Walker has visited two campuses
Central Valley defensive back Myles Walker has been able to get onto the campus of two colleges to get a better feel for what the programs have to offer. How has the football season been going over...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news