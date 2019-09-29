See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!



Class 6A

1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 2-2 (Previous: # 2 )

2 .) Manheim Township 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

3 .) Downingtown West 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) State College 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Coatesville 4-1 (Previous: # 8 )

6 .) North Allegheny 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )

7 .) Central Catholic 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

8 .) Pine-Richland 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )

9 .) Downingtown East 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Plymouth Whitemarsh (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 5A

1 .) Warwick 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Peters Township 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Oil City 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

4 .) Southern Lehigh 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )

5 .) Penn-Trafford 5-1 (Previous: # 9 )

6 .) Shippensburg 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )

7 .) Academy Park 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

8 .) Bethel Park 4-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Archbishop Wood 3-2 (Previous: # 3 )

10 .) Kennett 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 4A

1 .) Valley View 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

2 .) Thomas Jefferson 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Berwick 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )

4 .) Cathedral Prep 4-2 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Dallas 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Bethlehem Catholic 4-2 (Previous: # 8 )

7 .) South Fayette 5-1 (Previous: # 10 )

8 .) Bellefonte 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) USO 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Clearfield 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )

Class 3A

1 .) Aliquippa 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Middletown 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

3 .) Wyomissing 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Wyoming Area 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

5 .) Montoursville 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )

6 .) Central Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )

7 .) Neumann-Goretti 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )

8 .) Hickory 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Grove City 5-1 (Previous: # 2 )

10 .) Bedford 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 2A

1 .) Southern Columbia 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Ligonier Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Clarion Area 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Wilmington 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Avonworth 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Chestnut Ridge 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Washington 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Berlin Brothersvalley 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Richland 6-0 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) Freedom Area 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )

Class 1A

1 .) Jeannette 6-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Williams Valley 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Coudersport 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Tussey Mountain 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Maplewood 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Portage 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Sto-Rox 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Canton 6-0 (Previous: # 10 )

9 .) West Greene 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Redbank Valley 6-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

