Wallace is a player to watch
With his size and skills, the potential of Central Dauphin defensive tackle Myles Wallace makes him an athlete to follow over the next two years. How did the high school football season go overall?...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news