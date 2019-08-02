Williams III has made a trio of college trips
Woodland Hills safety Jeffrey Williams III is keeping an eye on the recruiting process and has been able to visit a trio of schools. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I’...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news