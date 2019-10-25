Weidman is a name to follow
Ephrata athlete Andre Weidman is making an impact at the varsity level this fall despite being one of the youngest players on the field.How has everything with the football season been going so far...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news