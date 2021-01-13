Will Robinson talks college attention
Imhotep Charter running back Will Robinson continues to garner interest from a number of different Division I college programs. What are your plans now with sports and workouts?“I work out with my ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news