2019 Pennsylvania High School Football Rankings - Week Six
See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!
Class 6A
1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 2-2 (Previous: # 2 )
2 .) Manheim Township 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
3 .) Downingtown West 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) State College 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Coatesville 4-1 (Previous: # 8 )
6 .) North Allegheny 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )
7 .) Central Catholic 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
8 .) Pine-Richland 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )
9 .) Downingtown East 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Plymouth Whitemarsh (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 5A
1 .) Warwick 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Peters Township 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Oil City 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
4 .) Southern Lehigh 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )
5 .) Penn-Trafford 5-1 (Previous: # 9 )
6 .) Shippensburg 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )
7 .) Academy Park 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
8 .) Bethel Park 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Archbishop Wood 3-2 (Previous: # 3 )
10 .) Kennett 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 4A
1 .) Valley View 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
2 .) Thomas Jefferson 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Berwick 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )
4 .) Cathedral Prep 4-2 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Dallas 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) Bethlehem Catholic 4-2 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) South Fayette 5-1 (Previous: # 10 )
8 .) Bellefonte 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) USO 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Clearfield 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )
----------
Class 3A
1 .) Aliquippa 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Middletown 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
3 .) Wyomissing 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Wyoming Area 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
5 .) Montoursville 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )
6 .) Central Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) Neumann-Goretti 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )
8 .) Hickory 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Grove City 5-1 (Previous: # 2 )
10 .) Bedford 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 2A
1 .) Southern Columbia 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Ligonier Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Clarion Area 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Wilmington 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Avonworth 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Chestnut Ridge 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Washington 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Berlin Brothersvalley 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Richland 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) Freedom Area 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )
----------
Class 1A
1 .) Jeannette 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Williams Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Coudersport 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Tussey Mountain 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Maplewood 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) Portage 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Sto-Rox 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )
8 .) Canton 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) West Greene 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Redbank Valley 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
