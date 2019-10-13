2019 Pennsylvania High School Football Rankings - Week Eight
See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!
----------
Class 6A
1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 4-2 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Manheim Township 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Downingtown West 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Coatesville 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) North Allegheny 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) Central Catholic 7-1 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Pine-Richland 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )
8 .) Central Bucks West 8-0 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) Central Dauphin 6-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) State College 7-1 (Previous: # 4 )
----------
Class 5A
1 .) Oil City 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Penn-Trafford 7-1 (Previous: # 3 )
3 .) Shippensburg 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Academy Park 7-1 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Warwick 6-2 (Previous: # 2 )
6 .) Strath Haven 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) Penn Hills 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) Peters Township 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) Penn-Trafford 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Cheltenham 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 4A
1 .) Thomas Jefferson 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
2 .) Dallas 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )
3 .) Berwick 7-1 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Cathedral Prep 6-2 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Valley View 7-1 (Previous: # 1 )
6 .) Bethlehem Catholic 6-2 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) South Fayette 7-1 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Northwestern Lehigh 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) Susquehanna Township 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )
10 .) Milton Hershey 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 3A
1 .) Aliquippa 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Wyomissing 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Montoursville 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Neumann-Goretti 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Harbor Creek 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) North Schuylkill 7-1 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Middletown 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )
8 .) Central Valley 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) Wyoming Area 7-1 (Previous: # 3 )
10 .) North Catholic 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )
----------
Class 2A
1 .) Southern Columbia 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Ligonier Valley 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Wilmington 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Avonworth 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Chestnut Ridge 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Washington 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Richland 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) Upper Dauphin 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Bellwood-Antis 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
----------
Class 1A
1 .) Jeannette 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Coudersport 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Tussey Mountain 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Maplewood 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Portage 7-1 (Previous: # 6 )
6 .) Sto-Rox 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )
7 .) Williams Valley 6-2 (Previous: # 2 )
8 .) Cornell 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Old Forge 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated
10 .) Canton 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )
----------
