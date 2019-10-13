See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!

----------



Class 6A

1 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 4-2 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Manheim Township 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Downingtown West 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Coatesville 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) North Allegheny 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Central Catholic 7-1 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Pine-Richland 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Central Bucks West 8-0 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Central Dauphin 6-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) State College 7-1 (Previous: # 4 )

----------

Class 5A

1 .) Oil City 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Penn-Trafford 7-1 (Previous: # 3 )

3 .) Shippensburg 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Academy Park 7-1 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Warwick 6-2 (Previous: # 2 )

6 .) Strath Haven 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )

7 .) Penn Hills 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )

8 .) Peters Township 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Cheltenham 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 4A

1 .) Thomas Jefferson 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )

2 .) Dallas 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )

3 .) Berwick 7-1 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Cathedral Prep 6-2 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Valley View 7-1 (Previous: # 1 )

6 .) Bethlehem Catholic 6-2 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) South Fayette 7-1 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Northwestern Lehigh 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Susquehanna Township 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Milton Hershey 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 3A

1 .) Aliquippa 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Wyomissing 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Montoursville 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Neumann-Goretti 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Harbor Creek 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) North Schuylkill 7-1 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Middletown 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )

8 .) Central Valley 7-1 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) Wyoming Area 7-1 (Previous: # 3 )

10 .) North Catholic 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )

----------

Class 2A

1 .) Southern Columbia 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Ligonier Valley 8-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Wilmington 8-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Avonworth 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Chestnut Ridge 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Washington 8-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Richland 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Ridgway/Johnsonburg 7-1 (Previous: # 10 )

9 .) Upper Dauphin 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Bellwood-Antis 8-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

----------

Class 1A

1 .) Jeannette 8-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Coudersport 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Tussey Mountain 8-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Maplewood 8-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Portage 7-1 (Previous: # 6 )

6 .) Sto-Rox 8-0 (Previous: # 7 )

7 .) Williams Valley 6-2 (Previous: # 2 )

8 .) Cornell 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Old Forge 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated

10 .) Canton 7-1 (Previous: # 8 )

----------