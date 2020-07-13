PaPreps - Yanity working for a college opportunity

Yanity working for a college opportunity
South Park linebacker Alex Yanity is working hard in order to finish his dream of playing college football.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“As of late, I’ve been liftin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news