News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Winning most important for D'Avay Johnson

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Pine-Richland wide receiver D'Avay Johnson has spent the fall putting individual numbers on the side in order for his team to excel.Were you pleased with how you have played this season?“As long as...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}