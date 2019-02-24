PA Preps takes a free look at our top ten sophomores within state borders now!



1 Kyle McCord St. Joseph's QB 6-3 185 lbs

2 Nolan Rucci Warwick OT 6-8 265 lbs

3 Derrick Davis Gateway S 6-0 185 lbs

4 Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti S 6-0 175 lbs

5 Marvin Harrison Jr. St. Joseph's WR 6-4 175 lbs

6 Elliot Donald Central Catholic DE 6-2 210 lbs

7 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. St. Joseph's Prep LB 6-0 200 lbs

8 Saint McLeod Imhotep Institute S 6-0 190 lbs

9 Steve Smith Mercyhurst Prep WR 6-1 180 lbs

10 Davion Rochelle Woodland Hills WR 6-1 170 lbs

