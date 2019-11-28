Yobouet setting the bar high for next fall
Northeast defensive tackle Amara Yobouet believes his team can be special heading into the 2020 football season. How did the high school football season go overall?“It went good.”What are your plan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news