai White Imhotep Charter TE 6-5 225 lbs

Gregory Klingensmith Apollo Ridge DE 6-4 220 lbs

Ken Talley Northeast DE 6-2 185 lbs

Mehki Flowers Steelton-Highspire WR 6-1 185 lbs

Oliver Billotte Clearfield LB 6-4 220 lbs

Sean Fitzsimmons Central Valley DE 6-3 270 lbs

